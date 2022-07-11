SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Activated fire alarm, 1800 block Fort Road, 6:18 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 800 block Gladstone Street, 9:44 a.m.
• Activated smoke alarm, 300 block West Whitney Street, 12:10 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1600 block Coffeen Avenue, 1:14 p.m.
• RMA assist, 800 block Avoca Avenue, 4:04 p.m.
• Fuel spill, Interstate 90, mile marker 9, 8:43 p.m.
Saturday
• RMA assist, 500 bl Kroe Lane, 8:41 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 10:19 am.
• RMA assist, 1100 block North Sheridan Avenue, 4:32 p.m.
• Vehicle fire, East Loucks Street and South Scott Street, 5:13 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1700 block South Sheridan Avenue, 10:16 p.m.
• Tree on a power line, 200 block South Badger Street, 11:44 p.m.
Sunday
• Service call, South Water Street and East Burkitt Street, 2:43 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1900 block North Main Street, 3:57 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1500 block Bowman Avenue, 11:59 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday - Sunday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday - Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Theft cold, Creekside Lane, 2:07 a.m.
• Curfew violation, Beaver Street, 3:49 a.m.
• Evidence disposal, West 12th Street, 5:30 a.m.
• Animal incident, Davis Tee, 7:30 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 8:38 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Jefferson Street, 8:43 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Works Street, 8:45 a.m.
• Welfare check, Long Drive, 9:08 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Shadows Boulevard, 9:49 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Fourth Avenue East, 10:07 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 10:54 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 11:05 a.m.
• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 11:58 a.m.
• Found property, Park Street, noon.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, West Loucks Street, 1:21 p.m.
• Animal found, Avoca Place, 1:42 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 1:47 p.m.
• Dog bite, Papago Drive, 1:48 p.m.
• Animal injured, Sumner Street, 2:42 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan area, 2:59 p.m.
• Urinating in public, South Main Street, 3:03 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Badger Street, 3:42 p.m.
• Trespass cold, East Brundage Lane, 4:30 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, East Brundage Lane, 4:32 p.m.
• Animal found, North Mountain View Drive, 4:45 p.m.
• Theft cold, West Burrows Street, 5:07 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 5:10 p.m.
• Assist agency, Sugarland Drive, 6:34 p.m.
• Accident, Sheridan Avenue, 6:42 p.m.
• Attempt to locate, West 12th Street, 8:58 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Beaver Street, 10:18 p.m.
• Records only, Coffeen Avenue, 10:31 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:46 p.m.
• Domestic, Sibley Circle, 11:53 p.m.
Saturday
• DUI, North Main Street, 12:16 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Lane, 12:48 a.m.
• Fight, North Main Street, 1:07 a.m.
• Careless driver, Coffeen Avenue, 1:41 a.m.
• Citizen assist, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:08 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Pioneer Road, 3:55 a.m.
• Burglary automobile, Pioneer Road, 3:55 a.m.
• Vandalism cold, Hill Pond Drive, 7:29 a.m.
• Parking complaint, West 11th Street, 8:09 a.m.
• Medical, Kroe Lane, 8:41 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Val Vista Street, 9:03 a.m.
• Verbal domestic, South Linden Avenue, 9:48 a.m.
• Threat, North Main Street, 10:13 a.m.
• Theft cold, Herbert Street, 10:26 a.m.
• Cat trap, Holmes Avenue, 11:14 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, West 10th Street, 11:15 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 11:39 p.m.
• Theft cold, Ridgeway Avenue, 11:48 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, North Gould Street, 12:24 p.m.
• Phone harassment, Sheridan area, 1:05 p.m.
• Panhandling, Coffeen Avenue, 1:12 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 1:19 p.m.
• Damaged property, Townhouse Place, 1:51 p.m.
• Animal found, West Whitney Street, 1:52 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Main Street, 2:04 p.m.
• Suspicious person, First Street, 2:22 p.m.
• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 2:50 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, East Brundage Street, 4:13 p.m.
• Vehicle fire, Scott Street, 5:13 p.m.
• Juvenile found, Coffeen Avenue, 5:47 p.m.
• Damaged property, Sunrise Lane, 6:47 p.m.
• Illegal parking, South Thurmond Street, 8:01 p.m.
• Fireworks, Arapahoe Street, 8:47 p.m.
• Runaway, Fourth Avenue East, 10:28 p.m.
• Citizen assist, East Brundage Lane, 10:33 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Emerson Street, 10:38 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Illinois Street, 11:46 p.m.
Sunday
• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 12:15 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:23 a.m.
• Welfare check, Avoca Place, 2:10 a.m.
• Shots, Beckton Avenue, 3:31 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Thurmond Street, 6:40 a.m.
• Dog at large, North Badger Street, 7:08 a.m.
• Malicious destruction, North Main Street, 7:36 a.m.
• Theft cold, Brock Avenue, 8:49 a.m.
• Dog at large, North Sheridan Avenue, 9:42 a.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 10:23 a.m.
• Panhandling, Coffeen Avenue, 10:30 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Cheyenne Street, 10:38 a.m.
• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 11:13 a.m.
• Animal welfare, West Fifth Street, 11:16 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, East Loucks Street, 11:59 a.m.
• Animal welfare, South Main Street, 12:07 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 12:20 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 12:26 p.m.
• Panhandling, Coffeen Avenue, 12:50 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 2:01 p.m.
• Hit and run, Seventh Street, 2:10 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Ridgeway Avenue, 3 p.m.
• Medical, Park Street, 3:03 p.m.
• Welfare check, West Loucks Street, 3:30 p.m.
• Animal cruelty, West Fourth Street, 3:55 p.m.
• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 5:02 p.m.
• Dispute all other, Highland Avenue, 5:07 p.m.
• Civil standby, West Nebraska Street, 7:26 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 7:49 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 8 p.m.
• Hit and run, Parker Avenue, 9:12 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Ninth Street, 9:28 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Mydland Road, 9:45 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:41 p.m.
• Fireworks, East Brundage Lane, 10:58 p.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 11:48 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, North Main Street, 11:49 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road, Story, 7:08 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Kittering Road and Gulch Road, 7:27 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, West Brundage Lane, 6:59 p.m.
• Records only, West 13th Street, 9:45 p.m.
• Breaking and entering, Broadway Avenue, Dayton
Saturday
• Assist agency, North Main Street, 1:07 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 11:59 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Foothill Drive, 12:37 p.m.
• Civil standby, Beatty Gulch Road, 2:51 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Lower Hideaway Lane and Red Grade Road, 4:21 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Carrington Way, 5:42 p.m.
• Noise complaint, North Piney Road, Banner, 9:44 p.m.
• Assist agency, I-90 westbound, mile marker 35, 10:44 p.m.
Sunday
• Suspicious vehicle, Soldier Ridge Trail Head, 2:46 a.m.
• Theft cold, Barker Road, Parkman, 9:44 a.m.
• Shooting guns, Reed Lane, 11:26 a.m.
• Trespass in progress, Woodland Park Road, 2:52 p.m.
• Open door, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 3:22 p.m.
• Welfare check, Highland Avenue, 6:43 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Mason Ian L. Finney, 31, Sheridan, careless and noisy driving, disorderly conduct obscene gesture, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Scott D. Jackson, 52, Thermopolis, driving without interlock device, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Michael J. Shreeve Jr., 42, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, drug court, arrested by SPD
• Nathaniel D. Sullinger, 19, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
Saturday
• Dillan Rizzotto, 23, Sheridan, careless driving, DUI, possession of controlled substance/plant form, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Matthew T. Rizzotto, 21, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Alisha R. Forni, 19, Sheridan, interference with an officer, failure to report an accident with an unattended vehicle, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Sean A. Vance, 33, Sheridan, property destruction and defacing, criminal trespass, interference with an officer, circuit court, no arresting agency reported.
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 49
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the weekend: 8
Number of releases for the weekend: 6
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 49