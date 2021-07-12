SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Activated fire alarm, (cancelled), 1400 block West Fifth Street, 3 p.m.
• Accident with injuries, West Fifth Street and Broadway Street, 3:38 p.m.
• Accident, East Fifth Street and Lincoln Drive, 9:47 p.m.
Saturday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 3600 block North Main Street, 5:22 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 8:03 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 8:54 a.m.
• Burning power line, 300 block Skinner Street, 3:04 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 2100 block Sugarland Drive, 6:37 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1700 block North Main Street, 8:09 p.m.
• RMA assist, 600 block Delphi Avenue, 8:09 p.m.
Sunday
• Odor investigation, 500 block Kailua Place, 11:14 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday - Saturday
• No calls reported.
Sunday
• Accident with injuries, Three Poles Recreation Area, 8:58 a.m.
• RMA assist, Sheridan County Airport, 2:33 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday - Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Friday
• Suspicious vehicle, Industrial Lane, 12:46 a.m.
• Fight, North Main Street, 1:05 a.m.
• Theft cold, Big Horn Avenue, 2:10 a.m.
• Fireworks, East Sixth Street, 3:38 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Clarendon Avenue, 6:22 a.m.
• Noise complaint, Sheridan area, 6:46 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Hawk Road, 7:08 a.m.
• Animal bite, South Linden Avenue, 7:10 a.m.
• Welfare check, First Street, 8:25 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 8:58 a.m.
• Theft of service, South Carrington Street, 9:40 a.m.
• Lost property, West Alger Avenue, 9:53 a.m.
• Accident, East First Street, 10:09 a.m.
• Child abuse, Coffeen Avenue, 10:26 a.m.
• Animal found, West Fifth Street, 11:06 a.m.
• Dog at large, West Fifth Street, 11:30 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Meridian Street, 11:52 a.m.
• Trespass in progress, Coffeen Avenue, 12:40 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Carrington Street, 12:41 p.m.
• Animal dead, Highland Avenue, 1:11 p.m.
• Barking dog, West Fifth Street, 1:11 p.m.
• Filthy premises, South Canby Street, 2:27 p.m.
• Filthy premises, South Canby Street, 2:28 p.m.
• Filthy premises, South Canby Street, 2:31 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, South Canby Street, 2:31 p.m.
• Hit and run, South Gould Street, 2:42 p.m.
• Lost property, South Main Street, 3:04 p.m.
• Animal welfare, North Main Street, 3:14 p.m.
• Accident with injuries, Broadway Street, 3:37 p.m.
• Welfare check, Sagebrush Drive, 4:06 p.m.
• Dog at large, Big Horn Avenue, 6 p.m.
• Theft cold, Park Street, 7:45 p.m.
• Drug activity, Coffeen Avenue, 8:41 p.m.
• Domestic, Sheridan area, 8:47 p.m.
• Welfare check, Harrison Street, 8:50 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Fourth Avenue East, 9:05 p.m.
• Accident with injuries, East Fifth Street, 9:45 p.m.
Saturday
• Suicidal subject, Mydland Road, 12:22 a.m.
• Barking dog, Ridgeway Avenue, 12:40 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Industrial Road, 1:17 a.m.
• Driver license violation, East Burkitt Street, 1:24 a.m.
• Curfew violation, North Main Street, 1:55 a.m.
• Assist Sheriff's Office, West 15th Street, 3:25 a.m.
• Medical, North Main Street, 5:19 a.m.
• Disorderly conduct, Point Tongue River, 7:20 a.m.
• Barking dog, Heald Street, 8:32 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Dana Avenue, 9:30 a.m.
• Weapons discharge, Yonkee Avenue, 11:03 a.m.
• Vandalism cold, North Main Street, 11:05 a.m.
• Harassment, Gladstone Street, 11:51 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Park, 1:12 p.m.
• Found property, East Sixth Street, 1:38 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Sheridan area, 2:15 p.m.
• Fire other, Skinner Street, 3:03 p.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 3:14 p.m.
• Animal welfare, North Main Street, 3:57 p.m.
• Loitering, Coffeen Avenue, 4:57 p.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 5:03 p.m.
• Livestock loose, Sheridan area, 5:19 p.m.
• Theft cold, Dunnuck Street, 5:38 p.m.
• Animal found, North Sheridan Avenue, 6:45 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Sugarland Drive, 7:35 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, North Main Street, 7:44 p.m.
• Medical, North Main Street, 8:08 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sherman Avenue, 9:36 p.m.
• Noise complaint, East Third Street, 10:43 p.m.
• Drug activity, West Works Street, 11:28 p.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 11:36 p.m.
• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 11:44 p.m.
Sunday
• Burglar alarm, Crook Street, 12:01 a.m.
• Juvenile found, North Main Street, 1:18 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:58 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Long Drive, 3:13 a.m.
• Dog at large, Wenzell Street, 7:50 a.m.
• Assist agency, Martin Avenue, 9:23 a.m.
• Theft cold, West Works Street, 9:41 a.m.
• Animal injured, Sixth Street, 10:36 a.m.
• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 11:11 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Delphi Avenue, 11:15 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 12:41 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, South Main Street, 1:35 p.m.
• Accident, Sugarland Drive, 2:04 p.m.
• Medical, Sheridan County Airport, 2:31 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Fish Hatchery Road, 2:46 p.m.
• Animal dead, Park, 3:25 p.m.
• Hit and run, Pheasant Draw Road, 4:13 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Big Horn Avenue, 4:27 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 5:16 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Park, 5:20 p.m.
• Animal found, Bellevue Avenue, 7:25 p.m.
• Trespass warning, Poplar Trail, 8:16 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Seventh Street, 8:29 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 9:08 p.m.
• Animal found, North Heights Place, 9:20 p.m.
• Custody dispute, Poplar Trail, 9:29 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Long Drive, 10:21 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Brooks Street, 10:48 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Suspicious vehicle, Aviation Drive, 12:42 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 335, mile marker 9.5, 12:49 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Lane, 1:34 a.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Highway 14 eastbound, mile marker 16, Clearmont, 9:51 a.m.
• Assist agency, Broadway Street and East Fifth Street, 3:43 p.m.
• Welfare check, Highway 343 and Ohlman Road, Dayton, 6:46 p.m.
• Domestic, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 9, Ranchester, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday
• Suspicious vehicle, Acme Road, Ranchester, 12:54 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West 15th Street, 3:23 a.m.
• Dog at large, Big Goose Road, Sheridan, 8:18 a.m.
• Trespass in progress, Railway Street, Ranchester, 2:27 p.m.
• Open door, Kukuchka Lane, Ranchester, 7:25 p.m.
• Bar check, Highway 345, Parkman, 8:54 p.m.
• Animal dead, Highway 345, mile marker 4, Parkman, 9:46 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 10:07 p.m.
Sunday
• Suspicious vehicle, Second Avenue West and Dayton Street, Ranchester, 12:50 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road turnouts, Story, 12:52 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road turnouts, Story, 1:02 a.m.
• Assist agency, North Main Street, 1:55 a.m.
• Death investigation, Valley Road, 3:23 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 8:16 a.m.
• Assist agency, Three Poles, 9:25 a.m.
• Hazardous conditions, Brinton Road, mile marker 2.5, 1:45 p.m.
• Emergency medical call, Sheridan County Airport, 2:33 p.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 7:06 p.m.
• Welfare check, Park Street, 7:43 p.m.
• Animal injured, Broadway Avenue and East Sixth Avenue, Dayton, 8:13 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Highway 87, mile marker 28, 8:54 p.m.
• Hit and run, Red Grade Road, Story, 9:21 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Lane, 10:27 p.m.
• Alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 10:39 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Teresa A. Hammond, 66, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Abdullahi M. Hussein, 60, Edmonton, Alberta, DUI, circuit court, arrested by WHP
• Solomon R. Tegenu, 35, Sheridan, pedestrian under the influence, interference with officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Saturday - Sunday
• No arrests reported.
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 53
Female inmate count: 16
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the weekend: 3
Number of releases for the weekend: 6
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 55