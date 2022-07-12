SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 100 block West Kooi Street, 7:47 a.m.
• Unknown call (canceled), Lewis Street and Arlington Boulevard 1:15 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Noise complaint, Avoca Place, 1:06 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Sheridan area, 4:36 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, South Brooks Street, 6:03 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 8:19 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, East Brundage Lane, 8:25 a.m.
• Dog at large, Jefferson Street, 10 a.m.
• Dog at large, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:09 a.m.
• Trespass warning, West Loucks Street, 11:33 a.m.
• Welfare check, West Fifth Street, 12:37 p.m.
• Dog at large, East Fifth Street, 12:38 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Sheridan area, 12:49 p.m.
• Livestock loose, Creek Circle, 1:22 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:31 p.m.
• Welfare check, Jackson Avenue, 2:32 p.m.
• Theft cold, Lewis Street, 3:47 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Lewis Street, 4:17 p.m.
• Accident, Sugar Lane, 5:22 p.m.
• Dog at large, Golf Course Road, 7:16 p.m.
• Animal injured, East Burrows Street, 8:44 p.m.
• Dog at large, Lookout Point Drive, 9:02 p.m.
• Theft in progress, Coffeen Avenue, 9:25 p.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 9:35 p.m.
• Runaway, North Gould Street, 10:06 p.m.
• DUI, Scott Street, 10:49 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:08 p.m.
• Noise complaint, West Fifth Street, 11:36 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Shots, Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 1:01 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 20 off-ramp, 2:21 a.m.
• Damaged property, Highway 103, Banner, 6:04 a.m.
• Damaged property, Steamboat Drive, Dayton, 8:05 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Woodland Park Road, 8:30 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Metz Road, 9:42 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, First Street, Parkman, 11:37 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Kleiber Drive, Dayton, 4:22 p.m.
• Transport, South Main Street, 5:09 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Powder Horn Road, 6:03 p.m.
• Warrant service, Long Drive, 7:05 p.m.
• Livestock loose, Beatty Gulch Road, mile marker 3.5, 8:17 p.m.
• Dispute all other, Reed Lane, 10:45 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Drell E. Amende, 37, Sheridan, illegal registration, compulsory auto insurance, felony theft, driving against traffic, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Daniel A. Harris, 44, Riverton, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Steven L. Jackson, 37, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Elicia M. Maldonado, 31, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD
• Sean T. Oleary, 43, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 43
Female inmate count: 5
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for Monday: 5
Number of releases for Monday: 8