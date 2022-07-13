SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2000 block Pheasant Draw Road, 12:53 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1500 block Mydland Road, 4:15 p.m.
• RMA assist, 600 block Marion Street, 6:50 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1100 block Illinois Street, 9:51 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Accident, Sheridan area, 7:10 a.m.
• Bicycle theft, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:10 a.m.
• Cat violation, Skeels Street, 9:21 a.m.
• Fraud, Kilbourne Street, 9:28 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 9:44 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:11 a.m.
• Lost property, East Fifth Street, 10:13 a.m.
• Lost property, West 12th Street, 10:14 a.m.
• Fraud, East Loucks Street, 10:15 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Creekside Lane, 10:18 a.m.
• Accident, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:32 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Sheridan area, 10:42 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Omarr Avenue, 11 a.m.
• Dog at large, Park Drive, 11:05 a.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Emerson Street, 11:55 a.m.
• Animal injured, Sheridan area, 12:29 p.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 1:26 p.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 1:31 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Sumner Street, 1:36 p.m.
• Careless driver, Sheridan area, 1:57 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 2:19 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Sumner Street, 2:34 p.m.
• Harassment, Lilac Court, 3:09 p.m.
• Accident, East Alger Street, 3:13 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Marion Street, 3:32 p.m.
• Fraud, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:40 p.m.
• Theft cold, Highland Avenue, 5:08 p.m.
• Welfare check, South Linden Avenue, 6:36 p.m.
• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 7:40 p.m.
• Threat, Coffeen Avenue, 8:17 p.m.
• Fireworks, South Carrington Street, 9:29 p.m.
• Breach of peace, Emerson Street, 9:31 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:52 p.m.
• Damaged property, Coffeen Avenue, 11:20 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Citizen assist, Highway 193, mile marker 105, Banner, 7:50 a.m.
• Found property, Soldier Creek Road, 9:34 a.m.
• Theft cold, River Rock Road, 2:45 p.m.
• Records only, Coffeen Avenue, 5:59 p.m.
• Found property, Upper Road, 7:50 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Thomas S. Alden, 44, Big Horn, contempt of court/bench warrant, failure to appear warrant, circuit court, municipal court, arrested by WHP
• Cary E. Anderson Jr., 63, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, district court, arrested by SCSO
• Jon A. Dugger, 58, Sheridan, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Bennet C. Walseth, 25, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, district court, arrested by SCSO
• Sean Whitaker, 44, Hayden, Idaho, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 47
Female inmate count: 6
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 5
Number of releases for Tuesday: 2