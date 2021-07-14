SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Domestic, Gladstone Street, 12:25 a.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 2:42 a.m.
• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 7:08 a.m.
• Drug activity, Sheridan area, 7:12 a.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 8:30 a.m.
• Dog at large, Big Horn Avenue, 9:04 a.m.
• Various use permit, Victoria Street, 9:07 a.m.
• Various use permit, North Jefferson Street, 9:10 a.m.
• Fireworks, Smith Street, 9:12 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:30 a.m.
• Found property, Emerson Street, 9:54 a.m.
• Lost property, Sheridan area, 10:01 a.m.
• Welfare check, Avoca Avenue, 10:16 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:45 a.m.
• Animal found, Sheridan Avenue, 10:55 a.m.
• Counterfeiting, Coffeen Avenue, 10:56 a.m.
• Parking complaint, West Works Street, 11:13 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:17 p.m.
• Accident, Loucks Street, 12:41 p.m.
• Counterfeiting, Coffeen Avenue, 12:52 p.m.
• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 12:55 p.m.
• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 1:14 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:47 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:48 p.m.
• Fraud, North Mountain View, 2:16 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 2:37 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Commercial Avenue, 2:40 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 2:44 p.m.
• Theft cold, Absaraka Street, 3:45 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:47 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan Avenue, 4:57 p.m.
• Accident, Burton Street, 5:31 p.m.
• Alarm, Strahan Parkway, 6:03 p.m.
• Found property, West 12th Street, 6:31 p.m.
• Animal found, Coffeen Avenue, 6:57 p.m.
• Harassment, Yonkee Avenue, 7:13 p.m.
• Civil dispute, West 11th Street, 7:30 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Beaver Street, 7:52 p.m.
• Welfare check, Idaho Avenue, 8:07 p.m.
• DUI citizen assist, North Main Street, 9:16 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:05 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:05 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:05 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Livestock loose, West 17t Street and Maple Avenue, 6:28 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Tongue River Drive, Dayton, 7:57 a.m.
• Welfare check, Soldier Creek Road, 8:42 a.m.l
• Suspicious vehicle, Upper Road and Swaim Road, 2:50 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Highway 14 westbound, mile marker 80.81, Dayton, 8:03 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Highway 345, Parkman, 8:31 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Derek L. Bunch, 25, Sheridan, interference with emergency calls, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Helen K. Campbell, 60, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Teresa A. Hammond, 66, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Robert T. Milliron, 56, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jessie L. Valencia, 41, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 50
Female inmate count: 13
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 6
Number of releases for Tuesday: 7