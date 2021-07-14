Sheriff's office summer stock
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Domestic, Gladstone Street, 12:25 a.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 2:42 a.m.

• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 7:08 a.m.

• Drug activity, Sheridan area, 7:12 a.m.

• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 8:30 a.m.

• Dog at large, Big Horn Avenue, 9:04 a.m.

• Various use permit, Victoria Street, 9:07 a.m.

• Various use permit, North Jefferson Street, 9:10 a.m.

• Fireworks, Smith Street, 9:12 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:30 a.m.

• Found property, Emerson Street, 9:54 a.m.

• Lost property, Sheridan area, 10:01 a.m.

• Welfare check, Avoca Avenue, 10:16 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:45 a.m.

• Animal found, Sheridan Avenue, 10:55 a.m.

• Counterfeiting, Coffeen Avenue, 10:56 a.m.

• Parking complaint, West Works Street, 11:13 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:17 p.m.

• Accident, Loucks Street, 12:41 p.m.

• Counterfeiting, Coffeen Avenue, 12:52 p.m.

• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 12:55 p.m.

• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 1:14 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:47 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:48 p.m.

• Fraud, North Mountain View, 2:16 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 2:37 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Commercial Avenue, 2:40 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 2:44 p.m.

• Theft cold, Absaraka Street, 3:45 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:47 p.m.

• Dog at large, Sheridan Avenue, 4:57 p.m.

• Accident, Burton Street, 5:31 p.m.

• Alarm, Strahan Parkway, 6:03 p.m.

• Found property, West 12th Street, 6:31 p.m.

• Animal found, Coffeen Avenue, 6:57 p.m.

• Harassment, Yonkee Avenue, 7:13 p.m.

• Civil dispute, West 11th Street, 7:30 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Beaver Street, 7:52 p.m.

• Welfare check, Idaho Avenue, 8:07 p.m.

• DUI citizen assist, North Main Street, 9:16 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:05 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:05 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:05 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Livestock loose, West 17t Street and Maple Avenue, 6:28 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Tongue River Drive, Dayton, 7:57 a.m.

• Welfare check, Soldier Creek Road, 8:42 a.m.l

• Suspicious vehicle, Upper Road and Swaim Road, 2:50 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Highway 14 westbound, mile marker 80.81, Dayton, 8:03 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Highway 345, Parkman, 8:31 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Derek L. Bunch, 25, Sheridan, interference with emergency calls, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Helen K. Campbell, 60, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Teresa A. Hammond, 66, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Robert T. Milliron, 56, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Jessie L. Valencia, 41, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 50

Female inmate count: 13

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0 

Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 6

Number of releases for Tuesday: 7

