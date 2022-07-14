Sheriff's office summer stock
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Carbon monoxide check, 400-block Highland Avenue, 8:20 a.m.

• Motor vehicle accident, 2100-block Sugarland Drive, 1:58 p.m.

• Active smoke alarm, 50-block Whitney Way, 5:38 p.m.

• Tree down, 1100-block Emerson Street, 10:43 p.m.

• Motor vehicle accident, 1300-block Big Horn Avenue, 11:30 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Mental subject, Gladstone Street, 12:11 a.m.

• Juvenile out of control, Fourth Avenue East, 12:53 a.m.

• Animal incident, East Brundage Lane, 2:05 a.m.

• Dog at large, West 12th Street, 7:36 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 7:42 a.m.

• Lost property, Coffeen Avenue, 7:46 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, West Works Street, 7:51 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Davis Tee, 10:16 a.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 10:39 a.m.

• Theft, Coffeen Avenue, 10:48 a.m.

• Battery, North Main Street, 11:40 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Cheyenne Street, 12:08 p.m.

• Civil dispute, North Gould Street, 12:17 p.m.

• Careless driver, Sheridan Avenue, 12:50 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:03 p.m.

• Accident with injuries, Sugarland Drive, 1:58 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:42 p.m.

• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 2:56 p.m.

• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 3:01 p.m.

• Accident, North Custer Street, 3:57 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 4:04 p.m.

• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 4:44 p.m.

• Accident (delayed report), West Alger Avenue, 4:55 p.m.

• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 4:57 p.m.

• Trespass, North Main Street, 5:21 p.m.

• Found property, Paintbrush Drive, 6:28 p.m.

• Hit and run, West Seventh Street, 7:57 p.m.

• Dog bite, Colonial Drive, 8:06 p.m.

• Dog at large, Dunnuck Street, 8:50 p.m.

• Welfare check, Avoca Avenue, 9:11 p.m.

• Trespass in progress, Lincoln Drive, 9:54 p.m.

• Animal found, Sheridan area, 10:37 p.m.

• Citizen assist, South Linden Avenue, 10:52 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstances, West Loucks Street, 10:58 p.m.

• DUI, Highland Avenue, 11:14 p.m.

• Accident, Big Horn Avenue, 11:30 p.m.

• Battery (cold), Long Drive, 11:34 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Traffic complaint, West Works Street, 7:51 a.m.

• Animal dead, East Brundage Lane, 9:42 a.m.

• Welfare check, Beckton Street, Dayton, 12:33 p.m.

• Found property, West 13th Street, 3:47 p.m.

• Child endangerment, First Street, Big Horn, 7:49 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Macey Alden, 41, Banner, criminal entry, criminal trespass, possession of controlled substance in liquid form, property destruction and defacement, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Lyndi Crippen, 42, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Leslie Erwin, 63, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Sean Maher, 49, Mills, custody on warrant or incident, district court, arrested by SCSO

• Dustin Scioneaux, 34, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 47

Female inmate count: 7

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5

Number of releases for the previous day: 5 

