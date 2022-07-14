SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Carbon monoxide check, 400-block Highland Avenue, 8:20 a.m.
• Motor vehicle accident, 2100-block Sugarland Drive, 1:58 p.m.
• Active smoke alarm, 50-block Whitney Way, 5:38 p.m.
• Tree down, 1100-block Emerson Street, 10:43 p.m.
• Motor vehicle accident, 1300-block Big Horn Avenue, 11:30 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Mental subject, Gladstone Street, 12:11 a.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Fourth Avenue East, 12:53 a.m.
• Animal incident, East Brundage Lane, 2:05 a.m.
• Dog at large, West 12th Street, 7:36 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 7:42 a.m.
• Lost property, Coffeen Avenue, 7:46 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, West Works Street, 7:51 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Davis Tee, 10:16 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 10:39 a.m.
• Theft, Coffeen Avenue, 10:48 a.m.
• Battery, North Main Street, 11:40 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Cheyenne Street, 12:08 p.m.
• Civil dispute, North Gould Street, 12:17 p.m.
• Careless driver, Sheridan Avenue, 12:50 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:03 p.m.
• Accident with injuries, Sugarland Drive, 1:58 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:42 p.m.
• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 2:56 p.m.
• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 3:01 p.m.
• Accident, North Custer Street, 3:57 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 4:04 p.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 4:44 p.m.
• Accident (delayed report), West Alger Avenue, 4:55 p.m.
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 4:57 p.m.
• Trespass, North Main Street, 5:21 p.m.
• Found property, Paintbrush Drive, 6:28 p.m.
• Hit and run, West Seventh Street, 7:57 p.m.
• Dog bite, Colonial Drive, 8:06 p.m.
• Dog at large, Dunnuck Street, 8:50 p.m.
• Welfare check, Avoca Avenue, 9:11 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, Lincoln Drive, 9:54 p.m.
• Animal found, Sheridan area, 10:37 p.m.
• Citizen assist, South Linden Avenue, 10:52 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, West Loucks Street, 10:58 p.m.
• DUI, Highland Avenue, 11:14 p.m.
• Accident, Big Horn Avenue, 11:30 p.m.
• Battery (cold), Long Drive, 11:34 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Traffic complaint, West Works Street, 7:51 a.m.
• Animal dead, East Brundage Lane, 9:42 a.m.
• Welfare check, Beckton Street, Dayton, 12:33 p.m.
• Found property, West 13th Street, 3:47 p.m.
• Child endangerment, First Street, Big Horn, 7:49 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Macey Alden, 41, Banner, criminal entry, criminal trespass, possession of controlled substance in liquid form, property destruction and defacement, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Lyndi Crippen, 42, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Leslie Erwin, 63, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Sean Maher, 49, Mills, custody on warrant or incident, district court, arrested by SCSO
• Dustin Scioneaux, 34, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 47
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5
Number of releases for the previous day: 5