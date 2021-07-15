Sheriff's office summer stock
SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2100 block Coffeen Avenue, 2:40 a.m.

• RMA assist, 800 block Beaver Street, Kendrick Park, 1:25 p.m.

• RMA assist, 400 block East Fifth Street, 10:31 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Suspicious vehicle, Interstate 90, 1:33 a.m.

• Park check, Beaver Street, 1:52 a.m.

• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 4:16 a.m.

• Various use permit, Broadway Street, 7:01 a.m.

• Various use permit, West Fifth Street, 7:04 a.m.

• Various use permit, North Main Street, 7:05 a.m.

• Damaged property, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:40 a.m.

• Tree/shrub violation, West Burkitt Street, 9:29 a.m.

• Malicious mischief, West 11th Street, 10:20 a.m.

• Welfare check, Mountain View Drive, 11:44 a.m.

• Traffic stop, Sheridan Avenue, 12:03 p.m.

• Hit and run, North Main Street, 12:27 p.m.

• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 12:35 p.m.

• Medical, Beaver Street, 1:24 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:28 p.m.

• 911 hang up, Kona Place, 2:34 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Hill Pond Drive, 2:37 p.m.

• Theft cold, Broadway Street, 2:57 p.m.

• Animal welfare, North Main Street, 3:07 p.m.

• Evidence disposal, West 12th Street, 3:28 p.m.

• Parking complaint, East Alger Avenue, 4:16 p.m.

• Lost property, Sheridan area, 4:27 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Broadway Street, 4:42 p.m.

• Animal found, North Mountain View Drive, 6:06 p.m.

• Animal cruelty, Victoria Street, 6:23 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Mydland Road, 6:49 p.m.

• Criminal entry, Lookout Point Drive, 7:06 p.m.

• Warrant service, Jefferson Street, 7:47 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Lewis Street, 8:01 p.m.

• Medical, Broadway Street, 8:13 p.m.

• Fight, Victoria Street, 8:33 p.m.

• Domestic/choking, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:40 p.m.

• Barking dog, Poplar Trail, 10:14 p.m.

• Death investigation, East Fifth Street, 10:31 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 11:54 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Suicidal subject, Skinner Street, Wyarno, 10:03 a.m.

• Warrant service, Loucks Street, Banner, 5:32 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 6:53 p.m.

• Neighborhood dispute, East Sixth Avenue, Dayton, 9 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Michael A. France, 54, Electric City, Washington, possession of controlled substance/plant form, manufacturing/delivering methamphetamine, district court, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Jennifer Hardtke, 45, Cheyenne, use/under influence of drugs, (x2) custody on warrant or incident, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

• Daniel B. Shackelford, 50, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Jordan Wathen, 32, Sheridan, (x2) contempt of court/bench warrant, custody on warrant or incident, interference with emergency calls, out of county court, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 53

Female inmate count: 14

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 4

Number of releases for Wednesday: 2

