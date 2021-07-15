SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2100 block Coffeen Avenue, 2:40 a.m.
• RMA assist, 800 block Beaver Street, Kendrick Park, 1:25 p.m.
• RMA assist, 400 block East Fifth Street, 10:31 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Suspicious vehicle, Interstate 90, 1:33 a.m.
• Park check, Beaver Street, 1:52 a.m.
• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 4:16 a.m.
• Various use permit, Broadway Street, 7:01 a.m.
• Various use permit, West Fifth Street, 7:04 a.m.
• Various use permit, North Main Street, 7:05 a.m.
• Damaged property, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:40 a.m.
• Tree/shrub violation, West Burkitt Street, 9:29 a.m.
• Malicious mischief, West 11th Street, 10:20 a.m.
• Welfare check, Mountain View Drive, 11:44 a.m.
• Traffic stop, Sheridan Avenue, 12:03 p.m.
• Hit and run, North Main Street, 12:27 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 12:35 p.m.
• Medical, Beaver Street, 1:24 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:28 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:28 p.m.
• 911 hang up, Kona Place, 2:34 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Hill Pond Drive, 2:37 p.m.
• Theft cold, Broadway Street, 2:57 p.m.
• Animal welfare, North Main Street, 3:07 p.m.
• Evidence disposal, West 12th Street, 3:28 p.m.
• Parking complaint, East Alger Avenue, 4:16 p.m.
• Lost property, Sheridan area, 4:27 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Broadway Street, 4:42 p.m.
• Animal found, North Mountain View Drive, 6:06 p.m.
• Animal cruelty, Victoria Street, 6:23 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Mydland Road, 6:49 p.m.
• Criminal entry, Lookout Point Drive, 7:06 p.m.
• Warrant service, Jefferson Street, 7:47 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Lewis Street, 8:01 p.m.
• Medical, Broadway Street, 8:13 p.m.
• Fight, Victoria Street, 8:33 p.m.
• Domestic/choking, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:40 p.m.
• Barking dog, Poplar Trail, 10:14 p.m.
• Death investigation, East Fifth Street, 10:31 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 11:54 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Suicidal subject, Skinner Street, Wyarno, 10:03 a.m.
• Warrant service, Loucks Street, Banner, 5:32 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 6:53 p.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, East Sixth Avenue, Dayton, 9 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Michael A. France, 54, Electric City, Washington, possession of controlled substance/plant form, manufacturing/delivering methamphetamine, district court, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Jennifer Hardtke, 45, Cheyenne, use/under influence of drugs, (x2) custody on warrant or incident, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
• Daniel B. Shackelford, 50, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jordan Wathen, 32, Sheridan, (x2) contempt of court/bench warrant, custody on warrant or incident, interference with emergency calls, out of county court, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 53
Female inmate count: 14
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 4
Number of releases for Wednesday: 2