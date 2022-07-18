SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Motor vehicle accident, Highland Avenue and West Fifth Street, 12:13 a.m.
• Trash can fire, West Brundage Street, 2:29 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1800-block Fort Road, 1:15 p.m.
• Activated smoke detector, 800-block Arlington Boulevard, 2:07 p.m.
• Canopy in powerline, 50-block South Main Street, 6:11 p.m.
Saturday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 50-block Carlin Street, 12:12 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1300-block South Sheridan Avenue, 7:25 a.m.
• Smoke detector check, 800-block Arlington Boulevard, 10 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 400-block North Jefferson Street, 2:59 p.m.
• Finger entrapment, 2300-block Shirley Cove, 5:51 p.m.
Sunday
• No calls reported.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday - Sunday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday - Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:28 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:28 a.m.
• Verbal domestic, Fourth Avenue East, 12:30 a.m.
• Urinating in public, North Main Street, 1:29 a.m.
• Alarm, East Brundage Lane, 3:07 a.m.
• Found property, West 10th Street, 6:09 a.m.
• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 8:32 a.m.
• Hit and run, West Alger Avenue, 9:16 a.m.
• Lost property, Victoria Street, 9:29 a.m.
• Verbal domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 9:56 a.m.
• Found property, Main Street, 10:08 a.m.
• Civil dispute, West 12th Street, 10:26 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Gould Street, 10:32 a.m.
• Found property, South Main Street, 11:44 a.m.
• Alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 11:59 a.m.
• Agency assist, North Gould Street, 12:20 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, Whitney Way, 2:18 p.m.
• Citizen assist, North Heights Way, 2:45 p.m.
• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:45 p.m.
• Various use permit, South Gould Street, 2:47 p.m.
• Various use permit, Crook Street, 2:49 p.m.
• Attempt to locate, South Carrington Street, 3:05 p.m.
• Agency assist, Coffeen Avenue, 3:55 p.m.
• Harassment, Main Street, 4:10 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sixth Street, 4:19 p.m.
• Battery, East Brundage Lane, 4:44 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Victoria Street, 6:10 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, West 12th Street, 7:13 p.m.
• Barking dog, Spaulding Street, 7:15 p.m.
• Simple assault, Coffeen Avenue, 8:13 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, Coffeen Avenue, 8:23 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Sheridan area, 8:40 p.m.
• Open door, North Main Street, 8:50 p.m.
• DUI, Big Horn Avenue, 9:33 p.m.
• Fight, North Main Street, 9:47 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Kentucky Avenue, 10:06 p.m.
• Lost child, Victoria Street, 10:10 p.m.
• Trespass warning, North Main Street, 10:25 p.m.
• Citizen flag down, South Gould Street, 10:55 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Eighth Street, 11:15 p.m.
• Bar check, South Gould Street, 11:22 p.m.
• Indecent exposure, North Main Street, 11:27 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Sheridan area, 11:30 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Avon Street, 11:33 p.m.
• DUI, Victoria Street, 11:36 p.m.
• DUI, First Street, 11:39 p.m.
• Dispute, Victoria Street, 11:39 p.m.
Friday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:09 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main street, 12:10 a.m.
• Accident with injuries, Highland Avenue, 12:11 a.m.
• Child endangerment, Parker Avenue, 1:27 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, Pioneer Road, 1:28 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:36 a.m.
• Alarm, North Main Street, 3:14 a.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 5:18 a.m.
• Civil dispute, 9:52 a.m.
• Hit and run, West Alger Avenue, 10:26 a.m.
• Dog bite, Seventh Street, 11:38 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Grinnell Plaza, 11:43 a.m.
• Accident, Fifth Street, 11:49 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Sheridan Area, 11:56 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 12:42 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 1:01 p.m.
• Theft, Coffeen Avenue, 1:17 p.m.
• Theft, Grinnell Plaza, 1:30 p.m.
• Accident, Fifth Street, 2:03 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Coffeen Avenue, 2:08 p.m.
• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 2:54 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Willow Trail, 3:17 p.m.
• Barking dog, Sheridan area, 3:17 p.m.
• Alarm, Grinnell Plaza, 4:04 p.m.
• Accident, Burrows Street, 4:13 p.m.
• Alarm, Airport Road, 4:13 p.m.
• Hit and run, Fifth Street, 4:40 p.m.
• Agency assist, Coffeen Avenue, 4:51 p.m.
• Dog at large, West Loucks Street, 5:23 p.m.
• Verbal dispute, North Sheridan Avenue, 5:51 p.m.
• Breach of peace, Creekside Lane, 6:03 p.m.
• Road hazard, Sheridan area, 6:23 p.m.
• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 6:47 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 8:09 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 9:33 p.m.
• Damaged property, West Fifth Street, 10:05 p.m.
• Removal of subject, South Gould Street, 10:05 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, South Gould Street, 10:37 p.m.
Saturday
• Medical, North Carlin Street, 12:09 a.m.
• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 12:31 a.m.
• Urinating in public, Gould Street, 12:49 a.m.
• Urinating in public, North Main Street, 12:56 a.m.
• Public intoxication, South Main Street, 1:29 a.m.
• Damaged property, East Loucks Street, 1:47 a.m.
• Urinating in public, North Main Street, 2:04 a.m.
• Breach of peace, North Main Street, 2:20 a.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 2:51 a.m.
• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 2:52 a.m.
• Found property, North Main Street, 2:56 a.m.
• Found property, North Main Street, 3:14 a.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen avenue, 7:53 a.m.
• Animal found, East Ridge Road, 9:41 a.m.
• Driving under suspension, West Fifth Street, 9:54 a.m.
• Warrant service, Big Horn Avenue, 10:20 a.m.
• Missing person, Strahan Parkway, 11:12 a.m.
• Animal welfare, North Main Street, 11:50 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 11:58 a.m.
• Animal found, East Ridge Road, 12:24 a.m.
• Welfare check, Terra Avenue, 1:10 p.m.
• Animal found, North Heights Place, 2:14 p.m.
• Filthy premises, North Heights Place, 2:46 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 2:57 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Fifth Street, 3:23 p.m.
• Domestic, Avoca Place, 3:43 p.m.
• Fraud, Parker Avenue, 4:14 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 4:34 p.m.
• Panhandling, Coffeen Avenue, 4:37 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, Sheridan area, 4:40 p.m.
• Alarm, West Brundage Lane, 5:18 p.m.
• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 5:20 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Smith Street, 6:38 p.m.
• Animal incident, Fifth Street, 7:43 p.m.
• Attempt to locate, Sheridan area, 8:10 p.m.
• Domestic, Gladstone Street, 8:40 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, East Brundage Lane, 8:57 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan Area, 8:59 p.m.
• Motorist assist, West Fifth Street, 9:44 p.m.
• Minor in possession, North Main Street, 9:50 p.m.
• Stolen vehicle, Long Drive, 10:09 p.m.
• Suspicious person, West Brundage Street, 10:12 p.m.
• Urinating in public, Main Street, 10:27 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Sheridan Avenue, 10:54 a.m.
• DUI, Fifth street, 10:58 p.m.
• Cat violation, Sheridan area, 11:04 p.m.
• Minor in possession of alcohol, Broadway Street, 11:59 p.m.
Sunday
• Wyoming Highway Patrol assist, West Brundage Street, 1:09 a.m.
• Noise complaint, Parker Avenue, 1:40 a.m.
• Open door, North Main Street, 2:28 a.m.
• Driving under suspension, Grinnell Plaza, 3:42 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, West Loucks Street, 3:47 a.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 5:32 a.m.
• Verbal domestic, West Fifth Street, 7:11 a.m.
• Vicious dog, West 14th Street, 8:04 a.m.
• Animal incident, Davis Tee, 8:40 a.m.
• Dog at large, North Main Street, 8:42 a.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 9:27 a.m.
• Medical, North Main Street, 10:59 a.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 11:07 a.m.
• Domestic, West 10th Street, 12:09 p.m.
• DUI, East Works Street, 12:45 p.m.
• Welfare check, Brooks Street, 1:30 p.m.
• Found property, East Burkitt Street, 2:22 p.m.
• Family dispute, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:23 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Sugarland Drive, 2:49 a.m.
• Gas theft, East Brundage Lane, 3:12 p.m.
• Solicitors, Martin Avenue, 4:02 p.m.
• WHP assist, Sheridan area, 7:47 p.m.
• Verbal dispute, North Main Street, 8:42 p.m.
• Fireworks, Sheridan area, 9:07 p.m.
• Found property, Main Street, 10:27 p.m.
• Damaged property, Dunnuck Street, 10:45 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 10:48 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Agency assist, West Fifth Street and Highland Avenue, 12:13 a.m.
• Minor in possession, West Fifth Street, 1:45 a.m.
• Alarm, East Brundage Lane, 8:24 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Red Grade Road, Story, 11:23 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Red Grade Road, Story, 1:19 p.m.
• Dog bite, Big Horn Avenue, 2:35 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Maverick Lane, 2:50 p.m.
• Records, Highway 14, Dayton, 3:35 p.m.
• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 8:47 p.m.
• Theft (cold), Rosebud Lane, Banner, 8:57 p.m.
• Verbal dispute, Highway 193, Banner, 11:04 p.m.
Saturday
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 12:22 a.m.
• Agency assist, Coffeen Avenue, 3:06 a.m.
• Accident, Beaver Creek Road, 5:52 a.m.
• Found property, Barker Road, Parkman, 7:01 a.m.
• Theft (cold), Halbert Street, Ranchester, 7:04 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Beaver Creek Road, 8:46 a.m.
• Theft (cold), Dutch Creek Road, Banner, 8:57 a.m.
• Dispute, Halbert Street, Ranchester, 12:56 p.m.
• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 3:52 p.m.
• Trespass (cold), Upper Road, 8:47 p.m.
• Records, North Sheridan Avenue, 10:54 p.m.
Sunday
• Reckless endangerment, Interstate 90, Ranchester, 7:43 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Pass Creek Road, Dayton, 8:17 a.m.
• Domestic, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 8:28 a.m.
• Agency assist, Upper Road, 8:31 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Highway 193, Banner, 10:55 a.m.
• Agency assist, East Works Street, 12:53 p.m.
• Domestic, West Halbert Street, Ranchester, 1:01 p.m.
• Juvenile found, West 13th Street, 4:40 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Jennifer Barnes, 40, Sheridan, contempt of court, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Kghan Bear Comes Out, 20, Coalstrip, Montana, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Kyle Duffey, 28, Tacoma, Washington, interference with an officer, misdemeanor theft, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Payton Garner, 48, Sheridan, disorderly conduct, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Tristan Scheeler, 21, Sheridan, contempt of court, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Sarah Snyder, 41, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, contempt of court, municipal and circuit courts, arrested by SPD
• Turner Taylor, 25, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• Kendall Herrod, 24, Big Horn, disorderly conduct befouling and obstructing traffic, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Brittany Johnson, 25, Buffalo, breach of peace, disorderly conduct abusive language and interference, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Bryan Panzy, 31, Dulze, New Mexico, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Nicholas Taylor, 43, Sheridan, contempt of court bench warrants (x4), district court and municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Chanell Thomas, 23, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Leah Fiala, 18, Buffalo, failure to maintain lane of travel and DUI, circuit court, arrested by WHP
• Devin Manor, 50, Banner, leave accident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Heather Olsen, 37, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 49
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the weekend: 15
Number of releases for the weekend: 15
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 50