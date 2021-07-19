SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Aircraft crash. 2600 block West Fifth Street, 6:50 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 100 block North Main Street, 10:33 a.m.
• Primary EMS call, 1100 block Victoria Street, 11 a.m.
• RMA assist, 100 block East Grinnell Plaza, 11:31 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 800 block Avoca Avenue, 5:29 p.m.
Saturday
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 7:49 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 7:39 p.m.
• RMA assist, 2800 block Coffeen Avenue, 8:41 p.m.
Sunday
• RMA assist, 800 block South Thurmond Street, 1:41 p.m.
• Brush fire, 800 block Beaver Street, Kendrick Park, 8:16 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1300 block Lewis Street, 9:27 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday
• RMA assist, 5900 block Coffeen Avenue, 10:33 a.m.
Saturday
• No calls reported.
Sunday
• RMA assist, Horse Fly Road, 1:46 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday - Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Road hazard, West Fifth Street, 12:12 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Wyoming Avenue, 12:21 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:35 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Victoria Street, 12:44 a.m.
• Drugs/possession, Hi Tech Drive, 12:48 a.m.
• Minor in possession, North Main Street, 12:49 a.m.
• Public intoxication, Gladstone Street, 1:38 a.m.
• Fight, North Main Street, 2:06 a.m.
• Curfew violation, North Main Street, 2:32 a.m.
• Welfare check, Val Vista Street, 2:39 a.m.
• Fight, North Main Street, 2:40 a.m.
• Warrant service, North Main Street, 2:48 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, Poplar Trail, 2:54 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Victoria Street, 4:51 a.m.
• Battery, North Main Street, 5:18 a.m.
• Various use permit, South Gould Street, 7:58 a.m.
• Various user permit, Victoria Street, 8:01 a.m.
• Various user permit, North Main Street, 8:04 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Sheridan area, 8:56 a.m.
• Parking complaint, South Thurmond Street, 9:39 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Double Eagle Drive, 10:24 a.m.
• Parking complaint, South Main Street, 10:55 a.m.
• Hit and run, West Fifth Street, 11:30 a.m.
• Citizen assist, South Main Street, 12:29 p.m.
• Illegal parking, Sheridan area, 12:44 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan Avenue, 12:46 p.m.
• Medical, North Main Street, 12:48 p.m.
• Welfare check, Lewis Street, 12:58 p.m.
• Removal of subject, East Brundage Lane, 1:13 p.m.
• Accident, Illinois Street, 1:40 p.m.
• Welfare check, Avoca Place, 2:40 p.m.
• Various use permit, Grinnell Plaza and North Gould Street, 3:14 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan Avenue, 3:36 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Sheridan area, 4:25 p.m.
• Traffic stop, Avoca Avenue, 5:10 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan Avenue, 5:16 p.m.
• Drug activity, Avoca Court, 5:19 p.m.
• Test, West 12th Street, 6:07 p.m.
• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 6:46 p.m.
• Animal incident, Coffeen Avenue, 6:48 p.m.
• Welfare check, Park Street, 7:05 p.m.
• Civil dispute, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:18 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Riverside Street, 8:36 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 8:55 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 9:32 p.m.
• Simple assault, Sugarland Drive, 9:57 p.m.
• Attempt to locate, Victoria Street, 10:06 p.m.
• Minor in possession, North Main Street, 10:17 p.m.
• Theft cold, Victoria Street, 10:23 p.m.
• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 10:28 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Broadway Street, 10:41 p.m.
• Public intoxication, West 11th Street, 10:49 p.m.
• Domestic, Sugarland Drive, 10:51 p.m.
• Open container, North Main Street, 10:52 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Dunnuck Street, 11:28 p.m.
• Assist agency, Kentucky Avenue, 11:31 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:42 p.m.
Friday
• DUI, Florence Avenue, 12:02 a.m.
• DUI, North Gould Street, 12:29 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Dunnuck Street, 12:54 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Alger Avenue, 1:18 a.m.
• Suspicious person, West Fifth Street, 1:18 a.m.
• Death investigation, North Main Street, 1:20 a.m.
• Simple assault, Victoria Street, 1:37 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, East Works Street, 1:54 a.m.
• Assist agency, Main Street, 2:04 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Kentucky Avenue, 2:32 a.m.
• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 6:23 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, West Fifth Street, 6:50 a.m.
• Animal incident, Hi Tech Drive, 8:02 a.m.
• Animal dead, North Main Street, 8:26 a.m.
• Accident, Fifth Street, 8:33 a.m.
• Traffic control, Sheridan area, 9:09 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Sheridan area, 9:26 a.m.
• Accident, Brooks Street, 10:04 a.m.
• Accident, Main Street, 10:09 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Thurmond Street, 10:23 a.m.
• Dog at large, North Heights Way, 11:15 a.m.
• Hit and run, Sheridan area, 12:02 p.m.
• Animal welfare, North Main Street, 12:15 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Eighth Street, 12:18 p.m.
• Civil dispute, East Burkitt Street, 12:57 p.m.
• Assist agency, Avoca Avenue, 1:18 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, East Grinnell Plaza, 1:46 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:46 p.m.
• Alarm, Grinnell Plaza, 1:50 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 1:51 p.m.
• Theft cold, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:18 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 2:21 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Victoria Street, 2:31 p.m.
• Fraud, Olympus Drive, 3:51 p.m.
• Hit and run, North Main Street, 4:28 p.m.
• Assist agency, South Thurmond Street, 4:53 p.m.
• Found property, Main Street, 6:17 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Sumner Street, 6:33 p.m.
• Animal found, Wyoming Avenue, 6:58 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, South Main Street, 6:59 p.m.
• Illegal parking, Sheridan area, 7:23 p.m.
• Domestic, North Main Street, 7:39 p.m.
• Dog at large, Victoria Street, 7:42 p.m.
• Domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 7:42 p.m.
• Panhandling, Coffeen Avenue, 7:49 p.m.
• Theft cold, Quail Court, 8:40 p.m.
• Dispute all other, North Main Street, 8:49 p.m.
• Assist agency, Victoria Street, 8:53 p.m.
• DUI, Sugarland Drive, 9:09 p.m.
• Minor in possession, South Gould Street, 9:28 p.m.
• Missing person, Victoria Street, 10:11 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, North Main Street, 10:27 p.m.
• Found property, Victoria Street, 10:33 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, Grinnell Plaza, 10:48 p.m.
• Fight, Victoria Street, 11:05 p.m.
• Minor in possession, South Gould Street, 11:38 p.m.
• Noise complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:51 p.m.
Saturday
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 12 a.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 12:10 a.m.
• Driving under suspension, Gould Street, 12:15 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, East Loucks Street, 12:22 a.m.
• DUI, North Gould Street, 12:27 a.m.
• Harassment, West Loucks Street, 12:32 a.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 12:38 a.m.
• Trespass warning, Alger Avenue, 12:51 a.m.
• Fight, Grinnell Plaza, 12:59 a.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, North Brooks Street, 1:08 a.m.
• Verbal dispute, North Main Street, 1:16 a.m.
• Urinating in public, Grinnell Plaza, 1:28 a.m.
• Fight, North Main Street, 1:32 a.m.
• DUI, North Brooks Street, 1:37 a.m.
• Hit and run, North Main Street, 1:47 a.m.
• Disorderly conduct, North Main Street, 2:21 a.m.
• DUI, North Main Street, 2:24 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Thurmond Street, 2:25 a.m.
• Urinating in public, Grinnell Plaza, 2:49 p.m.
• Fight, West Fifth Street, 3:26 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, East Brundage Lane, 5:46 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Long Drive, 6:41 a.m.
• Fire alarm, Whitney Way, 7:49 a.m.
• Damaged property, Cindy Circle, 7:55 a.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 8:49 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, North Gould Street, 10:17 a.m.
• Drug other, North Main Street, 10:59 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Ridgeway Avenue, 12:01 p.m.
• Animal welfare, East Fourth Street, 12:34 p.m.
• Assist agency, North Sheridan Avenue, 12:35 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, North Main Street, 1:19 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 2:09 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Stadium Drive, 2:11 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, North Main Street, 2:38 p.m.
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 2:46 p.m.
• Mental subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:01 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan Avenue, 3:38 p.m.
• Accident Coffeen Avenue, 3:50 p.m.
• Animal injured, North Custer Street, 3:52 p.m.
• Accident delayed, Broadway Street, 6:04 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan area, 6:10 p.m.
• Accident delayed, Delphi Avenue, 6:35 p.m.
• Animal incident, Emerson Street, 6:37 p.m.
• Parking complaint, College Avenue, 6:41 p.m.
• Juvenile found, Long Drive, 8:12 p.m.
• Dog at large, Fifth Street, 8:37 p.m.
• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 8:40 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 9:09 p.m.
• Illegal parking, Victoria Street, 9:46 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, East Fifth Street, 10:11 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Broadway Street, 10:15 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Victoria Street, 10:53 p.m.
• Medical, Whitney Way, 11:09 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Jefferson Street, 11:22 p.m.
• DUI, North Main Street, 11:27 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, South Carrington Street, 11:45 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West Burrows Street, 11:51 p.m.
• Juvenile found, Victoria Street, 11:58 p.m.
Sunday
• Urinating in public, Grinnell Plaza, 12:23 a.m.
• Assist WHP, Grinnell Plaza, 12:39 a.m.
• Public intoxication, Dow Street, 12:44 a.m.
• DUI, North Main Street, 1:02 a.m.
• Urinating in public, North Brooks Street, 1:10 a.m.
• Public intoxication, Alger Avenue, 1:22 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 1:24 a.m.
• Urinating in public, North Main Street, 1:28 a.m.
• Urinating in public, North Main Street, 1:44 a.m.
• Disorderly conduct, North Main Street, 2 a.m.
• Fight, North Main Street, 2:26 a.m.
• Urinating in public, North Main Street, 2:33 a.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 2:35 a.m.
• Urinating in public, North Main Street, 2:42 a.m.
• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 2:43 a.m.
• DUI, Grinnell Plaza, 3:05 a.m.
• Urinating in public, North Main Street, 3:05 a.m.
• Urinating in public, North Main Street, 3:12 a.m.
• Urinating in public, North Main Street, 3:12 a.m.
• Disorderly conduct, North Main Street, 3:40 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Lewis Street, 3:52 a.m.
• Minor in possession, North Main Street, 4:30 a.m.
• Found property, North Main Street, 5:50 a.m.
• Theft cold, Long Drive, 6:20 a.m.
• Accident delayed, North Gould Street, 7:36 a.m.
• Missing person, Big Horn Avenue, 9:18 a.m.
• Animal found, West Sixth Street, 10:20 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 10:35 a.m.
• Welfare check, end of fairgrounds, 10:46 a.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 11:08 a.m.
• Found property, Big Horn Avenue, 11:50 a.m.
• Warrant service, Sheridan area, 1:23 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, East Nebraska Street, 2:30 p.m.
• Animal found, Huntington Street, 2:48 p.m.
• K9 public relations, West 12th Street, 3:37 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 6:28 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Avoca Place, 6:29 p.m.
• Lost property, Coffeen Avenue, 6:36 p.m.
• Animal found, East Ridge Road, 6:55 p.m.
• Civil dispute, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:03 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, North Main Street, 7:23 p.m.
• Child neglect, South Canby Street, 7:50 p.m.
• Hit and run, Gladstone Street, 8:03 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Dan Avenue, 8:13 p.m.
• Grass fire, Beaver Street, 8:16 p.m.
• Dog at large, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:51 p.m.
• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 9:56 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Suspicious vehicle, Morrison Ranch Road, 12:33 a.m.
• Civil dispute, East Burkitt Street, 12:57 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Canvasback Road, 1:13 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 1:47 p.m.
• Welfare check, Ulm Road, Clearmont, 6:11 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 westbound, exit 20 off-ramp, 7:58 p.m.
Saturday
• Pursuit/eluding, I-90 westbound, mile marker 9, Parkman, 12:54 a.m.
• Criminal entry, Barker Road, Parkman, 12:56 a.m.
• Alarm, West Brundage Lane, 11:56 a.m.
• Medical, Penrose Trail, mile marker 1, Story, 2:23 p.m.
• Writ, Yonkee Avenue, 2:25 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Aspen Court, Ranchester, 2:29 p.m.
• Records only, Decker Road, mile marker 5, 4:54 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Acme Power Plant, Ranchester, 7:08 p.m.
• Accident, River Rock Road, 8:05 p.m.
• Assist agency, Victoria Street, 11:20 p.m.
Sunday
• Records only, East Fifth Street, 12:56 a.m.
• Assist agency, Highway 335, 1:21 p.m.
• Fraud, Kleiber Drive, Dayton, 1:58 p.m.
• Assist agency, East Nebraska Street, 2:46 p.m.
• Motorist assist, I-90 westbound, exit 25 off-ramp, 3 p.m.
• Fire ban violation, Choke Cherry Lane, Banner, 3:32 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 5, Parkman, 6:48 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, West Loucks Street, 8:09 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Highway 86, mile marker 38, Banner, 10:24 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Tammy Cornett, Walrdon, Michigan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by WHP
• Dominique A. Griffin, 19, Sheridan, driving under suspension, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Ryan M. Jarvis, 24, Sheridan, possession controlled substance/plant form, DUI, destruction of property, circuit court, arrested by WHP
• Laramie R. Littlelight, 31, Crow Agency, Montana, driving under suspension, possession controlled substance/powder or crystal, DUI, circuit court, arrested by WHP
• Jace R. Old Elk, 38, Crow Agency, Montana, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Lashey M. Shawl, 30, Crow Agency, Montana, possession controlled substance/powder or crystal, destruction of property, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Vance Vine, 69, Cody, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jacob P. Willson, 27, Kaycee, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• Christopher L. Brower, 33, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• James C. Cranley, 44, New Town, North Dakota, disorderly conduct violence, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Charlotte D. Dysthe, 34, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Jade A. Fieldgrove, 35, Sheridan, fighting in public, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Anthony R. Fleak, 30, Gillette, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Jessica Franzen, 34, Sheridan, disorderly conduct violence, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Robert D. Hathaway, 27, Sheridan, driving under suspension, driving without interlock device, possession of controlled substance/powder or crystal, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Chelsea D. Hill, 38, Worland, fighting in public, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Joshua J. Jacobs, 27, Sheridan, seat belt restraint, DUI, circuit court, arrested by WHP
• Camie J. Kethman, 35, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Ashley M. Knight, 32, Sheridan, fighting in public, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Amber L. Logan, 48, Sheridan, DUI, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Koleton S. Lone Bear, 22, Riverton, DUI, possession controlled substance/plant form, circuit court, arrested by WHP
• Dalton McKinsey, 22, Gillette, disorderly conduct befouling, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Milo S. Paz, 25, Hardin, Montana, interference with officer, alcohol greater than 10% DUI, circuit court, arrested by WHP
• Mark D. Simmons, 43, Sheridan, disorderly conduct interference with officer, disorderly conduct befouling, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Tara Thompson-Olson, 40, Whitewood, South Dakota, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Spencer C. Warnke, 24, Bighorn, seat belt restraint, DUI, circuit court, arrested by WHP
• Kegan R. Wass, 23, Casper, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Goldman M. Realbird, 27, Garyowen, Montana, DUI, circuit court, arrested by WHP
Sunday
• Rubicel Cortez, 37, no address reported, pedestrian under influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Austin S. Dawes, 36, Harden, Montana, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Genaro L. Fonseca, 62, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Karico Left Hand, 31, Lodge Grass, Montana, DUI, circuit court, arrested by WHP
• Roger J. Mohns, 30, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Toni S. Old Chief, 24, Crow Agency, Montana, driving under suspension, DUI, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Rapheal A. Rides Horse, 24, Lodge Grass, Montana, DUI, circuit court, arrested by WHP
• Gilford B. Sees The Ground, 40, Pryor, Montana, disorderly conduct public intoxication, disorderly conduct befouling, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Geraldine A. Watkins, 51, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Deweldon M. Watson, 32, Huntsville, Texas, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 65
Female inmate count: 13
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the weekend: 38
Number of releases for the weekend: 26
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 68