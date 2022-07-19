SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1100-block East Brundage Lane, 6:43 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1800-block Fort Road, 10:34 a.m.
• RMA assist, 300-block College Meadows Drive, 2:20 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 400-block North Jefferson Street, 6 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Dog at large, Big Horn Avenue, 12:06 a.m.
• DUI, North Main Street, 1:12 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Lane, 6:09 a.m.
• Fraud, North Main Street, 8:05 a.m.
• Barking dog, Sixth Avenue East, 8:12 a.m.
• Tree or shrub violation, East Burkitt Street, 8:15 a.m.
• Various use permit, Whitney Way, 8:20 a.m.
• Trespass warning, Avoca Place, 8:40 a.m.
• Drug possession, West Whitney Way, 9:33 a.m.
• Accident, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:45 a.m.
• Gas theft, North Main Street, 9:53 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 10:26 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Fifth Street, 10:38 a.m.
• Found property, Long Drive, 10:47 a.m.
• Welfare check, Avoca Place, 11:11 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 11:14 a.m.
• Accident, West Third Street, 11:16 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, Marion Street, 11:47 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 11:53 a.m.
• Domestic, Wyoming Avenue, 12:33 p.m.
• Fraud, Lewis Street, 12:36 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 12:51 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 1:25 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Grinnell Plaza, 2:37 p.m.
• Solicitors, Spaulding Street, 2:58 p.m.
• Fraud, Wyoming Avenue, 3:29 p.m.
• Mental subject, West 12th Street, 3:39 p.m.
• Agency assist, North Main Street, 4:30 p.m.
• Medical, Sugarland Drive, 5:28 p.m.
• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 5:39 p.m.
• Animal welfare, North Main Street, 5:45 p.m.
• Warrant service, West Fifth Street, 6:11 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 7:24 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, College Avenue, 7:40 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 7:43 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 8:04 p.m.
• Registration violation, Coffeen Avenue, 8:24 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Parker Avenue, 9:26 p.m.
• Alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 9:28 p.m.
• Warrant service, West Fifth Street, 9:49 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, North Main Street, 10:24 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 11 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Minor in possession, West Fifth Street and Covey Run Road, 12:18 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West Brundage Lane, 2:32 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Big Horn Avenue, 2:45 a.m.
• Fraud, Thorne Ride Road, Banner, 8:03 a.m.
• Custody dispute, Leopard Street, 9:43 a.m.
• Sexual battery, Big Horn Avenue, 11:15 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Interstate 90, 11:21 a.m.
• Driving under suspension, I-90, 2:36 p.m.
• 911 hang-up, Upper Road, 6:50 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Highway 14 and East Ridge Road, 9:23 p.m.
• Damaged property, Highway 14 and Box Elder Road, Banner, 9:25 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Zoe Canfield, 26, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Timothy Cerepanya, 46, Sheridan, contempt of court, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• James Hoblit Jr., 37, Gillette, DUI, driving under suspension, driving without license, insurance, registration or interlock device, interference with an officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 50
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 0