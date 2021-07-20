SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Carbon monoxide check, 600 block Monte Vista Street, 8:05 p.m.
• Overheated appliance, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 9:02 p.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1700 block South Sheridan Avenue, 9:28 p.m.
• RMA assist, 300 block East Seventh Street, 10:28 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Mental subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:03 a.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 3:10 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 4:37 a.m.
• Citizen assist, East Works Street, 8:05 a.m.
• Dog at large, Thurmond Street, 8:34 a.m.
• Suspicious person, North Heights Lane, 8:41 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Marion Street, 9:09 a.m.
• Noise complaint, Mydland Road, 10:47 a.m.
• Alarm, North Main Street, 11:21 a.m.
• Civil standby, Gladstone Street, 12:21 p.m.
• Accident, Beaver Street, 12:34 p.m.
• Animal welfare, East Burkitt Street, 12:38 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 12:51 p.m.
• Animal found, North Gould Street, 1:09 p.m.
• Fraud, Sugarland Drive, 1:15 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Coffeen Avenue, 1:21 p.m.
• Trespass warning, Broadway Street, 1:34 p.m.
• Lost property, Victoria Street, 4:09 p.m.
• Accident, Main Street, 4:16 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:33 p.m.
• Welfare check, West Fifth Street, 4:42 p.m.
• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 4:44 p.m.
• Public intoxication, West Fifth Street, 5:11 p.m.
• Animal welfare, East Brundage Lane, 5:13 p.m.
• Welfare check, Sheridan area, 5:57 p.m.
• Theft cold, South Linden Avenue, 6:04 p.m.
• Assist agency, Sheridan area, 6:07 p.m.
• Dog at large, Martin Avenue, 6:22 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 7:19 p.m.
• Theft cold, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:24 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Heartland Drive, 8:19 p.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 8:25 p.m.
• Stalking cold, Parker Avenue, 8:57 p.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 9:52 p.m.
• Accident, West Fifth Street, 10:17 p.m.
• Mental subject, East Seventh Street, 10:25 p.m.
• Alarm, South Main Street, 11:47 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Civil, Stoneridge Drive, Ranchester, 7:36 a.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 12:27 p.m.
• Hit and run, Omarr Avenue, 2:23 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Park Reservoir, 4:32 p.m.
• DUI citizen assist, North Main Street, 7:19 p.m.
• Battery, North Piney Road, Banner, 8:14 p.m.
• Shots fired, Timber Drive, Ranchester, 9:07 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Timothy J. O'Reilly, 69, Colstrip, Montana, (x2) DUI, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Ayden L. Phillips, 18, Sheridan, destruction of property (at least $1,000), circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Rapheal A. Rides Horse, 24, Lodge Grass, Montana, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Gilford B. Sees The Ground, 40, Pryor, Montana, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Brent W. Todd, 43, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, drug court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 55
Female inmate count: 16
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Monday: 4
Number of releases for Monday: 14