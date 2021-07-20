Sheriff's office summer stock
Buy Now
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Carbon monoxide check, 600 block Monte Vista Street, 8:05 p.m.

• Overheated appliance, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 9:02 p.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1700 block South Sheridan Avenue, 9:28 p.m.

• RMA assist, 300 block East Seventh Street, 10:28 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Mental subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:03 a.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 3:10 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 4:37 a.m.

• Citizen assist, East Works Street, 8:05 a.m.

• Dog at large, Thurmond Street, 8:34 a.m.

• Suspicious person, North Heights Lane, 8:41 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Marion Street, 9:09 a.m.

• Noise complaint, Mydland Road, 10:47 a.m.

• Alarm, North Main Street, 11:21 a.m.

• Civil standby, Gladstone Street, 12:21 p.m.

• Accident, Beaver Street, 12:34 p.m.

• Animal welfare, East Burkitt Street, 12:38 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 12:51 p.m.

• Animal found, North Gould Street, 1:09 p.m.

• Fraud, Sugarland Drive, 1:15 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Coffeen Avenue, 1:21 p.m.

• Trespass warning, Broadway Street, 1:34 p.m.

• Lost property, Victoria Street, 4:09 p.m.

• Accident, Main Street, 4:16 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:33 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:33 p.m.

• Welfare check, West Fifth Street, 4:42 p.m.

• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 4:44 p.m.

• Public intoxication, West Fifth Street, 5:11 p.m.

• Animal welfare, East Brundage Lane, 5:13 p.m.

• Welfare check, Sheridan area, 5:57 p.m.

• Theft cold, South Linden Avenue, 6:04 p.m.

• Assist agency, Sheridan area, 6:07 p.m.

• Dog at large, Martin Avenue, 6:22 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 7:19 p.m.

• Theft cold, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:24 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Heartland Drive, 8:19 p.m.

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 8:25 p.m.

• Stalking cold, Parker Avenue, 8:57 p.m.

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 9:52 p.m.

• Accident, West Fifth Street, 10:17 p.m.

• Mental subject, East Seventh Street, 10:25 p.m.

• Alarm, South Main Street, 11:47 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Civil, Stoneridge Drive, Ranchester, 7:36 a.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 12:27 p.m.

• Hit and run, Omarr Avenue, 2:23 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Park Reservoir, 4:32 p.m.

• DUI citizen assist, North Main Street, 7:19 p.m.

• Battery, North Piney Road, Banner, 8:14 p.m.

• Shots fired, Timber Drive, Ranchester, 9:07 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Timothy J. O'Reilly, 69, Colstrip, Montana, (x2) DUI, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Ayden L. Phillips, 18, Sheridan, destruction of property (at least $1,000), circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Rapheal A. Rides Horse, 24, Lodge Grass, Montana, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Gilford B. Sees The Ground, 40, Pryor, Montana, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Brent W. Todd, 43, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, drug court, arrested by SCSO

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 55

Female inmate count: 16

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0 

Number of book-ins for Monday: 4

Number of releases for Monday: 14

Tags

Recommended for you