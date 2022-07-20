Sheriff's office summer stock
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Activated fire alarm, 3000-block Coffeen Avenue, 1:37 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 600-block East Fifth Street, 11:29 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 1700-block Sugarland Drive, 11:40 a.m.

• Medical (possible suicide attempt), 50-block West 13th Street, 3:59 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 200-block Connor Street, 4:19 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported. 

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Barking dog, South Canby Street, 1:12 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, West Fifth Street, 2:20 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Yonkee Avenue, 8:06 a.m.

• Mental subject, Loucks Street, 8:22 a.m.

• Welfare check, North Gould Street, 8:49 a.m.

• Lost property, Creek Road, 9:40 a.m.

• Neighborhood dispute, West Works Street, 9:45 a.m.

• Found property, North Main Street, 12:10 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 12:14 p.m.

• Found property, Val Vista Street, 12:44 p.m.

• Lost property, Dow Street, 1:05 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 1:27 p.m.

• Accident, Gould Street, 2:07 p.m.

• Harassment, Avoca Avenue, 2:09 p.m.

• Agency assist, West Whitney Street, 2:18 p.m.

• Burglary (cold), Coffeen Avenue, 2:58 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:12 p.m.

• Welfare check, East Fifth Street, 3:19 p.m.

• Attempt to locate, West Brundage Street, 3:48 p.m.

• Found property, North Main Street, 3:57 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstances, Clarendon Avenue, 4:04 p.m.

• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 4:11 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:29 p.m.

• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 4:34 p.m.

• Phone harassment, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:17 p.m.

• Welfare check, South Main Street, 5:27 p.m.

• Panhandling, North Main Street, 6:38 p.m.

• Child endangerment, Avoca Place, 6:57 p.m.

• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 7:45 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Big Horn Avenue, 8:25 p.m.

• Driver license violation, Sugarland Drive, 9:33 p.m.

• Family dispute, Crook Street, 10:28 p.m.

• Threats (cold), Sumner Street, 11:27 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Suspicious vehicle, Little Goose Canyon Road, Story, 7:29 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 345, Ranchester, 7:49 a.m.

• Property destruction, West 13th Street, 8:53 a.m.

• Livestock loose, Brayton Lane, 9:12 a.m.

• Agency assist, First Street, Big Horn, 10:20 a.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 1:23 p.m.

• Welfare check, Main Street, Dayton, 4:19 p.m.

• Violation, West 13th Street, 7:53 p.m.

• Fireworks, River Road and Highway 14, Dayton, 8:32 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Highway 87, 10:39 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Alexander Babb, 33, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident (x2) and contempt of court bench warrant, circuit and district court, arrested by SPD

• Charlissa Romero, 41, Sheridan, contempt of court bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Miguel Sosa, 40, Sheridan, contempt of court bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 49

Female inmate count: 8

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 4

