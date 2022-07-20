SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Activated fire alarm, 3000-block Coffeen Avenue, 1:37 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 600-block East Fifth Street, 11:29 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1700-block Sugarland Drive, 11:40 a.m.
• Medical (possible suicide attempt), 50-block West 13th Street, 3:59 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 200-block Connor Street, 4:19 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Barking dog, South Canby Street, 1:12 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West Fifth Street, 2:20 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Yonkee Avenue, 8:06 a.m.
• Mental subject, Loucks Street, 8:22 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Gould Street, 8:49 a.m.
• Lost property, Creek Road, 9:40 a.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, West Works Street, 9:45 a.m.
• Found property, North Main Street, 12:10 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 12:14 p.m.
• Found property, Val Vista Street, 12:44 p.m.
• Lost property, Dow Street, 1:05 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 1:27 p.m.
• Accident, Gould Street, 2:07 p.m.
• Harassment, Avoca Avenue, 2:09 p.m.
• Agency assist, West Whitney Street, 2:18 p.m.
• Burglary (cold), Coffeen Avenue, 2:58 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:12 p.m.
• Welfare check, East Fifth Street, 3:19 p.m.
• Attempt to locate, West Brundage Street, 3:48 p.m.
• Found property, North Main Street, 3:57 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, Clarendon Avenue, 4:04 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 4:11 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:29 p.m.
• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 4:34 p.m.
• Phone harassment, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:17 p.m.
• Welfare check, South Main Street, 5:27 p.m.
• Panhandling, North Main Street, 6:38 p.m.
• Child endangerment, Avoca Place, 6:57 p.m.
• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 7:45 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Big Horn Avenue, 8:25 p.m.
• Driver license violation, Sugarland Drive, 9:33 p.m.
• Family dispute, Crook Street, 10:28 p.m.
• Threats (cold), Sumner Street, 11:27 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Suspicious vehicle, Little Goose Canyon Road, Story, 7:29 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 345, Ranchester, 7:49 a.m.
• Property destruction, West 13th Street, 8:53 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Brayton Lane, 9:12 a.m.
• Agency assist, First Street, Big Horn, 10:20 a.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 1:23 p.m.
• Welfare check, Main Street, Dayton, 4:19 p.m.
• Violation, West 13th Street, 7:53 p.m.
• Fireworks, River Road and Highway 14, Dayton, 8:32 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Highway 87, 10:39 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Alexander Babb, 33, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident (x2) and contempt of court bench warrant, circuit and district court, arrested by SPD
• Charlissa Romero, 41, Sheridan, contempt of court bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Miguel Sosa, 40, Sheridan, contempt of court bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 49
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 4