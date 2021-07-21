SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 100 block East Heald Street, 5:05 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 2:41 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 2100 block Sugarland Drive, 11:13 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Accident, Sheridan area, 12:08 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:20 a.m.
• Shots, Wyoming Avenue, 1:22 a.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 1:39 a.m.
• Curfew violation, Lewis Street, 1:44 a.m.
• Assist agency, East Heald Street, 5 a.m.
• Parking complaint, 11th Street, 7:16 a.m.
• Suspicious person, North Jefferson Street, 8:03 a.m.
• Dispute all other, North Brooks Street, 8:05 a.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 10:17 a.m.
• Theft cold, Dunnuck Street, 10:53 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan Avenue, 10:55 a.m.
• Pornography, South Main Street, 10:55 a.m.
• Lost property, Sheridan area, 10:58 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Fifth Street, 11:01 a.m.
• Fraud, North Main Street, 11:30 a.m.
• Sex battery cold, Sheridan area, 12:42 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Brundage Lane, 12:47 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 2:33 p.m.
• Parking complaint, South Main Street, 2:35 p.m.
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 2:51 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:02 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:03 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:03 p.m.
• Medical, Frank Street, 4:53 p.m.
• Dog at large, Val Vista Street, 5:48 p.m.
• Animal cruelty, Coffeen Avenue, 7:46 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Heights Park, 8:12 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Omarr Avenue, 8:44 p.m.
• Fight, North Main Street, 9:34 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, South Main Street, 9:57 p.m.
• Driver license violation, North Main Street, 10:25 p.m.
• Attempt to locate, East Sixth Street, 10:38 p.m.
• Assist agency, Fifth Street, 10:54 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, Mydland Road, 11:32 p.m.
• Runaway, West Timberline Drive, 11:42 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Traffic complaint, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 11:42 a.m.
• Accident with injuries, Pass Creek Road, Dayton, 4:37 p.m.
• Harassment, Tongue Canyon Road, Dayton, 7:29 p.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 10:54 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Geoffrey D. Rogers, 50, Sheridan, (x2) contempt of court/bench warrant, failure to maintain liability insurance, municipal court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 54
Female inmate count: 14
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 1
Number of releases for Tuesday: 3