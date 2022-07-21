SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2300-block Shirley Cove, 9:05 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 200-block North Connor Street, 10:04 a.m.
• Odor investigation, 1500-block Sugarland Drive, 11:45 a.m.
• Grass fire, 500-block Big Goose Road, 2:37 p.m.
• RMA assist, 800-block Olympus Drive, 10:01 p.m.
• RMA assist, 600-block West 11th Street, 10:22 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
• Grass fire, Big Goose Road, 2:27 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
• Harassment, Highway 345, Parkman, 9 a.m.
• Grass fire, Big Goose Road, 2:37 p.m.
• Court violation, South Main Street, 7:22 p.m.
• Transport, Bruce Lane, Casper, 8:54 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, McCormick Road, 9:36 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
• Ross Nutter, 26, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, failure to appear warrant, district court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Female inmate count: Not available at press time
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1
Number of releases for the previous day: 0