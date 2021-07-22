SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1700 block Park Side Court, 8:54 a.m.
• Accident, 1700 block De Smet Avenue, 10:27 a.m.
• RMA assist, 3600 block North Main Street, 11:16 a.m.
• Structure fire, 500 block Delphi Avenue, 3:26 p.m.
• RMA assist, 300 block West Burrow Street, 7:41 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:22 a.m.
• Animal found, Long Drive, 12:36 a.m.
• Trespass, Avoca Avenue, 1:15 a.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 2:15 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Barn Owl Court, 5:02 a.m.
• Noise complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:19 a.m.
• Accident, West Fifth Street, 7:23 a.m.
• Malicious destruction, Delphi Avenue, 7:31 a.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Demple Street, 8:29 a.m.
• Filthy premises, Sugarland Drive, 8:33 a.m.
• Dog at large, Second Avenue East, 8:35 a.m.
• Drugs/possession, Park Side Court, 8:53 a.m.
• Accident with injury, De Smet Avenue, 10:26 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Kroe Lane, 10:30 a.m.
• Animal welfare, West Fifth Street, 10:48 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:58 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Osprey Boulevard, 1:09 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 1:11 p.m.
• Alarm, North Main Street, 1:15 p.m.
• Warrant service, Broadway Street, 2:080 p.m.
• Fire, Delphi Avenue, 3:26 p.m.
• Simple assault, North Main Street, 3:46 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:06 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Birch Street, 4:09 p.m.
• Deliver message, East Woodland Park, 4:15 p.m.
• Dog at large, Bellevue Avenue, 4:27 p.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 4:54 p.m.
• Domestic, North Main Street, 5:25 p.m.
• Assist agency, Mydland Road, 6:10 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Fifth Street, 6:59 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Long Drive, 7:18 p.m.
• Welfare check, Saberton Avenue, 8:19 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 9:13 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Strahan Parkway 10:48 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 7:18 p.m.
• Animal welfare, West Loucks Street, 9:41 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Ronette L. Anderson, 26, Wyola, Montana, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Jacinto A. Brien, 22, no address reported, custody on warrant or incident, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
• Tiffany L. Drew, 32, Sheridan, destruction of property, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Preston D. House, 22, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, drug court, arrested by SPD
• Veronica J. Ruiz, 20, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 55
Female inmate count: 15
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 4
Number of releases for Wednesday: 1