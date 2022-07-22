SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Sheridan Police Department assist, 1500-block Holly Ponds Drive, 12:31 p.m.
• Smoke detector check, 400-block N B Avenue, 2:23 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• Grass fire recognition, 500-block Big Goose Road, 11:31 a.m.
• Grass fire recognition, 500-block Big Goose Road, 6:20 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Suicidal subject, North Main Street, 1:56 a.m.
• Theft from vehicle, Kurtz Drive, 2:43 a.m.
• Theft from vehicle, East Montana Street, 8:15 a.m.
• Accident, Fifth Street, 8:59 a.m.
• Theft from vehicle, Emerson Street, 9:17 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Commercial Avenue, 9:42 a.m.
• Found property, North Main Street, 10 a.m.
• Hit and run, North Main Street, 10:11 a.m.
• Animal incident, North Heights Place, 10:43 a.m.
• Welfare check, Pheasant Place, 10:45 a.m.
• Theft from vehicle, Brock Avenue, 10:56 p.m.
• Citizen assist, York Circle, 11:22 a.m.
• Death investigation (no foul play), Holly Ponds Drive, 11:29 a.m.
• Public contact, Rice Avenue, 11:34 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Commercial Avenue, 11:58 a.m.
• Animal incident, Florence Avenue, 12:35 p.m.
• Dog bite, Hill Pond Drive, 2:23 p.m.
• Agency assist, Sheridan area, 2:33 p.m.
• Panhandling, Coffeen Avenue, 2:53 p.m.
• Accident delayed, Coffeen Avenue, 2:56 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 3:21 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, South Main Street, 3:50 p.m.
• Theft in progress, Skeels Street, 4:45 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Big Horn Avenue, 5:31 p.m.
• Theft from vehicle, Rice Avenue, 5:44 p.m.
• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 5:53 p.m.
• DUI, Nebraska Street, 7:08 p.m.
• Barking dog, West Fifth Street, 7:28 p.m.
• Vicious dog, South Linden Avenue, 9:05 p.m.
• DUI, South Brooks Street, 9:17 p.m.
• Found property, Main Street, 9:25 p.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 10:19 p.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 10:28 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:43 p.m.
• Welfare check, Juniper Lane, 10:49 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Agency assist, Interstate 90, Parkman, 12:06 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Park Road, 11:39 a.m.
• DUI, Jolovich Drive, Dayton, 5:38 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Tia Camrud, 36, Dayton, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Misti Kimmell, 42, Dayton, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Daniel Sawaya, 33, Sheridan, contempt of court bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 50
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 5