SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Accident, Brundage Lane and Coffeen Avenue, 9:38 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1000 block Sugarland Drive, 10:38 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1200 block Coffeen Avenue, 4:38 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1500 block Mydland Road, 6:56 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 12:35 a.m.
• Pursuit/eluding, Brundage Lane, 2:46 a.m.
• Domestic, West 11th Street, 3:45 a.m.
• Automobile burglary, Burton Street, 6:48 a.m.
• Warrant service, Long Drive, 8:34 a.m.
• Hit and run, Crook Street, 8:51 a.m.
• Found property, Main Street, 9:21 a.m.
• Accident with injuries, Brundage Lane, 9:38 a.m.
• Dog at large, Lilac Court, 10:20 a.m.
• Animal incident, East Fifth Street, 10:25 a.m.
• Dog at large, Burton Street, 10:59 a.m.
• Dog at large, Big Horn Avenue, 11 a.m.
• Trespass cold, Avoca Avenue, 12:23 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Ridge Drive, 12:34 p.m.
• Dog at large, Lewis Street, 1:17 p.m.
• Animal found, North Heights Way, 2:01 p.m.
• Trespass cold, Gladstone Street, 2:04 p.m.
• Weed violation, West Sixth Street, 2:14 p.m.
• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 2:45 p.m.
• Theft cold, Pioneer Road, 3:07 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Grinnell Plaza, 3:10 p.m.
• Suspicious person, South Main Street, 3:20 p.m.
• Warrant service, North Main Street, 4:13 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Sheridan area, 4:16 p.m.
• Civil dispute, East Works Street, 4:22 p.m.
• Warrant service, North Main Street, 4:32 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Beaver Street, 6:35 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Parker Avenue, 8:48 p.m.
• Threat, South Main Street, 10:26 p.m.
• Suicide attempt, Townhouse Place, 10:46 p.m.
• Runaway, Delphi Avenue, 11:26 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Assist agency, Red Grade Road, 3:04 a.m.
• Assist agency, West 11th Street, 4:08 a.m.
• Records only, Interstate 90 westbound, exit 16 off-ramp, Ranchester, 4:41 a.m.
• Accident with injuries, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 554, Parkman, 6:06 a.m.
• Court/violation, West 13th Street, 9:16 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Dayton, 11:08 a.m.
• Lost property, West 17th Street and Hickory Avenue, 5 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, East Ridge Road, mile marker 3.7, 10:35 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Nicholas J. Bell, 22, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Holly M. Garver, 41, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Daniel J. Oppegard, 24, Sheridan, disorderly conduct interference, littering, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Concetta H. Rangatore, 70, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Justin D. Schaff, 23, Billings, Montana, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 53
Female inmate count: 15
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Thursday: 5
Number of releases for Thursday: 7