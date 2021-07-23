Sheriff's office summer stock
SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Accident, Brundage Lane and Coffeen Avenue, 9:38 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1000 block Sugarland Drive, 10:38 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1200 block Coffeen Avenue, 4:38 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1500 block Mydland Road, 6:56 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 12:35 a.m.

• Pursuit/eluding, Brundage Lane, 2:46 a.m.

• Domestic, West 11th Street, 3:45 a.m.

• Automobile burglary, Burton Street, 6:48 a.m.

• Warrant service, Long Drive, 8:34 a.m.

• Hit and run, Crook Street, 8:51 a.m.

• Found property, Main Street, 9:21 a.m.

• Accident with injuries, Brundage Lane, 9:38 a.m.

• Dog at large, Lilac Court, 10:20 a.m.

• Animal incident, East Fifth Street, 10:25 a.m.

• Dog at large, Burton Street, 10:59 a.m.

• Dog at large, Big Horn Avenue, 11 a.m.

• Trespass cold, Avoca Avenue, 12:23 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Ridge Drive, 12:34 p.m.

• Dog at large, Lewis Street, 1:17 p.m.

• Animal found, North Heights Way, 2:01 p.m.

• Trespass cold, Gladstone Street, 2:04 p.m.

• Weed violation, West Sixth Street, 2:14 p.m.

• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 2:45 p.m.

• Theft cold, Pioneer Road, 3:07 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Grinnell Plaza, 3:10 p.m.

• Suspicious person, South Main Street, 3:20 p.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 4:13 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Sheridan area, 4:16 p.m.

• Civil dispute, East Works Street, 4:22 p.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 4:32 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Beaver Street, 6:35 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Parker Avenue, 8:48 p.m.

• Threat, South Main Street, 10:26 p.m.

• Suicide attempt, Townhouse Place, 10:46 p.m.

• Runaway, Delphi Avenue, 11:26 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Assist agency, Red Grade Road, 3:04 a.m.

• Assist agency, West 11th Street, 4:08 a.m.

• Records only, Interstate 90 westbound, exit 16 off-ramp, Ranchester, 4:41 a.m.

• Accident with injuries, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 554, Parkman, 6:06 a.m.

• Court/violation, West 13th Street, 9:16 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Dayton, 11:08 a.m.

• Lost property, West 17th Street and Hickory Avenue, 5 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, East Ridge Road, mile marker 3.7, 10:35 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Nicholas J. Bell, 22, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Holly M. Garver, 41, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Daniel J. Oppegard, 24, Sheridan, disorderly conduct interference, littering, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Concetta H. Rangatore, 70, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Justin D. Schaff, 23, Billings, Montana, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 53

Female inmate count: 15

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0 

Number of book-ins for Thursday: 5

Number of releases for Thursday: 7

