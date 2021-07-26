SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Motor vehicle accident, Coffeen and Sheridan Avenues, 10:24 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 900 block Sumner Street, 11:18 a.m.
• RMA assist, 300 block College Meadows Drive, 9:16 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1200 block Val Vista Street, 10:40 p.m.
Saturday
• RMA assist, 300 block West Alger Street, 2:39 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 10:44 p.m.
Sunday
• RMA assist, 400 block Falcon Ridge Court, 1:13 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 5:34 p.m.
• RMA assist, 600 block Michael Drive, 10:02 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday-Sunday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday-Sunday
• No reports available.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Gas theft, North Main Street, 12:56 a.m.
• Accident (delayed report), Coffeen Avenue, 6:05 a.m.
• Animal dead, North Sheridan Avenue, 6:16 a.m.
• Lost property, North Main Street, 8:39 a.m.
• Citizen assist, B Street, 8:55 a.m.
• Follow-up, West 11th Street, 8:56 a.m.
• Dog at large, Big Horn Avenue, 9:24 a.m.
• Vicious dog, Fourth Avenue East, 10:08 a.m.
• Accident with injuries, Sheridan Avenue, 10:20 a.m.
• Parking complaint, West Fifth Street, 11:45 a.m.
• Dog at large, no additional information provided
• Assist agency, West 12th Street, noon
• Dog at large, Adair Avenue, 12:13 p.m.
• Animal found, Gillette Street, 12:23 p.m.
• Theft (cold), Gladstone Street, 12:57 p.m.
• Civil dispute, hotel, 1 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1 p.m.
• Lost property, Main Street, 1:16 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 1:24 p.m.
• Custody dispute, West 12th Street, 1:34 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:35 p.m.
• Animal trap, West Sixth Street, 1:43 p.m.
• Animal trap, West Sixth Street, 1:44 p.m.
• Parking complaint, North Custer Street, 2:25 p.m.
• Drug activity, Townhouse Place, 2:26 p.m.
• Cat violation, Huntington Street, 3:09 p.m.
• Weed violation, Beaver Street, 3:11 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Fourth Avenue East, 3:12 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 3:26 p.m.
• Trespass (cold) Sibley Circle, 3:44 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Canfield Street, 3:50 p.m.
• Accident, East Colorado Street, 3:59 p.m.
• Civil dispute, West Fifth Street, 4:07 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 4:26 p.m.
• Trespass (cold), East Fifth Street, 4:34 p.m.
• Medical, North Main Street, 5:08 p.m.
• Welfare check, East Montana Street, 7:29 p.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 7:44 p.m.
• Simple assault, North Main Street, 8:20 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Mydland Road, 8:36 p.m.
• Follow-up, East Brundage Lane, 9:02 p.m.
• Medical, Val Vista Street, 10:32 p.m.
• DUI (citizen report), Long Drive, 10:52 p.m.
Saturday
• Suspicious circumstance, West Alger Avenue, 12:04 a.m.
• Noise complaint, Clarendon Avenue, 12:06 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Lane, 12:18 a.m.
• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 12:31 a.m.
• Various use permit, Broadway Street, 6:46 a.m.
• Dog at large, Lewis Street, 7:44 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Brundage Lane, 9:42 a.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 9:54 a.m.
• Found property, Burkitt Street, 10:17 a.m.
• Cat trap, Laclede Street, 10:19 a.m.
• Found property, Big Horn Avenue, 11:49 a.m.
• Dog at large, Fourth Avenue East, 12:04 p.m.
• Malicious destruction, Avon Street, 12:40 p.m.
• Theft (cold), West Burkitt Street, 12:46 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Blue Sky Court, 1:11 p.m.
• Dog at large, 10th Street, 1:20 p.m.
• Dog at large, Warren Avenue, 1:29 p.m.
• Medical, Circle Drive, 1:43 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Colonial Drive, 1:56 p.m.
• Theft (cold), Monte Vista Street, 2:46 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 3:01 p.m.
• Domestic, East Burkitt Street, 4:28 p.m.
• Criminal entry, Clarendon Avenue, 4:40 p.m.
• Harassment, South Jefferson Street, 5:10 p.m.
• Theft (cold), Big Horn Avenue, 5:52 p.m.
• Test, Huntington Street, 6:07 p.m.
• Accident, Connor Street, 6:08 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Long Drive, 6:57 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 7:21 p.m.
• Bar check, Broadway Street, 8:44 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Fifth Street, 9:20 p.m.
• Animal found, North Custer Street, 9:23 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Mydland Road, 9:46 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Rice Avenue, 10:48 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Illinois Street, 11:28 p.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 11:34 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Industrial Road, 11:43 p.m.
Sunday
• Noise complaint, Highland Avenue, 12:50 a.m.
• Barking dog, Woodworth Street, 1:32 a.m.
• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 2:20 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Fleming Boulevard, 8 a.m.
• Driving under suspension, West 10th Street, 8:10 a.m.
• Barking dog, Parker Avenue, 10:37 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Thorne Rider Park Road, 12:13 p.m.
• Accident, Gould Street, 1:06 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Nebraska Street, 2:51 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Big Horn Avenue, 3:06 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, West Loucks Street, 3:23 p.m.
• Theft (cold), Sherman Avenue, 5:38 p.m.
• Accident, Sheridan Avenue, 7:33 p.m.
• Attempt to locate, East Loucks Street, 8:36 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Ridgeway Avenue, 10:54 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Records only, Big Four Road and Highway 87, 10:11 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Highway 335, 1:11 p.m.
• Suspicious person, West 15th Street and Taylor Avenue, 1:24 p.m.
• Warrant service, Strahan Parkway, 7:37 p.m.
• Assault with a deadly weapon, Dayton East Road and Halfway Lane, Ranchester, 9:27 p.m.
Saturday
• DUI (citizen report), Cedar Lane, 12:41 a.m.
• Alarm, Trail Drive, Ranchester, 12:07 p.m.
• Animal injured, Kroe Lane, 12:34 p.m.
• Lost property, Leopard Street, 4:32 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Highway 335, Big Horn, 7:17 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Johnson Street, Big Horn, 8:40 p.m.
Sunday
• Animal found, Dayton, 1:19 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 2:27 a.m.
• Animal injured, Paradise Park Road, 9:06 a.m.
• Found property, Highway 335, mile marker 1, 10:55 a.m.
• Alarm, Kroe Lane, 11:19 a.m.
• Hit and run, Halfway Lane, Dayton, 5:44 p.m.
• 911 hangup, 333 Highway 335, Big Horn, 6:52 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Interstate 90, exit 20 westbound, 7:35 p.m.
• Attempt to locate, I-90, exit 23 westbound, 8:21 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Joseph J. Schrader, 33, Dayton, possession of a controlled substance (plant form), reckless driving, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Michael A. Strand, 34, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
Saturday
• Jennifer C. Jacobs, 35, Sheridan, driving while under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Patrick J. Murphy, 60, Westminster, Colorado, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• William L. Warner, 39, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
Sunday
• Charlotte D. Dysthe, 34, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Michael J. Egan, 22, Gillette, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• David W. Heiser, 54, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 56
Female inmate count: 14
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the weekend: 11
Number of releases for the weekend: 7
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 58