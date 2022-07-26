SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1500-block Sugarland Drive, 6:30 a.m.
• RMA assist, 300-block West Loucks Street, 7:45 a.m.
• Smoke detector check, 1600-block North Heights Road, 11:39 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1700-block South Sheridan Avenue, 8:53 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Barking dog, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:34 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 2:06 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Omarr Avenue, 5:02 a.m.
• Gas theft, North Main Street, 7:47 a.m.
• Found property, West 12th Street, 7:59 a.m.
• Animal incident, Pima Drive, 8:28 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, Sheridan area, 9:07 a.m.
• Cat violation, Birch Street, 9:11 a.m.
• Dog at large, Lewis Street, 9:22 a.m.
• Dog at large, Lewis Street, 9:50 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Rice Avenue, 10:47 a.m.
• Theft (cold), North Gould Street, 10:54 a.m.
• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 10:55 a.m.
• Theft (cold), Fourth Avenue East, 11:16 a.m.
• Citizen assist, East Burkitt Street, 12:04 p.m.
• Fraud, West 11th Street, 12:08 p.m.
• Sexual battery (cold), Avoca Avenue, 1:58 p.m.
• Family dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 2:14 p.m.
• Agency assist, Grinnell Plaza, 2:19 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:05 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:06 p.m.
• Dog at large, West 14th Street, 3:37 p.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 3:48 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 3:57 p.m.
• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 4:16 p.m.
• Damaged property, Coffeen Avenue, 4:23 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 4:53 p.m.
• Parking complaint, East Loucks Street, 5:03 p.m.
• Found property, Fifth Avenue East, 5:15 p.m.
• Found property, North Main Street, 5:54 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 6:22 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Main Street, 7:28 p.m.
• Welfare check, Lewis Street, 7:48 p.m.
• Disoriented subject, Pioneer Road, 7:55 p.m.
• Accident, Beaver Street, 8:05 p.m.
• Welfare check, Ponderosa Drive, 8:32 p.m.
• Barking dog, Fifth Street, 9:23 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Burkitt Street, 9:30 p.m.
• Family dispute, Mydland Road, 9:45 p.m.
• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 9:51 p.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 10:29 p.m.
• Medical, Sheridan area, 11:06 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Break and enter, Clear Creek Avenue, Clearmont, 6:33 a.m.
• Animal incident, Piney Avenue, Story, 9:22 a.m.
• Theft (cold), Highway 193, Banner, 3:55 p.m.
• Records, 13th Street, 4:57 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, Third Street, 4:57 p.m.
• Fire ban violation, Big Horn Avenue, 6:26 p.m.
• ZPF violation, Red Grade Road, Story, 8:11 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Logan Jenkins, 42, Sheridan, disorderly conduct, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Charlissa Romero, 41, Sheridan, contempt of court bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 44
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 8