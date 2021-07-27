SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 700 block West 11th Street, 7:21 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• Accident, Decker Road, mile marker 11, 6:15 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• 911 hangup unknown, Wesco Court, 12:26 a.m.
• Medical, Val Vista Street, 12:40 a.m.
• Barking dog, Adam Street, 2:35 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Big Horn Avenue, 2:40 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Industrial Road, 3:33 a.m.
• Shots, Val Vista Street, 5:36 a.m.
• Animal incident, Coffeen Avenue, 8:18 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 8:23 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 8:33 a.m.
• Theft cold, West Eighth Street, 9:11 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 9:41 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, East Montana Street, 10:08 a.m.
• Noise complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:24 a.m.
• Found property, East Brundage lane, 10:43 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, East Burkitt Street, 11:04 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West Fifth Street, 11:14 a.m.
• Vandalism cold, Works Street, 11:55 a.m.
• Animal welfare, North Main Street, 12:28 p.m.
• Welfare check, Poplar Trail, 12:47 p.m.
• Accident, East Burkitt Street, 12:55 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Custer Street, 1:01 p.m.
• Simple assault, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:22 p.m.
• Sex battery cold, Coffeen Avenue, 1:46 p.m.
• Medical, East Fourth Street, 3:23 p.m.
• Stolen vehicle cold, East Fifth Street, 3:46 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, A Street, 3:47 p.m.
• VIN inspection, Coffeen Avenue, 3:55 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 4:01 p.m.
• Theft cold, Circle Three Drive, 4:20 p.m.
• Welfare check, Sugar View Drive, 5:59 p.m.
• Domestic, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:04 p.m.
• Accident, Fourth Street, 6:52 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Big Horn Meadows Drive, 7:05 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 8:05 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Sheridan Avenue, 8:08 p.m.
• Weapons display, Gould Street, 8:25 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 8:29 p.m.
• Welfare check, First West Parkway, 9:07 p.m.
• Found property, West Alger Avenue, 9:17 p.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 10:29 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Theft cold, Bridge Street, Dayton, 8:30 a.m.
• Welfare check, Means Drive, Banner, 11:46 a.m.
• Child abuse cold, Meade Creek Road, 12:31 p.m.
• Accident, Johnson Street, Big Horn, 1:21 p.m.
• Livestock loose, Beatty Gulch Road, 2:05 p.m.
• Citizen dispute, Connor Battlefields, 5:06 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Fawn Trail, Banner, 5:11 p.m.
• Accident with injuries, Ass Creek Road and Youngs Creek Road, 6:15 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Big Horn Meadows Drive, 7:05 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Airport Road, 9:11 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 10:50 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• No arrests reported.
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 48
Female inmate count: 14
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for Monday: 0
Number of releases for Monday: 7