Sheriff's office summer stock
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 700 block West 11th Street, 7:21 a.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• Accident, Decker Road, mile marker 11, 6:15 p.m.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• 911 hangup unknown, Wesco Court, 12:26 a.m.

• Medical, Val Vista Street, 12:40 a.m.

• Barking dog, Adam Street, 2:35 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Big Horn Avenue, 2:40 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Industrial Road, 3:33 a.m.

• Shots, Val Vista Street, 5:36 a.m.

• Animal incident, Coffeen Avenue, 8:18 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 8:23 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 9:33 a.m.

• Theft cold, West Eighth Street, 9:11 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 9:41 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, East Montana Street, 10:08 a.m.

• Noise complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:24 a.m.

• Found property, East Brundage lane, 10:43 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, East Burkitt Street, 11:04 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, West Fifth Street, 11:14 a.m.

• Vandalism cold, Works Street, 11:55 a.m.

• Animal welfare, North Main Street, 12:28 p.m.

• Welfare check, Poplar Trail, 12:47 p.m.

• Accident, East Burkitt Street, 12:55 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Custer Street, 1:01 p.m.

• Simple assault, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:22 p.m.

• Sex battery cold, Coffeen Avenue, 1:46 p.m.

• Medical, East Fourth Street, 3:23 p.m.

• Stolen vehicle cold, East Fifth Street, 3:46 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, A Street, 3:47 p.m.

• VIN inspection, Coffeen Avenue, 3:55 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 4:01 p.m.

• Theft cold, Circle Three Drive, 4:20 p.m.

• Welfare check, Sugar View Drive, 5:59 p.m.

• Domestic, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:04 p.m.

• Accident, Fourth Street, 6:52 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Big Horn Meadows Drive, 7:05 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 8:05 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Sheridan Avenue, 8:08 p.m.

• Weapons display, Gould Street, 8:25 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 8:29 p.m.

• Welfare check, First West Parkway, 9:07 p.m.

• Found property, West Alger Avenue, 9:17 p.m.

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 10:29 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Theft cold, Bridge Street, Dayton, 8:30 a.m.

• Welfare check, Means Drive, Banner, 11:46 a.m.

• Child abuse cold, Meade Creek Road, 12:31 p.m.

• Accident, Johnson Street, Big Horn, 1:21 p.m.

• Livestock loose, Beatty Gulch Road, 2:05 p.m.

• Citizen dispute, Connor Battlefields, 5:06 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Fawn Trail, Banner, 5:11 p.m.

• Accident with injuries, Ass Creek Road and Youngs Creek Road, 6:15 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Big Horn Meadows Drive, 7:05 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Airport Road, 9:11 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 10:50 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• No arrests reported.

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 48

Female inmate count: 14

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1 

Number of book-ins for Monday: 0

Number of releases for Monday: 7

