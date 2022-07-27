SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Activated fire alarm, 2100-block Sugarland Drive, 2:05 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 100-block Whitney Way, 7:04 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1200-block South Thurmond Street, 7:35 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 100-block Whitney Way, 7:53 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 300-block West Loucks Street, 2:12 p.m.
• RMA assist, 300-block Whitney Street, 2:45 p.m.
• RMA assist, 300-block College Meadows Drive, 5:57 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 400-block North Jefferson Street, 7:58 p.m.
• Carbon monoxide check, 700-block Clarendon Avenue, 9:09 p.m.
• Motor vehicle crash, 400-block West Fifth Street, 10:04 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Citizen assist, West Fifth Street, 1:15 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Gage Place, 7:49 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Griffith Avenue, 8:23 a.m.
• Warrant service, North Sheridan Avenue, 10:02 a.m.
• Public contact, Kurtz Drive, 10:06 a.m.
• Animal welfare, East Montana Street, 10:57 a.m.
• Accident, Fifth Street, 11 a.m.
• Animal found, East Fifth Street, 11:11 a.m.
• Found property, Emerson Street, 11:29 a.m.
• Accident (delayed report), Coffeen Avenue, 12:03 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Sheridan area, 12:44 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, West 12th Street, 12:47 p.m.
• Theft (cold), West Loucks Street, 1:38 p.m.
• Tree or shrub violation, Monte Vista Street, 1:43 p.m.
• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 1:54 p.m.
• Threats (cold), Mydland Avenue, 2:42 p.m.
• DUI, Thurmond Avenue, 3:17 p.m.
• Found property, West Third Street, 3:25 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Commercial Avenue, 3:36 p.m.
• Civil dispute, South Jefferson Street, 3:37 p.m.
• Vicious dog, Pheasant Draw Road, 3:47 p.m.
• Civil dispute, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:03 p.m.
• Suspicious person, West Works Street, 5:37 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Gould Street, 5:52 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Sugar View Drive, 6:04 p.m.
• Runaway, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:08 p.m.
• Accident with injuries, West Fifth Street, 10:04 p.m.
• Barking dog, Frackleton Street, 10:16 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, Sheridan area, 10:51 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Broadway Street, 11:30 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:38 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Found property, Interstate 90, 1:22 p.m.
• Runaway, Halbert Street, Ranchester, 5:21 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Soldier Creek Road, 10:26 p.m.
• Drug possession, North Main Street, 10:57 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Jordan Wagner, 31, Sheridan, driver's license required, municipal court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 43
Female inmate count: 7
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 0
Number of releases for the previous day: 3