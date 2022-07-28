SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
• Downed power line and brush fire, West 15th Street and Val Vista Street, 5:22 p.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1800-block Coffeen Avenue, 6:09 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
• Accident, Heather Lane, Ranchester, 9:56 a.m.
• Agency assist, Big Goose Road, 10:54 a.m.
• Agency assist, Demple Street, 6:26 p.m.
• Citizen dispute, Centennial Park, Story, 7:56 p.m.
ARRESTS
• Lee Jackson, 33, Sheridan, felony theft, DUI, driving under suspension, contempt of court bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1
Number of releases for the previous day: 0