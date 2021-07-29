SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block First West Parkway, 10:36 a.m.
• Accident, 1300 block Coffeen Avenue, 11:19 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1800 block Fort Road, 5:21 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1400 block Omarr Avenue, 7:14 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:42 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:43 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Pheasant Draw Road, 2:02 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 5:30 a.m.
• Prowler, North Main Street, 5:51 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Aviation Drive, 6:17 a.m.
• Parking complaint, East Fifth Street, 7:27 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Sugarland Drive, 7:50 a.m.
• Welfare check, Airport Road, 8:13 a.m.
• Zoning violation, South Water Street, 8:51 a.m.
• Citizen assist, North Jefferson Street, 9:01 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Sheridan area, 9:03 a.m.
• Dog at large, West 14th Street, 9:27 a.m.
• Damaged property, Demple Street, 9:54 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Parker Avenue, 10:07 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 10:24 a.m.
• Medical, First West Parkway, 10:26 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Absaraka Street, 10:55 a.m.
• Accident with injuries, Coffeen Avenue, 11 a.m.
• Lost property, Yellowtail Drive, 11:22 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 11:39 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Gould Street, 12:11 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:13 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Absaraka Street, 12:40 p.m.
• Warrant service, South Canby Street, 12:42 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:56 p.m.
• Citizen assist, South Sheridan Avenue, 2 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:06 p.m.
• Dog at large, Park, 2:19 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 2:20 p.m.
• Fraud, Papago Drive, 2:26 p.m.
• Fraud, North Jefferson Street, 2:58 p.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 3:02 p.m.
• Lost property, Yellowtail Drive, 3:11 p.m.
• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 4 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Whitney Way, 4:58 p.m.
• Verbal dispute, South Main Street, 5:27 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Park, 5:57 p.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 6:55 p.m.
• Accident, Beaver Street, 7:01 p.m.
• Stalking, Cove Court, 7:41 p.m.
• Suspicious person, West Burkitt Street, 7:41 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Sheridan area, 9:24 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sheri Lane, 10:36 p.m.
• Family dispute, South Sheridan Avenue, 11 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Homicide, Main Street, Dayton, 3:53 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 6:39 a.m.
• Animal incident, Skylark Lane, 9:34 a.m.
• Burglary, Tongue Canyon Road, Dayton, 9:38 a.m.
• Assist agency, Decker Road, 9:10 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Emily M. Alley, 34, Sheridan, use/under the influence of drugs, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Thomas J. Hall, 27, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Bradley A. Nielsen, 69, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Mason J. Sundstrom, 24, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 53
Female inmate count: 14
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 3
Number of releases for Wednesday: 1