File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block First West Parkway, 10:36 a.m.

• Accident, 1300 block Coffeen Avenue, 11:19 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 1800 block Fort Road, 5:21 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1400 block Omarr Avenue, 7:14 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:42 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:43 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Pheasant Draw Road, 2:02 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 5:30 a.m.

• Prowler, North Main Street, 5:51 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Aviation Drive, 6:17 a.m.

• Parking complaint, East Fifth Street, 7:27 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Sugarland Drive, 7:50 a.m.

• Welfare check, Airport Road, 8:13 a.m.

• Zoning violation, South Water Street, 8:51 a.m.

• Citizen assist, North Jefferson Street, 9:01 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Sheridan area, 9:03 a.m.

• Dog at large, West 14th Street, 9:27 a.m.

• Damaged property, Demple Street, 9:54 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Parker Avenue, 10:07 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 10:24 a.m.

• Medical, First West Parkway, 10:26 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Absaraka Street, 10:55 a.m.

• Accident with injuries, Coffeen Avenue, 11 a.m.

• Lost property, Yellowtail Drive, 11:22 a.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 11:39 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, North Gould Street, 12:11 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:13 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Absaraka Street, 12:40 p.m.

• Warrant service, South Canby Street, 12:42 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:56 p.m.

• Citizen assist, South Sheridan Avenue, 2 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:06 p.m.

• Dog at large, Park, 2:19 p.m.

• Verbal domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 2:20 p.m.

• Fraud, Papago Drive, 2:26 p.m.

• Fraud, North Jefferson Street, 2:58 p.m.

• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 3:02 p.m.

• Lost property, Yellowtail Drive, 3:11 p.m.

• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 4 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Whitney Way, 4:58 p.m.

• Verbal dispute, South Main Street, 5:27 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Park, 5:57 p.m.

• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 6:55 p.m.

• Accident, Beaver Street, 7:01 p.m.

• Stalking, Cove Court, 7:41 p.m.

• Suspicious person, West Burkitt Street, 7:41 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Sheridan area, 9:24 p.m.

• Dog at large, Sheri Lane, 10:36 p.m.

• Family dispute, South Sheridan Avenue, 11 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Homicide, Main Street, Dayton, 3:53 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 6:39 a.m.

• Animal incident, Skylark Lane, 9:34 a.m.

• Burglary, Tongue Canyon Road, Dayton, 9:38 a.m.

• Assist agency, Decker Road, 9:10 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Emily M. Alley, 34, Sheridan, use/under the influence of drugs, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Thomas J. Hall, 27, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Bradley A. Nielsen, 69, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Mason J. Sundstrom, 24, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 53

Female inmate count: 14

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1 

Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 3

Number of releases for Wednesday: 1

