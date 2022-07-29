SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Smoke detector battery change, 2300-block Aspen Grove Drive, 8:55 a.m.
• Ruptured gas line, 200-block Broadway Street, 9:38 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 800-block North Main Street, 7:08 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50-block Whitney Way, 8:05 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 1:09 a.m.
• Theft (cold), First Avenue East, 2:54 a.m.
• Weed violation, South Tschirgi Street, 8:08 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 8:40 a.m.
• Agency assist, Broadway Street, 9:38 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Grinnell Plaza, 10:13 a.m.
• Threats (cold), North Connor Street, 10:19 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Brooks Street, 10:19 a.m.
• Public contact, Lewis Street, 10:48 a.m.
• Barking dog, West Fifth Street, 10:49 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sparrow Hawk Road, 11:06 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Exeter Avenue, 11:33 a.m.
• Barking dog, Exeter Avenue, 11:36 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, Industrial Road, 11:59 a.m.
• Weed violation, South Tschirgi Street, 12:07 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, East Woodland Park Road, 12:12 p.m.
• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 12:35 p.m.
• Theft (cold), Lincoln Drive, 12:37 p.m.
• Parking complaint, West 11th Street, 12:45 p.m.
• Sexual battery (cold), Townhouse Place, 12:46 p.m.
• Filthy premises, Omarr Avenue, 12:57 p.m.
• Tree or shrub violation, Gladstone Street, 1:08 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Gladstone Street, 1:20 p.m.
• Threat, East Brundage Lane, 2:35 p.m.
• Welfare check, East Fifth Street, 2:49 p.m.
• Warrant Service, West 13th Street, 2:55 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:14 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:15 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Papago Drive, 3:56 p.m.
• Parking complaint, East 11th Street, 4:03 p.m.
• Theft from vehicle, Fifth Avenue East, 4:35 p.m.
• Lost property, Victoria Street, 4:49 p.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 5:03 p.m.
• Welfare check, West 11th Street, 5:13 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, Grinnell Plaza, 5:18 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, Coffeen Avenue, 6:01 p.m.
• Animal welfare, North Main Street, 6:34 p.m.
• Dog at large, Taylor Avenue, 6:36 p.m.
• Vandalism (cold), West Eighth Street, 6:47 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 6:48 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 7:03 p.m.
• Panhandling, Coffeen Avenue, 7:47 p.m.
• Warrant service, West 11th Street, 8:20 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, Pioneer Road, 8:48 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan area, 9:55 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:50 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:50 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:50 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, East Third Street, 10:50 p.m.
• Barking dog, West Fifth Street, 11:27 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Found property, Acme Road, Ranchester, 9:30 a.m.
• Records, West 13th Street, 9:31 a.m.
• Sexual battery (cold), Sheridan area, 9:53 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Lower Prairie Dog Road, 10:51 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Beatty Gulch Road, 11:15 a.m.
• Civil, Timm Street, 12:46 p.m.
• Damaged property, Dee Drive, 5:23 p.m.
• Damaged property, Jackson Avenue, 5:32 p.m.
• Overdue motorist, Little Horn Access, Dayton, 8:22 p.m.
• Welfare check, Fort Road, 10:36 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Jacob Boggs, 25, Sheridan, felony theft, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Shawn Chronister, 56, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, municipal court, arrested by SCSO
• Sara Nelson, 31, Sheridan, conspiracy to deliver controlled substances, contempt of court bench warrant, municipal, circuit and district court, arrested by SCSO
• Daniel Oppegard, 25, Sheridan, contempt of court bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 47
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 4
Number of releases for the previous day: 1