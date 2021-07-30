SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 600 block Long Drive, 1:23 a.m.
• RMA assist, 2400 block Coffeen Avenue, 3:28 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• Fire, Highway 14 eastbound, 5:53 a.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• Burglar alarm, West Works Street, 12:44 a.m.
• Curfew violation, Beaver Street, 1:34 a.m.
• DUI, Big Horn Avenue, 2:33 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 2:46 a.m.
• Custody dispute, Yonkee Avenue, 7:06 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Gladstone Street, 7:48 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Gladstone Street, 8:34 a.m.
• Citizen assist, South Main Street, 8:40 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 9:28 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Gladstone Street, 10:56 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Gladstone Street, 10:57 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, South Main Street, 10:58 a.m.
• Lost property, Sheridan area, 11:10 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Sheridan Avenue, 11:12 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Second West Parkway, 11:28 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Sheridan area, 12:04 p.m.
• Drug activity, Birch Street, 12:14 p.m.
• Hit and run, Sugarland Drive, 1:02 p.m.
• Animal found, Mydland Road, 1:19 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 1:28 p.m.
• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 2:10 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, South Carlin Street, 2:49 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 3:26 p.m.
• Medical, Coffeen Avenue, 3:27 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Grinnell Plaza, 3:42 p.m.
• Suspicious person, South Main Street, 4:14 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:59 p.m.
• Verbal dispute, North Custer Street, 5:36 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 5:50 p.m.
• Hit and run, Big Horn Avenue, 6:39 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Second West Parkway, 7 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Brundage Lane, 7:11 p.m.
• Warrant service, North Main Street, 7:28 p.m.
• Fireworks, West Brundage Street, 7:57 p.m.
• Drug activity, West Fifth Street, 8:26 p.m.
• Barking dog, East Burkitt Street, 9:42 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, East Brundage Lane, 10:37 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Burglar alarm, Absaraka Street, 10:48 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Center Road, 11:23 a.m.
• Welfare check, Mobile Circle Drive, Ranchester, 1:05 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Bowman Avenue, 1:09 p.m.
• Fraud, Mountain Home Road, Banner, 3:38 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Wildcat Road, mile marker 2, 3:51 p.m.
• Fraud, Heather Lane, Ranchester, 4:22 p.m.
• Search and rescue, Sibley Lake, 7:03 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 40, Banner, 8:36 p.m.
ARRESTS
Thursday
• Isaiah F. Beadle, 18, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Megan A. Leahy, 35, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• David Walker, 46, Wheatland, (x2) contempt of court/bench warrant, driver's license required, safety belt required for driver, open container, out of county court, municipal court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 54
Female inmate count: 15
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for Thursday: 5
Number of releases for Thursday: 4