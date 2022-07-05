SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Unknown call (canceled), 700 block Long Drive, 12:43 a.m.
• Medical call, 2800 block Coffeen Avenue, 12:49 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 50 block East Works Street, 6:46 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1800 block Fort Road, 1:45 p.m.
Saturday
• Tree branch fire, 300 block Sherman Avenue, 9:18 a.m.
• RMA assist, Alger Street and North Main Street, 12:57 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1300 block Pine Drive, 3:59 p.m.
• RMA assist, 100 block South Sheridan Avenue, 7:39 p.m.
• Medical call, 200 block East Mountain View Drive, 9:24 p.m.
• RMA assist, 200 block East Mountain View Drive, 9:31 p.m.
Sunday
• RMA assist, 600 block East Seventh Street, 6:54 p.m.
• Fire investigation, 600 block Huntington Street, 8:32 p.m.
Monday
• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 3:12 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday - Sunday
• No calls reported.
Sunday
• RMA assist, 5900 block Coffeen Avenue, 5:18 p.m.
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday - Monday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Animal incident, Frank Street, 5:55 a.m.
• Lost property, North Main Street, 6:36 a.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 8:40 a.m.
• Drug activity, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:56 a.m.
• Welfare check, Marion Street, 10:27 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:41 a.m.
• Animal found, Sherman Avenue, 10:48 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Brooks Street, 11:19 a.m.
• Dispute all other, North Main Street, 11:39 a.m.
• Welfare check, West Loucks Street, 11:45 a.m.
• Juvenile found, Fifth Street, 12:18 p.m.
• Panhandling, Coffeen Avenue, 12:46 p.m.
• Missing person, Sheridan area, 12:56 p.m.
• Animal cruelty, Lookout Point Drive, 1 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 1:44 p.m.
• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 1:53 p.m.
• Dog at large, East Burkitt Street, 2:55 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, Taylor Avenue, 3:18 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 3:25 p.m.
• Various use permit, Broadway Street, 3:48 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 3:55 p.m.
• Dog bite, West Fifth Street, 4:08 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:21 p.m.
• Citizen assist, East Brundage Lane, 4:25 p.m.
• Warrant service, West 11th Street, 5:26 p.m.
• Drug activity, Illinois Street, 6:40 p.m.
• Dispute all other, Coffeen Avenue, 7:37 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 8:01 p.m.
• Careless driver, East Brundage Lane, 8:34 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Smith Street, 8:55 p.m.
• Harassment, Taylor Avenue, 9:13 p.m.
• Animal found, Burrows Street, 9:14 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Victoria Street, 10:01 p.m.
• Welfare check, Sheridan area, 10:37 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Shadow Ridge Boulevard, 10:50 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Long Drive, 11:14 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Clarendon Avenue, 11:43 p.m.
• Noise complaint, South Main Street, 11:50 p.m.
Saturday
• Suspicious vehicle, Wrench Drive, 12:05 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:18 a.m.
• Mental subject, Strahan Parkway, 12:39 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 3:55 a.m.
• Bar check North Main Street, 9:07 a.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 9:39 a.m.
• Alarm, North Brooks Street, 1k0:02 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 10:35 a.m.
• Public contact, North Scott Street, 10:53 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:05 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:09 a.m.
• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 11:20 a.m.
• Animal welfare, South Thurmond Street, 12:42 p.m.
• Custody dispute, West Nebraska Street, 12:42 p.m.
• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 1:02 p.m.
• Various use permit, Main Street, 1:38 p.m.
• Disorderly conduct, Broadway Street, 1:56 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Broadway Street, 2:53 p.m.
• Disturbing the peace, West Alger Avenue, 3:49 p.m.
• Dispute all other, North Sheridan Avenue, 5:10 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Dana Avenue, 5:37 p.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, West Burkitt Street, 7:07 p.m.
• Welfare check, West 13th Street, 7:49 p.m.
• Fireworks, 12th Street, 8:03 p.m.
• Fireworks, Omarr Avenue, 8:43 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, Theft cold, Long Drive, 8:57 p.m.
• Theft cold, Long Drive, 8:57 p.m.
• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 9:03 p.m.
• Fireworks, College Avenue, 9:50 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West Fifth Street, 9:51 p.m.
• Fireworks, North Heights area, 9:54 p.m.
• Fireworks, Fairway Lane, 9:54 p.m.
• Fireworks, West Tenth Street, 10:22 p.m.
• Barking dog, Parker Avenue, 10:28 p.m.
• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 10:35 p.m.
• Fireworks, South Carrington Street, 10:41 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Illinois Street, 11:36 p.m.
• Fireworks, North Main Street, 11:49 p.m.
Sunday
• DUI, South Thurmond Street, 12:26 p.m.
• Domestic, North Main Street, 7:44 a.m.
• Various use permit, Whitney Way, 8:07 a.m.
• Noise complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 9:13 a.m.
• Animal dead, North Sheridan Avenue, 11:04 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Sheridan area, 11:15 a.m.
• Panhandling, Coffeen Avenue, 1:10 p.m.
• Warrant service, Gladstone Street, 3:02 p.m.
• Juvenile found, Beaver Street, 4:24 p.m.
• Domestic, Townhouse Place, 4:52 p.m.
• Dog at large, East Brundage Lane, 5:01 p.m.
• Public intoxication, East Brundage Lane, 5:17 p.m.
• Animal found, North Sheridan Avenue, 5:38 p.m.
• Harassment, Avoca Place, 6:49 p.m.
• Medical, East Seventh Street, 6:53 p.m.
• Breach of peace, North Main Street, 7:03 p.m.
• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 7:09 p.m.
• Fireworks, South Carrington Street, 8:52 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Broadway Street, 9:03 p.m.
• Family dispute, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:23 pm.
• Animal found, Coffeen Avenue, 9:36 p.m.
• Fireworks, South Carrington Street, 9:37 p.m.
• Accident, Fourth Avenue East, 9:47 p.m.
• Fireworks, Mydland Road, 10:07 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Beaver Street, 10:10 p.m.
• Fireworks, East Woodland Park, 10:32 p.m.
• Fireworks, Absaraka Street, 10:32 p.m.
• Fireworks, East Timberline Drive, 10:34 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, East Burrows Street, 10:53 p.m.
Monday
• Suspicious person, Fifth Street, 12:10 a.m.
• Theft in progress, Works Street, 12:29 a.m.
• Fireworks, Beaver Street, 7:23 a.m.
• Parking complaint, West 11th Street, 7:56 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Warren Avenue, 8:02 a.m.
• Noise complaint, South Brooks Street, 8:34 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 9:20 a.m.
• Civil standby, Townhouse Place, 10:01 a.m.
• Barking dog, West Ninth Street, 10:41 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, Mydland Road, 10:52 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, Townhouse Place, 11:02 a.m.
• Panhandling, Coffeen Avenue, 12:24 p.m.
• Citizen assist, South Main Street, 12:35 p.m.
• Damaged property, North Main Street, 12:43 p.m.
• Phone harassment, Long Drive, 2:04 p.m.
• Fireworks, West Fifth Street, 2:48 p.m.
• Fireworks, East Woodland Park, 4:11 p.m.
• Fireworks, Omarr Avenue, 4:24 p.m.
• Damaged property, Coffeen Avenue, 4:55 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan area, 5:27 p.m.
• Fireworks, North Heights Lane, 5:38 p.m.
• Parking complaint, West Sixth Street, 6:24 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Adair Avenue, 7:04 p.m.
• Fireworks, Martin Avenue, 7:28 p.m.
• Fireworks, Long Drive, 7:33 p.m.
• Assist Sheriff's Office, North Main Street, 8:06 p.m.
• Fireworks, South Thurmond Avenue, 8:35 p.m.
• Fireworks, Michael Drive, 8:45 p.m.
• Fireworks, Brooks Street, 9 p.m.
• Fireworks, Delphi Avenue, 9:08 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Big Horn Avenue, 9:09 p.m.
• Fireworks, Holly Ponds Drive, 9:10 p.m.
• Fireworks, East Woodland Park, 9:13 p.m.
• Fireworks, Timberline Drive, 9:18 p.m.
• Fireworks, Martin Avenue, 9:12 p.m.
• Fireworks, East Sixth Street, 9:23 p.m.
• Fireworks, Main Street, 9:32 p.m.
• Fireworks, Circle Three Drive, 9:34 p.m.
• Fireworks, Warren Avenue, 9:36 p.m.
• Fireworks, East Seventh Street, 9:38 p.m.
• Fireworks, Bryant Street, 9:45 p.m.
• Animal found, Hillcrest Court, 9:51 p.m.
• Fireworks, College Avenue, 9:53 p.m.
• Animal found, Big Horn Avenue, 10:01 p.m.
• Fireworks, West Fifth Street, 10:02 p.m.
• Fireworks, Willow Court, 10:05 p.m.
• Fireworks, Sheridan area, 10:13 p.m.
• Fireworks, Cheyenne Street, 10:23 p.m.
• Fireworks, East Fifth Street, 10:38 p.m.
• Fireworks, West Burkitt Street, 11:05 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Beaver Street, 11:11 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Eighth Street, 11:15 p.m.
• Fireworks, South Carlin Street, 11:30 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 11:18 a.m.
• Fraud, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 11:20 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Big Horn Avenue; Highway 332, 12:43 p.m.
• 911 Hang-up unknown, Welton Lane, 2:27 p.m.
• Accident, Highway 14 westbound, mile marker 80, Dayton, 6:12 p.m.
• Livestock loose, Cat Creek Road, mile marker .5, 9:07 p.m.
• Livestock loose, Barker Road and Five Mile Road, Parkman, 9:26 p.m.
• Fraud, Taylor Avenue, 9:36 p.m.
Saturday
• Suspicious vehicle, Soldier Creek Road, 1:36 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Soldier Creek Road, 1:48 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Murphy Gulch Road, Banner, 9:30 a.m.
• Hit and run, Soldier Creek Road, 9:36 a.m.
• Assist agency, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 14, Ranchester, 4:07 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Murphy Gulch Road, Banner, 5:54 p.m.
• Accident, Kleenburn Road, mile marker 1.5, Ranchester, 7:44 p.m.
• Welfare check, West 13th Street, 7:49 p.m.
• Welfare check, West 13th Street, 8:34 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Upper Prairie Dog Road, Banner, 10:40 p.m.
• Motorist assist, I-90 westbound, exit 37 on-ramp, Banner, 11:08 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Railway Street and Coffeen Street, Ranchester, 11:21 p.m.
Sunday
• Various user permit, Whitney Way, 8:07 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Bird Farm Road; Utilities, 8:19 a.m.
• Found property, Little Goose Canyon Road, Story, 1:02 p.m.
• Trespass cold, Upper Road, 1:03 p.m.
• Welfare check, Country Estates Drive, 2:50 p.m.
• Warrant service, Country Estates Drive, 4:06 p.m.
• Burglary cold, Allen Avenue, 7:40 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Railway Street, Arvada, 11:18 p.m.
Monday
• Theft in progress, East Works Street, 12:29 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 14, mile marker 20, 12:35 a.m.
• Domestic, Highway 14 westbound, Dayton, 3:12 a.m.
• Domestic, I-90 eastbound and Highway 345, Ranchester, 12:53 p.m.
• Animal found, Highway 14 westbound, mile marker 86, 4:25 p.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, Knode Road, 4:47 p.m.
• Damaged property, Beatty Gulch Road; Three Poles, 5:56 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Dayton area, 7:19 p.m.
• Trespassing, Kleenburn Road, Ranchester, 7:49 p.m.
• Dog at large, North Main Street, 8:15 p.m.
• Warrant service, Wolf Creek Road, Ranchester, 9:13 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Whisper Lane, Dayton, 9:49 p.m.
• Fireworks, Story Park, Story, 9:57 p.m.
• Fireworks, Acme Road, Ranchester, 9:59 p.m.
• Animal incident, Presbyterian Road, Banner, 10:18 p.m.
• Found property, Highway 14 westbound, mile marker 88, Ranchester, 10:31 p.m.
• Threat, Railway Street, Ranchester, 11:17 p.m.
• Fireworks, Gillette Street, Ranchester, 11:37 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Courtney M. Fann, 45, Sheridan, contempt of court, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• Rocky G. Benson, 43, Gillette, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Lobo K. Moore, 28, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Savanah S. Schaffer, 27, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, drug court, arrested by SCSO
• Brendan W. Youpee, 27, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Theo B. Alderman, 30, Sheridan, compulsory automobile insurance, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• William E. Gilmore, 56, Sheridan, property destruction and defacing, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Megan A. Leahy, 36, Sheridan, DUI, failure to report accident with an unattended vehicle, possession of controlled substance/plant form, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Conrad W. Namtvedt, 62, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Justin R. Sprang, 30, Lame Deer, Montana, disorderly conduct public intoxication, custody on warrant or incident, municipal court, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Monday
• Jacie R. Huston, 28, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Sean Whitaker, 44, Hayden, Idaho, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 47
Female inmate count: 9
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the weekend: 12
Number of releases for the weekend: 9
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 49