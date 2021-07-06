SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Activated fire alarm, 300 block Huntington Street, 8:11 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 11:13 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 400 north Jefferson Street, 12:29 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 2:38 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1300 block Coffeen Avenue, 9:28 p.m.
Saturday
• No calls reported.
Sunday
• RMA assist, 1700 block Martin Avenue, 8:17 a.m.
Monday
• Activated fire alarm, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 4:06 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1700 block Sugarland Drive, 6:12 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday - Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday - Monday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Noise complaint, Mydland Road, 12:03 a.m.
• Assist agency, Sugarland Drive, 1:45 a.m.
• DUI, 12th Street, 1:59 a.m.
• Various use permit, Broadway Street, 6:34 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Clarendon Avenue, 9:08 a.m.
• Damaged property, Beaver Street, 10:13 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 10:53 a.m.
• Animal welfare, West Alger Avenue, 11:31 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:05 p.m.
• Fraud, West 12th Street, 2:48 p.m.
• Cat trap, North Main Street, 3:11 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 3:22 p.m.
• Fireworks, North Main Street, 4:29 p.m.
• Family dispute, East Brundage Lane, 4:59 p.m.
• Animal found, East Brundage Lane, 6:08 p.m.
• Dog at large, Fourth Avenue East, 6:10 p.m.
• Dog at large, North Custer Street, 6:11 p.m.
• Theft cold, Woodland Park Road, 7:49 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 7:52 p.m.
• Shots, College Meadow Drive, 7:53 p.m.
• Panhandling, Coffeen Avenue, 8:01 p.m.
• Accident, Park, 8:11 p.m.
• Found property, Fort Road, 8:29 p.m.
• Dog at large, Main Street, 8:51 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 9:27 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Woodwind Drive, 9:43 p.m.
• DUI, South Main Street, 9:57 p.m.
• Fight, North Main Street, 10:29 p.m.
• Threats cold, North Main, 10:45 p.m.
• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 11:22 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:30 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:37 p.m.
• Domestic, North Main Street, 11:53 p.m.
Saturday
• Domestic, Holloway Avenue, 1:54 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:11 a.m.
• Animal incident, Ridgeway Avenue, 4:14 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Highland Avenue, 6:54 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Grinnell Plaza, 7:53 a.m.
• Animal found, Clarendon Avenue, 8:34 a.m.
• Threats cold, Mydland Road, 9:18 a.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 9:19 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Yonkee Avenue, 9:32 a.m.
• Theft cold, Dunnuck Street, 10:43 a.m.
• Theft cold, East Eighth Street, 11:44 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Gould Street, 1:42 p.m.
• Theft cold, Beaver Street, 5:15 p.m.
• Fireworks, Holmes Avenue, 5:34 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 7:21 p.m.
• Damaged property, Hill Pond Drive, 7:27 p.m.
• Welfare check, West Fifth Street, 7:30 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Sheridan area, 8:17 p.m.
• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 8:45 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Gould Street, 8:53 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, East Brundage Street, 8:58 p.m.
• Welfare check, South Thurmond Street, 9:31 p.m.
• Animal found, Sheridan area, 9:34 p.m.
• DUI, East Burkitt Street, 10:01 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 10:33 p.m.
• Animal incident, Industrial Road, 10:46 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Leopard Street, 10:48 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:50 p.m.
Sunday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:24 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:24 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:24 a.m.
• Curfew violation, North Main Street, 1:02 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 2:15 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 3 a.m.
• Animal incident, Dow Street, 8 a.m.
• Hit and run, East Burkitt Street, 1:02 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 1:19 p.m.
• Animal incident, Big Horn, 1:53 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, Industrial Road, 2:20 p.m.
• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 2:43 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 3:59 p.m.
• Theft cold, Gladstone Street, 5:32 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 5:56 p.m.
• Dog at large, East Fifth Street, 6:39 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 7:20 p.m.
• Dog at large, West Fifth Street, 9:04 p.m.
• Fireworks, West Fifth Street, 9:42 p.m.
Monday
• DUI citizen report, Big Horn Avenue, 12:11 a.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 12:27 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:12 a.m.
• Fight, North Main Street, 1:59 a.m.
• Animal welfare, North Main Street, 7:56 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Fifth Street, 8:59 a.m.
• Domestic , Taylor Avenue, 10:18 a.m.
• Missing person, West Tenth Street, 11:04 a.m.
• Shoplifting, North Main Street, 12:03 p.m.
• Animal welfare, North Main Street, 12:35 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Beaver Street, 12:39 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 12:52 p.m.
• Alarm, North Gould Street, 2:12 p.m.
• Welfare check, West Burkitt Street, 2:52 p.m.
• Breach of peace, Avoca Avenue, 3:27 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, South Main Street, 4:03 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Sumner Street, 5:01 p.m.
• Assist agency, Strahan Parkway, 6:14 p.m.
• Barking dog, West Fifth Street, 6:37 p.m.
• Threats cold, Long Drive, 7:08 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Fifth Street, 7:52 p.m.
• Fight, Hill Pond Drive, 9:22 p.m.
• Fireworks, Creekside Lane, 9:24 p.m.
• Child endangerment, South Thurmond Street, 9:45 p.m.
• Dispute all other, Thurmond Street, 9:54 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Suspicious vehicle, Upper Road, 6:13 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Misty Moon Lane, 12:08 p.m.
• Theft cold, Peno Road, 6:07 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Lyric Drive, Dayton, 10:19 p.m.
• Citizen dispute, West Third Avenue, Dayton, 11:20 p.m.
Saturday
• Open door, West Halbert Street, Ranchester, 12:49 a.m.
• Open door, Carl Street, Ranchester, 1:20 a.m.
• Criminal entry, First Street, Big Horn, 1:42 a.m.
• Custody dispute, Country Estates Drive, 6:59 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Dornoch Drive and Killeen Circle, 3:35 p.m.
• Records only, Highway 14 westbound, mile marker 63, Dayton, 4:16 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 westbound, exit 20 on-ramp, 7:33 p.m.
• Welfare check, Meade Creek Road, 9:54 p.m.
• Bar check, Main Street, Dayton, 10:55 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Monarch Road, Ranchester, 11:21 p.m.
• Bar check, Main Street, Dayton, 11:31 p.m.
Sunday
• Suspicious vehicle, Decker Road, mile marker 10.1 Welch area, 12:09 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Highway 345, mile marker 17, Ranchester, 10:59 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Big Horn Avenue and Swaim Road, 6:14 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Bird Farm Road, mile marker 3.5, 6:26 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Leopard Street, 6:49 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Tongue River Canyon, 7:02 p.m.
• Fireworks, Bulldogger Drive, Parkman, 8:15 p.m.
• Fireworks, West 16th Street and West 17th Street, 9:22 p.m.
• Attempt to locate, Maverick lane and Cox Valley Road, 9:30 p.m.
• Fireworks, Sheridan area, 9:36 p.m.
• Fireworks, Railway Street, Ranchester, 9:40 p.m.
• Fireworks, Old Squaw Road, 9:45 p.m.
• Fireworks, Murphy Gulch Road, Banner, 9:51 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Monarch Road and Highway 345, Ranchester, 10:15 p.m.
• Attempt to locate, Big Horn, 10:30 p.m.
Monday
• Warrant service, Highway 87, Banner, 1:42 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, I-90 westbound, mile marker 28, 2:19 a.m.
• Welfare check, West 15th Street, 8:51 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Highway 345 and Early Creek Road, Ranchester, 8:51 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Dry Ranch Road, 11:07 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Gulch Road, 7:19 p.m.
• Bar check, Sheridan area, 8:31 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Acme Road, Ranchester, 9:40 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Vanessa N. Ash, 42, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Brett A. Jenks, 47, Sheridan, criminal trespass, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• Bonita Bassett, 52, Greeley, Colorado, DUI, possession controlled substance/plant form, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• William L. Warner, 39, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• No arrests reported.
Monday
• Frank A. Burrell, 55, Story, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Sydney A. Kaupang-Kinter, 22, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, possession controlled substance/liquid form, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Norman E. Petrie, 59, Sheridan, breach of peace, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Dallas J. Powell-Cox, 22, Sheridan, possession controlled substance/plant form, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Mindy S. Schwartz, 41, Sheridan, Custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Otto R. Schwartz, 41, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 56
Female inmate count: 17
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the weekend: 7
Number of releases for the weekend: 3
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 56