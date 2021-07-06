Sheriff's office summer stock
Buy Now
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Activated fire alarm, 300 block Huntington Street, 8:11 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 11:13 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 400 north Jefferson Street, 12:29 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 2:38 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1300 block Coffeen Avenue, 9:28 p.m.

Saturday

• No calls reported.

Sunday

• RMA assist, 1700 block Martin Avenue, 8:17 a.m.

Monday

• Activated fire alarm, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 4:06 p.m.

• RMA assist, 1700 block Sugarland Drive, 6:12 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday - Monday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday - Monday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Noise complaint, Mydland Road, 12:03 a.m.

• Assist agency, Sugarland Drive, 1:45 a.m.

• DUI, 12th Street, 1:59 a.m.

• Various use permit, Broadway Street, 6:34 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Clarendon Avenue, 9:08 a.m.

• Damaged property, Beaver Street, 10:13 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 10:53 a.m.

• Animal welfare, West Alger Avenue, 11:31 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:05 p.m.

• Fraud, West 12th Street, 2:48 p.m.

• Cat trap, North Main Street, 3:11 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 3:22 p.m.

• Fireworks, North Main Street, 4:29 p.m.

• Family dispute, East Brundage Lane, 4:59 p.m.

• Animal found, East Brundage Lane, 6:08 p.m.

• Dog at large, Fourth Avenue East, 6:10 p.m.

• Dog at large, North Custer Street, 6:11 p.m.

• Theft cold, Woodland Park Road, 7:49 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 7:52 p.m.

• Shots, College Meadow Drive, 7:53 p.m.

• Panhandling, Coffeen Avenue, 8:01 p.m.

• Accident, Park, 8:11 p.m.

• Found property, Fort Road, 8:29 p.m.

• Dog at large, Main Street, 8:51 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 9:27 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Woodwind Drive, 9:43 p.m.

• DUI, South Main Street, 9:57 p.m.

• Fight, North Main Street, 10:29 p.m.

• Threats cold, North Main, 10:45 p.m.

• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 11:22 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:30 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:37 p.m.

• Domestic, North Main Street, 11:53 p.m.

Saturday

• Domestic, Holloway Avenue, 1:54 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:11 a.m.

• Animal incident, Ridgeway Avenue, 4:14 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Highland Avenue, 6:54 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Grinnell Plaza, 7:53 a.m.

• Animal found, Clarendon Avenue, 8:34 a.m.

• Threats cold, Mydland Road, 9:18 a.m.

• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 9:19 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Yonkee Avenue, 9:32 a.m.

• Theft cold, Dunnuck Street, 10:43 a.m.

• Theft cold, East Eighth Street, 11:44 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Gould Street, 1:42 p.m.

• Theft cold, Beaver Street, 5:15 p.m.

• Fireworks, Holmes Avenue, 5:34 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 7:21 p.m.

• Damaged property, Hill Pond Drive, 7:27 p.m.

• Welfare check, West Fifth Street, 7:30 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Sheridan area, 8:17 p.m.

• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 8:45 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Gould Street, 8:53 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, East Brundage Street, 8:58 p.m.

• Welfare check, South Thurmond Street, 9:31 p.m.

• Animal found, Sheridan area, 9:34 p.m.

• DUI, East Burkitt Street, 10:01 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 10:33 p.m.

• Animal incident, Industrial Road, 10:46 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Leopard Street, 10:48 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:50 p.m.

Sunday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:24 a.m.  

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:24 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:24 a.m.

• Curfew violation, North Main Street, 1:02 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 2:15 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 3 a.m.

• Animal incident, Dow Street, 8 a.m.

• Hit and run, East Burkitt Street, 1:02 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 1:19 p.m.

• Animal incident, Big Horn, 1:53 p.m.

• Drugs/possession, Industrial Road, 2:20 p.m.

• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 2:43 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 3:59 p.m.

• Theft cold, Gladstone Street, 5:32 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 5:56 p.m.

• Dog at large, East Fifth Street, 6:39 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 7:20 p.m.

• Dog at large, West Fifth Street, 9:04 p.m.

• Fireworks, West Fifth Street, 9:42 p.m.

Monday

• DUI citizen report, Big Horn Avenue, 12:11 a.m.

• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 12:27 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:12 a.m.

• Fight, North Main Street, 1:59 a.m.

• Animal welfare, North Main Street, 7:56 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Fifth Street, 8:59 a.m.

• Domestic , Taylor Avenue, 10:18 a.m.

• Missing person, West Tenth Street, 11:04 a.m.

• Shoplifting, North Main Street, 12:03 p.m.

• Animal welfare, North Main Street, 12:35 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Beaver Street, 12:39 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 12:52 p.m.

• Alarm, North Gould Street, 2:12 p.m.

• Welfare check, West Burkitt Street, 2:52 p.m.

• Breach of peace, Avoca Avenue, 3:27 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, South Main Street, 4:03 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Sumner Street, 5:01 p.m.

• Assist agency, Strahan Parkway, 6:14 p.m.

• Barking dog, West Fifth Street, 6:37 p.m.

• Threats cold, Long Drive, 7:08 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Fifth Street, 7:52 p.m.

• Fight, Hill Pond Drive, 9:22 p.m.

• Fireworks, Creekside Lane, 9:24 p.m.

• Child endangerment, South Thurmond Street, 9:45 p.m.

• Dispute all other, Thurmond Street, 9:54 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Suspicious vehicle, Upper Road, 6:13 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Misty Moon Lane, 12:08 p.m.

• Theft cold, Peno Road, 6:07 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Lyric Drive, Dayton, 10:19 p.m.

• Citizen dispute, West Third Avenue, Dayton, 11:20 p.m.

Saturday

• Open door, West Halbert Street, Ranchester, 12:49 a.m.

• Open door, Carl Street, Ranchester, 1:20 a.m.

• Criminal entry, First Street, Big Horn, 1:42 a.m.

• Custody dispute, Country Estates Drive, 6:59 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Dornoch Drive and Killeen Circle, 3:35 p.m.

• Records only, Highway 14 westbound, mile marker 63, Dayton, 4:16 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 westbound, exit 20 on-ramp, 7:33 p.m.

• Welfare check, Meade Creek Road, 9:54 p.m.

• Bar check, Main Street, Dayton, 10:55 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Monarch Road, Ranchester, 11:21 p.m.

• Bar check, Main Street, Dayton, 11:31 p.m.

Sunday

• Suspicious vehicle, Decker Road, mile marker 10.1 Welch area, 12:09 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Highway 345, mile marker 17, Ranchester, 10:59 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Big Horn Avenue and Swaim Road, 6:14 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Bird Farm Road, mile marker 3.5, 6:26 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, Leopard Street, 6:49 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Tongue River Canyon, 7:02 p.m.

• Fireworks, Bulldogger Drive, Parkman, 8:15 p.m.

• Fireworks, West 16th Street and West 17th Street, 9:22 p.m.

• Attempt to locate, Maverick lane and Cox Valley Road, 9:30 p.m.

• Fireworks, Sheridan area, 9:36 p.m.

• Fireworks, Railway Street, Ranchester, 9:40 p.m.

• Fireworks, Old Squaw Road, 9:45 p.m.

• Fireworks, Murphy Gulch Road, Banner, 9:51 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Monarch Road and Highway 345, Ranchester, 10:15 p.m.

• Attempt to locate, Big Horn, 10:30 p.m.

Monday

• Warrant service, Highway 87, Banner, 1:42 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, I-90 westbound, mile marker 28, 2:19 a.m.

• Welfare check, West 15th Street, 8:51 a.m.

• Livestock loose, Highway 345 and Early Creek Road, Ranchester, 8:51 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Dry Ranch Road, 11:07 a.m.

• Livestock loose, Gulch Road, 7:19 p.m.

• Bar check, Sheridan area, 8:31 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Acme Road, Ranchester, 9:40 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Vanessa N. Ash, 42, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Brett A. Jenks, 47, Sheridan, criminal trespass, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Saturday

• Bonita Bassett, 52, Greeley, Colorado, DUI, possession controlled substance/plant form, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• William L. Warner, 39, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Sunday

• No arrests reported.

Monday

• Frank A. Burrell, 55, Story, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Sydney A. Kaupang-Kinter, 22, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, possession controlled substance/liquid form, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Norman E. Petrie, 59, Sheridan, breach of peace, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Dallas J. Powell-Cox, 22, Sheridan, possession controlled substance/plant form, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Mindy S. Schwartz, 41, Sheridan, Custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Otto R. Schwartz, 41, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 56

Female inmate count: 17

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0 

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 7

Number of releases for the weekend: 3

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 56

Tags

Recommended for you