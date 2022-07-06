SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Activated fire alarm, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 7:53 a.m.
Activated fire alarm, Whitney Way, 10:08 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• Activated smoke alarm, Rapid Creek Road, 10:56 a.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Noise complaint, West Fifth Street, 12:35 a.m.
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 1:10 a.m.
• Simple assault, Adam Street, 3:44 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Warren Avenue, 8:21 a.m.
• Harassment, Grinnell Plaza, 9:50 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Avoca Avenue, 9:57 a.m.
• Civil dispute, North Custer Street, 10 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Townhouse Place, 10:23 a.m.
• Barking dog, North Heights Road, 10:26 a.m.
• Welfare check, Huntington Street, 10:37 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Avoca Avenue, 11:25 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Weeping Willow Court, 11:44 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:57 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Dunnuck Street, 12:54 p.m.
• Fraud, West 11th Street, 1:23 p.m.
• Weed violation, East Fifth Street, 2:40 p.m.
• Theft cold, Lewis Street, 3:03 p.m.
• Accident, Thurmond Street, 3:12 p.m.
• Drug other, West Fifth Street, 3:16 p.m.
• Dog bite, Avon Street, 3:23 p.m.
• Welfare check, North main Street, 3:26 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 3:47 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 4:35 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Scott Street, 5 p.m.
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 5:01 p.m.
• Animal found, De Smet Avenue, 5:05 p.m.
• Animal found, Davis Tee, 5:18 p.m.
• Dispute all other, Avon Street, 5:53 p.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 5:54 p.m.
• Vandalism cold, North Heights Road, 6:16 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Beaver Street, 7:30 p.m.
• Dog at large, West Fifth Street, 8:23 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Beaver Street, 8:39 p.m.
• Accident, Dow Street, 9:01 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 9:42 p.m.
• Dog at large, Beaver Street, 9:45 p.m.
• Fireworks, East Third Street, 9:58 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Alger Avenue, 10:20 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:02 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:03 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:03 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West Fifth Street, 11:39 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Huntington Street, 11:59 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Alarm, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 4:06 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, East Brundage Lane, 7:08 a.m.
• Assist agency, South Thurmond Street and West Works Street, 3:23 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Marcellus Biot, 76, Sheridan, possession of controlled substance/plant form, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Kaitlyn C. Lawson, 25, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 43
Female inmate count: 6
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 2
Number of releases for Tuesday: 4