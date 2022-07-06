Sheriff's office summer stock
File photo

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Activated fire alarm, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 7:53 a.m.

Activated fire alarm, Whitney Way, 10:08 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• Activated smoke alarm, Rapid Creek Road, 10:56 a.m.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Noise complaint, West Fifth Street, 12:35 a.m.

• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 1:10 a.m.

• Simple assault, Adam Street, 3:44 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Warren Avenue, 8:21 a.m.

• Harassment, Grinnell Plaza, 9:50 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Avoca Avenue, 9:57 a.m.

• Civil dispute, North Custer Street, 10 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Townhouse Place, 10:23 a.m.

• Barking dog, North Heights Road, 10:26 a.m.

• Welfare check, Huntington Street, 10:37 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Avoca Avenue, 11:25 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Weeping Willow Court, 11:44 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:57 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Dunnuck Street, 12:54 p.m.

• Fraud, West 11th Street, 1:23 p.m.

• Weed violation, East Fifth Street, 2:40 p.m.

• Theft cold, Lewis Street, 3:03 p.m.

• Accident, Thurmond Street, 3:12 p.m.

• Drug other, West Fifth Street, 3:16 p.m.

• Dog bite, Avon Street, 3:23 p.m.

• Welfare check, North main Street, 3:26 p.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 3:47 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 4:35 p.m.

• Suspicious person, North Scott Street, 5 p.m.

• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 5:01 p.m.

• Animal found, De Smet Avenue, 5:05 p.m.

• Animal found, Davis Tee, 5:18 p.m.

• Dispute all other, Avon Street, 5:53 p.m.

• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 5:54 p.m.

• Vandalism cold, North Heights Road, 6:16 p.m.

• Minor in possession, Beaver Street, 7:30 p.m.

• Dog at large, West Fifth Street, 8:23 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Beaver Street, 8:39 p.m.

• Accident, Dow Street, 9:01 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 9:42 p.m.

• Dog at large, Beaver Street, 9:45 p.m.

• Fireworks, East Third Street, 9:58 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Alger Avenue, 10:20 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:02 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:03 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:03 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, West Fifth Street, 11:39 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Huntington Street, 11:59 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Alarm, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 4:06 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, East Brundage Lane, 7:08 a.m.

• Assist agency, South Thurmond Street and West Works Street, 3:23 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Marcellus Biot, 76, Sheridan, possession of controlled substance/plant form, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Kaitlyn C. Lawson, 25, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 43

Female inmate count: 6

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1 

Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 2 

Number of releases for Tuesday: 4

