Sheriff's office summer stock
Buy Now
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 50 block Golf Course Road, 8:20 a.m.

• RMA assist, 200 block Broadway Street, 10:27 a.m.

• RMA assist, Kilbourne Street and Tschirgi Street, 10:54 a.m.

• Activated sprinkler system, 1800 block Coffeen Avenue, 11:35 a.m.

• Odor investigation, 1400 block Yonkee Avenue, 4:05 p.m.

• Fuel spill, 300 block A Street, 8:54 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Animal incident, West Works Street, 12:48 a.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Highway 87, 7:53 a.m.

• Fraud, Sparrow Hawk Road, 8:20 a.m.

• Suicide, Leopard Street, 8:30 a.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 9:55 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Coffeen Avenue, 9:58 a.m.

• Driving under suspension, Delphi Avenue, 10:18 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, Strahan Parkway, 10:37 a.m.

• Accident with injuries, Tschirgi Street, 10:53 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 10:57 a.m.

• Welfare check, North Custer Street, 11:11 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:14 a.m.

• Welfare check, Omarr Avenue, 11:24 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:49 a.m.

• Accident, South Thurmond Street, 12:25 p.m.

• Weed violation, East Montana Street, 12:35 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:52 p.m.

• Suspicious person, West 11th Street, 1:09 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Main Street, 1:18 p.m.

• Runaway, Park Street, 1:24 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:29 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Sheridan area, 1:33 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Jefferson Street, 1:40 p.m.

• Fireworks, Parker Avenue, 2:32 p.m.

• Accident, Fifth Street, 3:40 p.m.

• Lost property, Pinyon Place, 4:52 p.m.

• Welfare check, Long Drive, 5:13 p.m.

• Welfare check, Park Street, 5:50 p.m.

• Reckless driver, Burkitt Street, 6:50 p.m.

• Runaway, West Fifth Street, 8:03 p.m.

• Vandalism cold, West 11th Street, 8:04 p.m.

• Theft cold, Omarr Avenue, 8:28 p.m.

• Domestic, Lookout Point Drive, 10:20 p.m.

• Prostitution, Coffeen Avenue, 10:59 p.m. 

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Suspicious vehicle, Interstate 90 eastbound, exit 9 on-ramp, Ranchester, 1:27 a.m.

• Assist agency, Highway 87, mile marker 33, 7:15 a.m.

• Theft cold, Pine Dale Avenue, Banner, 11:16 a.m.

• Runaway, Park Street, 1:24 p.m.

• Runaway, Park Street, 2:37 p.m.

• Fraud, Big Horn Drive, Ranchester, 3:55 p.m.

• Hit and run, North Piney Road, Banner, 8:11 p.m.

• Motorist assist, I-90 westbound, exit 9 off-ramp, Ranchester, 11:10 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Amsden Road and Tongue Canyon Road, Dayton, 11:32 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Toni L. Oleson, 50, Sheridan, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 50

Female inmate count: 15

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0 

Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 1

Number of releases for Tuesday: 7

Tags

Recommended for you