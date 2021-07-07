SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 50 block Golf Course Road, 8:20 a.m.
• RMA assist, 200 block Broadway Street, 10:27 a.m.
• RMA assist, Kilbourne Street and Tschirgi Street, 10:54 a.m.
• Activated sprinkler system, 1800 block Coffeen Avenue, 11:35 a.m.
• Odor investigation, 1400 block Yonkee Avenue, 4:05 p.m.
• Fuel spill, 300 block A Street, 8:54 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Animal incident, West Works Street, 12:48 a.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Highway 87, 7:53 a.m.
• Fraud, Sparrow Hawk Road, 8:20 a.m.
• Suicide, Leopard Street, 8:30 a.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 9:55 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Coffeen Avenue, 9:58 a.m.
• Driving under suspension, Delphi Avenue, 10:18 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, Strahan Parkway, 10:37 a.m.
• Accident with injuries, Tschirgi Street, 10:53 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 10:57 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Custer Street, 11:11 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:14 a.m.
• Welfare check, Omarr Avenue, 11:24 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:49 a.m.
• Accident, South Thurmond Street, 12:25 p.m.
• Weed violation, East Montana Street, 12:35 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:52 p.m.
• Suspicious person, West 11th Street, 1:09 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Main Street, 1:18 p.m.
• Runaway, Park Street, 1:24 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:29 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Sheridan area, 1:33 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Jefferson Street, 1:40 p.m.
• Fireworks, Parker Avenue, 2:32 p.m.
• Accident, Fifth Street, 3:40 p.m.
• Lost property, Pinyon Place, 4:52 p.m.
• Welfare check, Long Drive, 5:13 p.m.
• Welfare check, Park Street, 5:50 p.m.
• Reckless driver, Burkitt Street, 6:50 p.m.
• Runaway, West Fifth Street, 8:03 p.m.
• Vandalism cold, West 11th Street, 8:04 p.m.
• Theft cold, Omarr Avenue, 8:28 p.m.
• Domestic, Lookout Point Drive, 10:20 p.m.
• Prostitution, Coffeen Avenue, 10:59 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Suspicious vehicle, Interstate 90 eastbound, exit 9 on-ramp, Ranchester, 1:27 a.m.
• Assist agency, Highway 87, mile marker 33, 7:15 a.m.
• Theft cold, Pine Dale Avenue, Banner, 11:16 a.m.
• Runaway, Park Street, 1:24 p.m.
• Runaway, Park Street, 2:37 p.m.
• Fraud, Big Horn Drive, Ranchester, 3:55 p.m.
• Hit and run, North Piney Road, Banner, 8:11 p.m.
• Motorist assist, I-90 westbound, exit 9 off-ramp, Ranchester, 11:10 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Amsden Road and Tongue Canyon Road, Dayton, 11:32 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Toni L. Oleson, 50, Sheridan, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 50
Female inmate count: 15
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 1
Number of releases for Tuesday: 7