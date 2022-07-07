SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Tree branch down, 1900 block North Main Street, 12:55 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 3300 block Strahan Parkway, 11:17 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 1900 block East Fifth Street, 3:49 p.m
• Activated fire alarm, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 4:39 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Damaged property, A Street, 12:55 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 2:01 a.m.
• Medical alarm, East Seventh Street, 2:28 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Woodland Park Road, 5:15 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Val Vista Street, 7:02 a.m.
• Custody dispute, Old Course Way, 7:32 a.m.
• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 8:43 a.m.
• Accident, East Brundage lane, 11:26 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Whitney Way, 12:07 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Sheridan area, 12:22 p.m.
• Animal incident, Emerson Street, 12:34 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 1:38 p.m.
• Fraud, West 12th Street, 1:57 p.m.
• Fraud, North main Street, 2:57 p.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 3:01 p.m.
• Barking dog, Pioneer Road, 3:10 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 4:47 p.m.
• Theft cold, Broadway Street, 5:30 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, South Sheridan Avenue, 5:40 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, Coffeen Avenue, 6:21 p.m.
• Vandalism cold, Dana Avenue, 8:20 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main street, 11:13 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, College Avenue, 11:33 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Livestock loose, Cat Creek Road, 7:17 a.m.
• Theft cold, Lane Lane, 8:08 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Eagle Ridge Drive, 1:02 p.m.
• Assist agency, Interstate 90 westbound, exit 9 off-ramp, Ranchester, 1:03 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Dana Avenue and Fort Road, 4:31 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Highway 345, mile marker 6, Parkman, 8:04 p.m.
• Livestock loose, Beckton Road, Dayton, 8:21 p.m.
• Welfare check, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 9:35 p.m.
• Fireworks, Wild Rose Lane, 10 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Gavin S. Collier, 21, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, district court, arrested by SPD
• Kendall A. Nicholson, 39, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Lauren D. Peterson, 40, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Mason T. Snyder, 38, Rapid City, South Dakota, custody on warrant or incident, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
• Anastasia D. Threefingers, 35, Pine Ridge, South Dakota, custody on warrant or incident, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 46
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 5
Number of releases for Wednesday: 2