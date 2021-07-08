Sheriff's office summer stock
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Building fire, 2200 block Coffeen Avenue, 11:50 a.m.

• Vehicle fire, 1800 block Fairway Lane, 7:56 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Verbal domestic, Interstate 90 westbound, exit 9 on-ramp, Ranchester, 12:46 a.m.

• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 11:22 a.m.

• Welfare check, First Street, Big Horn, 11:46 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 12:33 p.m.

• Records only, Country Club Lane, 1 p.m.

• Theft cold, Red Grade Road, 1:26 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Whisper Lane, 1:29 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Highway 14-16, mile marker 43, Clearmont, 2:47 p.m.

• Court/violation, North Heights Road, 3:03 p.m.

• Assist agency, Pierce Lane, 5:23 p.m.

• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 8:03 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Preston D. House, 22, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Gordon L. Libby, 24, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 52

Female inmate count: 15

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0 

Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 2

Number of releases for Wednesday: 0

