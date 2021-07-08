SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Building fire, 2200 block Coffeen Avenue, 11:50 a.m.
• Vehicle fire, 1800 block Fairway Lane, 7:56 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Verbal domestic, Interstate 90 westbound, exit 9 on-ramp, Ranchester, 12:46 a.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 11:22 a.m.
• Welfare check, First Street, Big Horn, 11:46 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 12:33 p.m.
• Records only, Country Club Lane, 1 p.m.
• Theft cold, Red Grade Road, 1:26 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Whisper Lane, 1:29 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Highway 14-16, mile marker 43, Clearmont, 2:47 p.m.
• Court/violation, North Heights Road, 3:03 p.m.
• Assist agency, Pierce Lane, 5:23 p.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 8:03 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Preston D. House, 22, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Gordon L. Libby, 24, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 52
Female inmate count: 15
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 2
Number of releases for Wednesday: 0