SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 300 block Coffeen Avenue, 9:26 a.m.
• Receptacle sparking, 400 block Falcon Ridge Drive, 2:52 p.m.
• Accident, North Main Street and Fort Road, 3:24 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 6:07 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Curfew violation, North Brooks Street, 2:14 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 4:51 a.m.
• Various use permit, Grinnell Plaza, 6:39 a.m.
• Noise complaint, Blue Sky Court, 9:14 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Sibley Circle, 9:19 a.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 10:52 a.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 11:30 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Olive Street, 11:34 a.m.
• Weed violation, De Smet Avenue, 11:41 a.m.
• Animal found, Sugarland Drive, 11:58 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Avoca Court, 12:14 p.m.
• Trespass cold, Coffeen Avenue, 12:26 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:35 p.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 1:01 p.m.
• Theft cold, B Street, 1:49 p.m.
• Animal welfare, West Works Street, 2:24 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Broadway Street, 2:53 p.m.
• Accident with injuries, Main Street, 3:23 p.m.
• Warrant service, Second Street, 3:27 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:36 p.m.
• Weed violation, West Sixth Street, 5:03 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 5:23 p.m.
• Trespass cold, Marion Street, 5:46 p.m.
• Animal cruelty, Jackson Avenue, 6:06 p.m.
• Harassment, North Custer Street, 7:42 p.m.
• Welfare check, Frackleton Street, 7:42 p.m.
• Lost property, Main Street, 8 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Big Horn, 8:08 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Information, West 13th Street, 1:37 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Highway 14 A, mile marker 86, 10 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Beatty Spur Lane, 12:23 p.m.
• Mental subject, Big Horn Drive, Ranchester, 2:39 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 2:57 p.m.
• Violation restraining order, Deer Run, 3:17 p.m.
• Animal dead, Big Horn Avenue and Metz Road, 3:27 p.m.
• Livestock loose, Beaver Creek Road, mile marker, 8.5, 9:49 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Willie O. Cooper, 29, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Sharon L. Trujillo, 56, Sheridan, (x2) contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Kendall Williams, 45, Sheridan, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 54
Female inmate count: 15
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Thursday: 5
Number of releases for Thursday: 3