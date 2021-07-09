Sheriff's office summer stock
SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 300 block Coffeen Avenue, 9:26 a.m.

• Receptacle sparking, 400 block Falcon Ridge Drive, 2:52 p.m.

• Accident, North Main Street and Fort Road, 3:24 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 6:07 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Curfew violation, North Brooks Street, 2:14 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 4:51 a.m.

• Various use permit, Grinnell Plaza, 6:39 a.m.

• Noise complaint, Blue Sky Court, 9:14 a.m.

• Animal welfare, Sibley Circle, 9:19 a.m.

• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 10:52 a.m.

• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 11:30 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Olive Street, 11:34 a.m.

• Weed violation, De Smet Avenue, 11:41 a.m.

• Animal found, Sugarland Drive, 11:58 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Avoca Court, 12:14 p.m.

• Trespass cold, Coffeen Avenue, 12:26 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:35 p.m.

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 1:01 p.m.

• Theft cold, B Street, 1:49 p.m.

• Animal welfare, West Works Street, 2:24 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Broadway Street, 2:53 p.m.

• Accident with injuries, Main Street, 3:23 p.m.

• Warrant service, Second Street, 3:27 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:36 p.m.

• Weed violation, West Sixth Street, 5:03 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 5:23 p.m.

• Trespass cold, Marion Street, 5:46 p.m.

• Animal cruelty, Jackson Avenue, 6:06 p.m.

• Harassment, North Custer Street, 7:42 p.m.

• Welfare check, Frackleton Street, 7:42 p.m.

• Lost property, Main Street, 8 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Big Horn, 8:08 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Information, West 13th Street, 1:37 a.m.

• Livestock loose, Highway 14 A, mile marker 86, 10 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Beatty Spur Lane, 12:23 p.m.

• Mental subject, Big Horn Drive, Ranchester, 2:39 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 2:57 p.m.

• Violation restraining order, Deer Run, 3:17 p.m.

• Animal dead, Big Horn Avenue and Metz Road, 3:27 p.m.

• Livestock loose, Beaver Creek Road, mile marker, 8.5, 9:49 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Willie O. Cooper, 29, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Sharon L. Trujillo, 56, Sheridan, (x2) contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Kendall Williams, 45, Sheridan, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 54

Female inmate count: 15

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0 

Number of book-ins for Thursday: 5

Number of releases for Thursday: 3

