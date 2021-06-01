SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1800 block Fort Road, 9:31 a.m.
• Possible vehicle fire, Interstate 90, mile marker 23.5, 4:03 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1700 block South Sheridan Avenue, 7:52 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 2500 block North Main Street, 10:13 p.m.
Saturday
• Dumpster fire, 2500 block North Main Street, 6:46 p.m.
Sunday
• RMA assist, 2800 block Coffeen Avenue, 12:24 a.m.
• RMA assist, 2300 block North Main Street, 1:21 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 4:30 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 4:44 p.m.
• Smoke detector investigation, 1300 block Cattail Court, 5:04 p.m.
Monday
• RMA assist, 300 block North Custer Street, 12:43 a.m.
• RMA assist, 200 block Coffeen Avenue, 9:04 a.m.
• Leaking oxygen cylinder, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 3:17 p.m.
• RMA assist, 50 block South Sheridan Avenue, 6:12 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday
• RMA assist, Paradise Park Road, 10:56 p.m.
Saturday - Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday
• Medical, 1800 block Fort Road, 9:31 a.m.
• Medical, 2500 block Weeping Willow Court, 10:01 a.m.
• Trauma, 400 block Falcon Ridge Court, 10:31 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 11:41 a.m.
• Medical, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 12:18 p.m.
• Medical, I-90, mile marker 23, 4:05 p.m.
• Medical, 1700 block South Sheridan Avenue, 7:52 p.m.
• Trauma, 100 block Paradise Park Road, 10:57 p.m.
Saturday
• Medical, 100 block West 12th Street, 12 a.m.
• Medical, 500 block East Fifth Street, 1:12 a.m.
• Medical, 230 block North Main Street, 4:32 a.m.
• Medical, 300 block Pheasant Place Road, 11:31 a.m.
• Medical, 300 block Alger Avenue, 4:05 p.m.
• Medical, 100 block North Main Street, 6:16 p.m.
• Medical, 800 block Dunnuck Avenue, 6:51 p.m.
Sunday
• Medical, 2800 block Coffeen Avenue, 12:24 a.m.
• Medical, 500 block South Carlin Street, 12:29 a.m.
• Medical, 700 block Broadway Street, 1:36 a.m.
• Medical, 1300 Block Big Horn Avenue, 8:11 a.m.
• Medical, 1100 block Avoca Court, 8:38 a.m.
• Medical, 500 block Halbert Street, 10:43 a.m.
• Medical, 400 block Gladstone Street, 11:25 a.m.
• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 12:57 p.m.
• Medical, 2300 block North Main Street, 1:20 p.m.
• Medical, 100 block Gander Drive, 1:56 p.m.
• Medical, 100 block Country Drive, 2:31 p.m.
• Medical, 900 block West Brundage, 3:05 p.m.
• Trauma, 100 block North Piney Road, Story, 3:59 p.m.
• Medical, 200 block West Loucks Street, 7:55 p.m.
Monday
• Medical, 300 block North Custer Street, 12:40 a.m.
• Medical, 500 block Avoca Avenue, 4:07 a.m.
• Medical, 1700 block South Sheridan Avenue, 5:36 a.m.
• Medical, 2200 block South Sheridan Avenue, 9:03 a.m.
• Trauma, 300 block Wyoming Avenue, 10:23 a.m.
• Medical, 7000 block Coffeen Avenue, 12:30 p.m.
• Medical, 400 block Falcon Ridge Drive, 1:09 p.m.
• Trauma, 1900 block Liberty Court, 4:54 p.m.
• Medical, 100 block South Sheridan Avenue, 6:12 p.m.
• Medical, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 8:21 p.m.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Noise complaint, East Third Street, 12:28 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, East Brundage Lane, 7 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Hawk Road, 8:25 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Whitney Way, 8:44 a.m.
• Malicious destruction, Blue Sky Court, 9:01 a.m.
• Open door, Coffeen Avenue, 9:02 a.m.
• Drugs scheduled surrender, West 12th Street, 9:04 a.m.
• Noise complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:11 a.m.
• Animal found, Lewis Street, 9:27 a.m.
• Threats cold, Emerson Street, 10:01 a.m.
• Suicidal subject, Holloway Avenue, 11:23 a.m.
• Dispute all other, Coffeen Avenue, 12:08 p.m.
• Disorderly conduct, Whitney Way, 12:10 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:20 p.m.
• Vandalism cold, Illinois Street, 1:42 p.m.
• Barking dog, Marion Street, 2:07 p.m.
• Welfare check, Lewis Street, 2:40 p.m.
• Alarm, Delphi Avenue, 3:44 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 3:45 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Park Street, 4:03 p.m.
• Vicious dog, Commercial Avenue, 4:28 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 6:02 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 8:18 p.m.
• Parking complaint, West Loucks Street, 8:55 p.m.
• Barking dog, Gladstone Street, 9:25 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Brooks Street, 9:44 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West Fifth Street, 10:17 p.m.
• Fireworks, 12th Street, 10:27 p.m.
• Open door, North Main Street, 10:48 p.m.
• Fight, North Main Street, 11:40 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Poplar Trail, 11:56 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 11:59 p.m.
Saturday
• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 12:13 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:23 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:23 a.m.
• Bar check, Coffeen Avenue, 12:45 a.m.
• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 1:09 a.m.
• Fight, North Main Street, 1:13 a.m.
• DUI, Marion Street, 1:58 a.m.
• Medical, North Main Street, 4:31 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 7:59 a.m.
• Various use permit, Park, 8:07 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Park Road, 8:45 a.m.
• Battery, Pheasant Place, 11:22 a.m.
• Fight, Beaver Street, 11:38 a.m.
• Welfare check, Sumner Street, 1:28 p.m.
• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 1:49 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Leopard Street, 1:58 p.m.
• Welfare check, Sheridan area, 2:11 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Ninth Street, 3:57 p.m.
• Assist agency, West Alger Avenue, 4:04 p.m.
• Fight, North Main Street, 6:15 p.m.
• Animal dead, Avoca Place, 6:30 p.m.
• Family dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 6:39 p.m.
• Found property, Burrows Street, 6:54 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 6:55 p.m.
• Custody dispute, South Linden Avenue, 7:06 p.m.
• Sex battery cold, West Fifth Street, 9:07 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Works Street, 9:12 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 10:42 p.m.
• Theft from vehicle, North Main Street, 11:46 p.m.
• Welfare check, East Burkitt Street, 11:58 p.m.
Sunday
• Assist agency, Fort Road, 12:37 a.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 1:05 a.m.
• Test, Highway 335 and Bird Farm Road, 4:18 p.m.
• Test, Highway 335 and Bird Farm Road, 4:20 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Coffeen Avenue, 6:24 a.m.
• Barking dog, North Heights Road, 6:40 a.m.
• Removal of subject, North Custer Street, 8:42 a.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Lewis Street, 10:35 a.m.
• Removal of subject, Sibley Circle, 10:39 a.m.
• Drugs possession, Coffeen Avenue, 11:12 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 11:28 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan Avenue, 12:48 p.m.
• Welfare check, Park, 1:02 p.m.
• Animal welfare, College Meadow Drive, 2:04 p.m.
• Accident, College Meadow Drive, 2:19 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Florence Avenue, 2:34 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Second West Parkway, 2:44 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 3:12 p.m.
• Dog at large, Big Horn Avenue, 3:29 p.m.
• Fraud, East Burrows Street, 4:10 p.m.
• Parking complaint, North Gould Street, 4:49 p.m.
• Careless driver, Main Street, 4:49 p.m.
• Noise complaint, West Fifth Street, 5:31 p.m.
• Welfare check, Sugar View Drive, 6:14 p.m.
• Dog at large, Big Horn Avenue, 6:15 p.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 6:53 p.m.
• Missing person, Sugarland Drive, 6:54 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Long Drive, 8:11 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Big Horn Avenue, 8:54 p.m.
• Found property, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:23 p.m.
• Barking dog, Omarr Avenue, 9:53 p.m.
• Careless driver, Works Street, 10:47 p.m.
Monday
• Curfew violation, Beaver Street, 12:47 a.m.
• Theft cold, Lewis Street, 2:02 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Fifth Street, 5:44 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Airport Road, 8:47 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Airport Road, 8:50 a.m.
• Barking dog, East Mountain View Drive, 8:52 a.m.
• Traffic stop, North Main Street, 9:28 a.m.
• Dog at large, Fifth Street, 10:27 a.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, Industrial Drive, 10:45 a.m.
• Trespass cold, Terra Avenue, 11:03 a.m.
• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:46 a.m.
• Dog at large, South Main Street, 12:33 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, East Brundage Lane, 12:39 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Absaraka Street, 12:48 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Gladstone Street, 1:15 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, North Main Street, 1:43 p.m.
• Trespass cold, Burton Street, 2:32 p.m.
• Noise complaint, West Fifth Street, 3:14 p.m.
• Burglary in progress, Coffeen Avenue, 4:22 p.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, Demple Street, 6:27 p.m.
• Theft cold, Avoca Place, 6:41 p.m.
• Warrant service, Broadway Street, 6:58 p.m.
• Animal found, Highland Avenue, 7:37 p.m.
• Animal found, East Seventh Street, 8:35 p.m.
• Fireworks, Avoca Avenue, 8:41 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Sugar View Drive, 9:42 p.m.
• Littering, North Main Street, 11:16 p.m.
• Assist agency, Big Horn Avenue, 11:22 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Pursuit/eluding, Highway 345, mile marker 1, Parkman, 12:25 a.m.
• Open door, Trail Drive, Ranchester, 1:21 a.m.
• Custody dispute, Park Street, 10:53 a.m.
• Motorist assist, East Fifth Street and North Main Street, 11:31 a.m.
• Evidence disposal, West 13th Street, 11:36 a.m.
• Animal incident, Pierce Lane, 1:14 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Crystal Creek Drive, 3:10 p.m.
• Vehicle fire, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 23, 4:02 p.m.
• Records only, Beaver Drive, 4:25 p.m.
• Juvenile problem, Highway 335, 4:57 p.m.
• Records only, Fort Road and Industrial Road, 5:18 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Soldier Creek Road, mile marker .5, 5:25 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Beckton Road, 7:16 p.m.
Saturday
• Fire other, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 12:48 a.m.
• Records only, Highway 87, 6:07 p.m.
• Citizen dispute, Dana Avenue, 10:27 p.m.
• Drug activity, West 15th Street, 10:31 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Pierce Lane, 10:33 p.m.
Sunday
• Elude/flee, Dana Avenue, 12:06 a.m.
• Domestic, Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 2:17 a.m.
• Family dispute, Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 4:37 a.m.
• Removal of subject, Highway 345, Parkman, 11:38 a.m.
• Livestock Loose, Dayton East Road, Dayton, 2:07 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Home Ranch Circle, 2:57 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, West 17th Street, 4:27 p.m.
• Shots, North Main Street, 6:50 p.m.
• Road hazard, Highway 335, mile marker 5, 6:51 p.m.
Monday
• Minor in possession, I-90 eastbound, exit 16 off-ramp, Ranchester, 12:50 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Airport Road, 8:47 a.m.
• Assist agency, Allen Avenue, 7:09 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Pierce Lane, 8 p.m.
• Fireworks, Coffeen Avenue, 11 p.m.
• Drugs/possession, Highland Avenue and West Loucks Street, 11:22 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• William R. Herden, 22, Ranchester, (x2) contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Jenny M. Wegener, 30, Sheridan, felony child endangering, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• Gregory Ahrens, 25, Sheridan, battery, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• James E. Champagne, 28, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Daniel Cryan, 35, no address reported, battery, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Lisa Kocher, 21, Sheridan, battery, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Connor M. McCafferty, 25, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Sharon L. Trujillo, 56, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
Sunday
• Tyrone I. Iron, 25, Dayton, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Christopher L. May, 44, Sheridan, use/under influence of drugs, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Sara J. Nelson, 30, Sheridan, eluding an officer, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Spencer C. Tetschner, 31, Buffalo, possession with intent to deliver controlled substance, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jessie O. Venable, 46, Sheridan, breach of peace, failure to appear warrant, circuit court, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Jacob Warren, 22, Buffalo, possession controlled substance/plant form, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Courtney L. Wlodarczky, 21, Buffalo, possession controlled substance/plant form, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Monday
• No arrests reported.
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 52
Female inmate count: 15
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the weekend: 10
Number of releases for the weekend: 5
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 51