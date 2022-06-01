SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2300 block West Fifth Street, 7:21 a.m.
• Structure fire, 900 block Gladstone Street, 6:14 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• RMA assist, White Tail Lane, 10:44 a.m.
• Structure fire, Gladstone Street, 6:15 a.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Public intoxication, East Brundage Lane, 12:14 a.m.
• Breach of peace, North Main Street, 1:17 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, North Main Street, 2:23 a.m.
• Vandalism cold, West Alger Avenue, 8:54 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 9:18 a.m.
• Theft cold, Sheridan area, 9:29 a.m.
• Traffic stop, West Burkitt Street, 9:43 a.m.
• Dog at large, Fifth Street, 9:50 a.m.
• Threats cold, Lewis Street, 9:52 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 9:56 a.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 10:11 a.m.
• Welfare check, Illinois Street, 10:30 a.m.
• Animal incident, Coffeen Avenue, 10:37 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 10:58 a.m.
• Accident delayed, East Brundage Lane, 11:51 a.m.
• Dog violation, North Main Street, 12:11 p.m.
• Harassment, North Main Street, 12:53 p.m.
• Vicious dog, Mydland Road, 1:20 p.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 1:47 p.m.
• Lost property, East Ridge Road, 1:58 p.m.
• Animal found, East Sixth Street, 2:40 p.m.
• Trespass warning, Avoca Avenue, 2:58 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 3:43 p.m.
• Parking complaint, West Nebraska Street, 3:44 p.m.
• Harassment, Big Horn Avenue, 4:04 p.m.
• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 4:14 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West Burkitt Street, 5:33 p.m.
• Structure fire, Gladstone Street, 6:12 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Grinnell Plaza, 6:47 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:53 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Highland Avenue, 10 p.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 11:55 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Motorist assist, Barker Road, Parkman, 7:43 a.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, Soldier Creek Road, 8:23 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Wolf Creek Road and Gillette Street, Ranchester, 9:12 a.m.
• Accident, Beckton Road, Dayton, 5:56 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Sugarland Drive, 7:07 p.m.
• Fraud, Pass Creek Road, Dayton, 10:48 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Andrew S. Alden, 20, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Patrick McCarthy, 69, no address reported, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Kayden M. Roberts, 19, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Lacie Sills, 39, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Jeremy D. Stout, 39, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• Drell E. Amende, 37, Sheridan, careless driving, compulsory auto insurance, no valid drivers license, eluding an officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• James C. Braley, 85, Sheridan, interference with an officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Sunshine Z. Brown, 42, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Monica K. Strauser, 42, Sheridan, possession of controlled substance/powder or crystal, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
Sunday
• Robert L. Collins, 75, DUI, driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Nathan L. Ferrell, 30, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Christopher Kanash, 49, Gillette, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Austin H. Sechler, 20, Sheridan, property destruction and defacing, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Austin R. Sundstrom, 40, Sheridan, indirect criminal contempt, municipal court, arrested by SPD
Monday
• Dillon E. Meyers, 34, Sheridan, (x2) contempt of court/bench warrant, interference with an officer, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Maddie Watkins, 18, Buffalo, pedestrian under the influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Tuesday
• Michael S. Clowney, 60, Seattle, Washington, disorderly conduct public intoxication, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Kyle R. Riebe, 32, Sheridan, breach of peace, circuit court
JAIL
Over the weekend
Daily inmate count: 48
Female inmate count: 6
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the weekend: 16
Number of releases for the weekend: 6
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 54
Today
Daily inmate count: 45
Female inmate count: 6
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 2
Number of releases for Wednesday: 5