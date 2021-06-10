Sheriff's office summer stock
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Activated fire alarm, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 1:09 p.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 3:45 p.m.

• RMA assist, 800 block Avoca Avenue, 9:31 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• Slash pile flare up, Allen Avenue, 11:16 p.m.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Battery, North Main Street, 1:22 a.m.

• Barking dog, Aspen Grove Drive, 4:57 a.m.

• Vandalism cold, Beaver Street, 6:51 a.m.

• Neighborhood dispute, Pioneer Road, 7:07 a.m.

• Animal found, Esther Lane, 7:57 a.m.

• Missing person, Sheridan area, 8:39 a.m.

• Theft cold, Wyoming Avenue, 9:26 a.m.

• Theft from vehicle, Laclede Street, 10 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Highland Avenue, 10:14 a.m.

• Animal welfare, North Main Street, 10:14 a.m.

• Theft cold, West Fifth Street, 10:57 a.m.

• Found property, West Loucks Street, 11:04 a.m.

• Barking dog, Omarr Avenue, 11:12 a.m.

• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 11:12 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Brundage Lane, 11:16 a.m.

• Threat, Yonkee Avenue, 11:45 a.m.

• Weed violation, East Seventh Street, 12:23 p.m.

• Weed violation, East Sixth Street, 12:24 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Birch Street, 12:44 p.m.

• Littering, Lookout Point Drive, 12:45 p.m.

• Malicious mischief, Beaver Street, 1:22 p.m.

• Fraud, North Gould Street, 1:26 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:26 p.m.

• Lost property, Sheridan area, 2:06 p.m.

• Dog at large, Clarendon Avenue, 2:07 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, West Fifth Street, 2:08 p.m.

• Welfare check, Sugarland Drive, 2:41 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 3:25 p.m.

• Alarm, Sugarland Drive, 3:44 p.m.

• Harassment, Saberton Avenue, 3:55 p.m.

• Hit and run, Emerson Street, 4:19 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 4:41 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Works Street, 4:53 p.m.

• Harassment, West Loucks Street, 5:03 p.m.

• Accident delayed, North Main Street, 6:05 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Meridian Street, 6:19 p.m.

• Citizen assist, South Canby Street, 6:22 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Avoca Place, 6:38 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 6:46 p.m.

• Harassment, Sherman Avenue, 6:50 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Gladstone Street, 7:13 p.m.

• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 7:32 p.m.

• Animal found, Mydland Road, 8:05 p.m.

• Damaged property, South Carrington Street, 8:57 p.m.

• Animal incident, Highland Avenue, 8:57 p.m.

• Warrant service, Big Horn Avenue, 9:07 p.m.

• Suicide attempt, Avoca Avenue, 9:25 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Death investigation, Home Ranch Circle, 12:49 a.m.

• Phone harassment, Coffeen Avenue, 7:52 a.m.

• Records only, Dornoch Drive, 8:04 a.m.

• Custody dispute, West Halbert, Ranchester, 9:38 a.m.

• Medical, Paradise Park Road and Big Horn Avenue, 12:52 p.m.

• Animal found, Highway 14A, mile marker 89, 1:53 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Sawmill and Twin Lakes, Big Horn, 2:11 p.m.

• Welfare check, Ridgecrest Drive, Banner, 6:44 p.m.

• Theft cold, Harvey Lane, 7:35 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Airport Road, 9:12 p.m.

• Assist agency, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 24, 11:18 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Audrey Estes, 32, Powell, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Kelly C. Fowler, 43, Sheridan, battery, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Nichole R. Lau, 26, Sheridan, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Xavier L. Simmons, 24, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 54

Female inmate count: 16

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0 

Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 4

Number of releases for Wednesday: 0

