SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Activated fire alarm, 2300 block Shirley Cove, 1:09 p.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 3:45 p.m.
• RMA assist, 800 block Avoca Avenue, 9:31 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• Slash pile flare up, Allen Avenue, 11:16 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Battery, North Main Street, 1:22 a.m.
• Barking dog, Aspen Grove Drive, 4:57 a.m.
• Vandalism cold, Beaver Street, 6:51 a.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, Pioneer Road, 7:07 a.m.
• Animal found, Esther Lane, 7:57 a.m.
• Missing person, Sheridan area, 8:39 a.m.
• Theft cold, Wyoming Avenue, 9:26 a.m.
• Theft from vehicle, Laclede Street, 10 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Highland Avenue, 10:14 a.m.
• Animal welfare, North Main Street, 10:14 a.m.
• Theft cold, West Fifth Street, 10:57 a.m.
• Found property, West Loucks Street, 11:04 a.m.
• Barking dog, Omarr Avenue, 11:12 a.m.
• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 11:12 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Brundage Lane, 11:16 a.m.
• Threat, Yonkee Avenue, 11:45 a.m.
• Weed violation, East Seventh Street, 12:23 p.m.
• Weed violation, East Sixth Street, 12:24 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Birch Street, 12:44 p.m.
• Littering, Lookout Point Drive, 12:45 p.m.
• Malicious mischief, Beaver Street, 1:22 p.m.
• Fraud, North Gould Street, 1:26 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:26 p.m.
• Lost property, Sheridan area, 2:06 p.m.
• Dog at large, Clarendon Avenue, 2:07 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, West Fifth Street, 2:08 p.m.
• Welfare check, Sugarland Drive, 2:41 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 3:25 p.m.
• Alarm, Sugarland Drive, 3:44 p.m.
• Harassment, Saberton Avenue, 3:55 p.m.
• Hit and run, Emerson Street, 4:19 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Long Drive, 4:41 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Works Street, 4:53 p.m.
• Harassment, West Loucks Street, 5:03 p.m.
• Accident delayed, North Main Street, 6:05 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Meridian Street, 6:19 p.m.
• Citizen assist, South Canby Street, 6:22 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Avoca Place, 6:38 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 6:46 p.m.
• Harassment, Sherman Avenue, 6:50 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Gladstone Street, 7:13 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 7:32 p.m.
• Animal found, Mydland Road, 8:05 p.m.
• Damaged property, South Carrington Street, 8:57 p.m.
• Animal incident, Highland Avenue, 8:57 p.m.
• Warrant service, Big Horn Avenue, 9:07 p.m.
• Suicide attempt, Avoca Avenue, 9:25 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Death investigation, Home Ranch Circle, 12:49 a.m.
• Phone harassment, Coffeen Avenue, 7:52 a.m.
• Records only, Dornoch Drive, 8:04 a.m.
• Custody dispute, West Halbert, Ranchester, 9:38 a.m.
• Medical, Paradise Park Road and Big Horn Avenue, 12:52 p.m.
• Animal found, Highway 14A, mile marker 89, 1:53 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Sawmill and Twin Lakes, Big Horn, 2:11 p.m.
• Welfare check, Ridgecrest Drive, Banner, 6:44 p.m.
• Theft cold, Harvey Lane, 7:35 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Airport Road, 9:12 p.m.
• Assist agency, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 24, 11:18 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Audrey Estes, 32, Powell, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Kelly C. Fowler, 43, Sheridan, battery, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Nichole R. Lau, 26, Sheridan, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Xavier L. Simmons, 24, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 54
Female inmate count: 16
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 4
Number of releases for Wednesday: 0