SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 100 block West 11th Street, 11:53 a.m.
• Unauthorized burning, 1300 block Yonkee Avenue, 6:55 p.m.
Thursday
• RMA assist, 1200 block South Thurmond Street, 4:06 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1700 block North Main Street, 11:40 a.m.
• Smoke investigation, 2700 block West Fifth Street, 10:21 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Mental subject, West Fifth Street, 12:25 a.m.
• Theft from automobile, Big Horn Avenue, 1:33 a.m.
• Simple assault, Wyoming Avenue, 2 a.m.
• Curfew violation, Main Street, 2:15 a.m.
• Domestic choking, North Main Street, 4:26 a.m.
• Animal incident, Eighth Street, 6:04 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, North Gould Street, 7:30 a.m.
• Various use permit, West Brundage Street, 7:35 a.m.
• Simple assault, North Main Street, 8:18 a.m.
• Battery cold, Beaver Street, 9:11 a.m.
• Accident, South Main STreet, 9:31 a.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 10:06 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Connor Street, 10:15 a.m.
• Traffic stop, Coffeen Avenue, 10:29 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Lookout Point Drive, 11:35 a.m.
• Gas theft, North Main Street, 11:47 a.m.
• Assist agency, Lincoln Drive, 12:31 p.m.
• Harassment, Lewis Street, 12:44 p.m.
• Sale of tobacco to a minor, Long Drive, 12:49 p.m.
• Welfare check, East Sixth Street, 1:08 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Long Drive, 1:50 p.m.
• Found property, Beaver Street, 2:10 p.m.
• Shoplifting, West Brundage Street, 2:19 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Beaver Street, 2:32 p.m.
• Sale of tobacco to a minor, East Brundage Lane, 2:34 p.m.
• Welfare check, Blue Sky Court, 3:43 p.m.
• Tree/shrub violation, North Main Street, 3:45 p.m.
• Lost property, West 12th Street, 4:37 p.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, Thomas Drive, 5:06 p.m.
• Dog at large, North Gould Street, 5:41 p.m.
• Vicious dog, Warren Avenue, 5:47 p.m.
• Harassment, Coffeen Avenue, 5:48 p.m.
• Drug other, West 14th Street, 6:27 p.m.
• Found property, Big Horn Avenue, 6:33 p.m.
• Indecent exposure, Beaver Street, 6:48 p.m.
• Welfare check, Lincoln Drive, 7:12 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, East Sixth Street, 8:10 p.m.
• Welfare check, Big Horn Avenue, 9:55 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, South Linden Avenue, 10:22 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Main Street, 11:35 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Interstate 90 eastbound, 11:54 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Assist agency, Highway 14 eastbound, Clearmont, 12:20 p.m.
• Welfare check, Dana Avenue, 2:13 p.m.
• Fraud, South Second Street, Big Horn, 2:55 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Highway 14 eastbound, mile marker 12, Banner, 2:57 p.m.
• Warrant service, South Main Street, 4 p.m.
• Trespass cold, Chinook Drive, 6:42 p.m.
• Threat, Mobile Drive, Ranchester, 9:25 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 10:59 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Highway 14-16, Clearmont, 11:41 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Jeremy J. Gill, 21, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Brian P. Johnson, 44, Ranchester, contempt of court/bench warrant, district court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 44
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for Thursday: 2
Number of releases for Thursday: 5