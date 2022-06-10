Sheriff's office summer stock
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 100 block West 11th Street, 11:53 a.m.

• Unauthorized burning, 1300 block Yonkee Avenue, 6:55 p.m.

Thursday

• RMA assist, 1200 block South Thurmond Street, 4:06 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1700 block North Main Street, 11:40 a.m.

• Smoke investigation, 2700 block West Fifth Street, 10:21 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Mental subject, West Fifth Street, 12:25 a.m.

• Theft from automobile, Big Horn Avenue, 1:33 a.m.

• Simple assault, Wyoming Avenue, 2 a.m.

• Curfew violation, Main Street, 2:15 a.m.

• Domestic choking, North Main Street, 4:26 a.m.

• Animal incident, Eighth Street, 6:04 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, North Gould Street, 7:30 a.m.

• Various use permit, West Brundage Street, 7:35 a.m.

• Simple assault, North Main Street, 8:18 a.m.

• Battery cold, Beaver Street, 9:11 a.m.

• Accident, South Main STreet, 9:31 a.m.

• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 10:06 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Connor Street, 10:15 a.m.

• Traffic stop, Coffeen Avenue, 10:29 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Lookout Point Drive, 11:35 a.m.

• Gas theft, North Main Street, 11:47 a.m.

• Assist agency, Lincoln Drive, 12:31 p.m.

• Harassment, Lewis Street, 12:44 p.m.

• Sale of tobacco to a minor, Long Drive, 12:49 p.m.

• Welfare check, East Sixth Street, 1:08 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Long Drive, 1:50 p.m.

• Found property, Beaver Street, 2:10 p.m.

• Shoplifting, West Brundage Street, 2:19 p.m.

• Public intoxication, Beaver Street, 2:32 p.m.

• Sale of tobacco to a minor, East Brundage Lane, 2:34 p.m.

• Welfare check, Blue Sky Court, 3:43 p.m.

• Tree/shrub violation, North Main Street, 3:45 p.m.

• Lost property, West 12th Street, 4:37 p.m.

• Neighborhood dispute, Thomas Drive, 5:06 p.m.

• Dog at large, North Gould Street, 5:41 p.m.

• Vicious dog, Warren Avenue, 5:47 p.m.

• Harassment, Coffeen Avenue, 5:48 p.m.

• Drug other, West 14th Street, 6:27 p.m.

• Found property, Big Horn Avenue, 6:33 p.m.

• Indecent exposure, Beaver Street, 6:48 p.m.

• Welfare check, Lincoln Drive, 7:12 p.m.

• Verbal domestic, East Sixth Street, 8:10 p.m.

• Welfare check, Big Horn Avenue, 9:55 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, South Linden Avenue, 10:22 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, South Main Street, 11:35 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Interstate 90 eastbound, 11:54 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Assist agency, Highway 14 eastbound, Clearmont, 12:20 p.m.

• Welfare check, Dana Avenue, 2:13 p.m.

• Fraud, South Second Street, Big Horn, 2:55 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Highway 14 eastbound, mile marker 12, Banner, 2:57 p.m.

• Warrant service, South Main Street, 4 p.m.

• Trespass cold, Chinook Drive, 6:42 p.m.

• Threat, Mobile Drive, Ranchester, 9:25 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 10:59 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Highway 14-16, Clearmont, 11:41 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Jeremy J. Gill, 21, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Brian P. Johnson, 44, Ranchester, contempt of court/bench warrant, district court, arrested by SCSO

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 44

Female inmate count: 8

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1 

Number of book-ins for Thursday: 2

Number of releases for Thursday: 5

