SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Flight team transfer, Sheridan County Airport, 11:11 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 2:17 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• Grass fire, Decker Highway, mile marker 14, 11:35 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Suspicious vehicle, Acme Road and Kleenburn Road, Ranchester, 12:49 a.m.
• Accident, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 5:53 a.m.
• Harassment, Highway 14A, Dayton, 9:59 a.m.
• Vandalism cold, Mobile Drive, Ranchester, 11:59 a.m.
• Records only, West Halbert Street, Ranchester, 12:17 p.m.
• Welfare check, Powder Horn Road, 2:04 p.m.
• Vicious dog, Highway 345, Parkman, 4:14 p.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 10:06 p.m.
• Assist agency, Shelley Lane, 11:04 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road, mile marker 1, Story, 11:20 p.m.
• Grass fire, Decker Road; Highway 338, mile marker 15, 11:35 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Shandra O. Berg, 33, Sheridan, aggravated assault/battery, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Lyndi S. Crippen, 41, Sheridan, driving under suspension, compulsory auto insurance, possession of controlled substance/liquid form, possession of controlled substance/powder or crystal, possession of controlled substance/pill or capsule, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Kaitlin M. Egbert-Huebi, 28, Sheridan, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Charles T. Francipane, 54, Buffalo, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Sara A. Leuenberger, 35, Sheridan, possession of controlled substance/pill or capsule, defrauding drug/alcohol screen test, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, district court, arrested by SPD
• Ciara A. Westika, 25, Buffalo, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 55
Female inmate count: 16
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Thursday: 5
Number of releases for Thursday: 4