SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Flight team transfer, Sheridan County Airport, 11:11 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 2:17 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• Grass fire, Decker Highway, mile marker 14, 11:35 p.m.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Suspicious vehicle, Acme Road and Kleenburn Road, Ranchester, 12:49 a.m.

• Accident, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 5:53 a.m.

• Harassment, Highway 14A, Dayton, 9:59 a.m.

• Vandalism cold, Mobile Drive, Ranchester, 11:59 a.m.

• Records only, West Halbert Street, Ranchester, 12:17 p.m.

• Welfare check, Powder Horn Road, 2:04 p.m.

• Vicious dog, Highway 345, Parkman, 4:14 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 10:06 p.m.

• Assist agency, Shelley Lane, 11:04 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road, mile marker 1, Story, 11:20 p.m.

• Grass fire, Decker Road; Highway 338, mile marker 15, 11:35 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Shandra O. Berg, 33, Sheridan, aggravated assault/battery, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Lyndi S. Crippen, 41, Sheridan, driving under suspension, compulsory auto insurance, possession of controlled substance/liquid form, possession of controlled substance/powder or crystal, possession of controlled substance/pill or capsule, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Kaitlin M. Egbert-Huebi, 28, Sheridan, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Charles T. Francipane, 54, Buffalo, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Sara A. Leuenberger, 35, Sheridan, possession of controlled substance/pill or capsule, defrauding drug/alcohol screen test, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, district court, arrested by SPD

• Ciara A. Westika, 25, Buffalo, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 55

Female inmate count: 16

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0 

Number of book-ins for Thursday: 5

Number of releases for Thursday: 4

