SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 800 block Beaver Street, 12:15 p.m.
• RMA assist, 1500 block Mydland Road, 1:22 p.m.
• RMA assist, 2100 block North Main Street, 3:04 p.m.
Saturday
• RMA assist, 200 block Bryant Street, 6:18 a.m.
Sunday
• Natural gas leak, 100 block South Main Street, 11:31 a.m.
• RMA assist, 2800 block Coffeen Avenue, 2:40 p.m.
• RMA assist, 100 block South Sheridan Avenue, 4:12 p.m.
• Odor investigation, 700 block Clark Circle, 7:19 p.m.
• RMA assist, 100 block North Main Street, 10:11 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday - Sunday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday - Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:05 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:05 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:05 a.m.
• Noise compliant, Townhouse Place, 12:23 a.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 12:47 a.m.
• Bicycle theft, Sugar View Drive, 12:57 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 1:59 a.m.
• Warrant service, Sheridan area, 2:22 a.m.
• Theft from vehicle, Warren Avenue, 6:18 a.m.
• Fraud, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:22 a.m.
• Theft cold, Birch Street, 7:02 a.m.
• Dog at large, Birch Street, 7:02 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Sugarland Drive, 10:41 a.m.
• Hit and run, West Eighth Street, 10:56 a.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 10:56 a.m.
• Vicious dog, Leopard Street, 11 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Lewis Street, 11:36 a.m.
• Animal incident, Sheridan area, 11:43 a.m.
• Warrant service, Airport Road, 11:52 a.m.
• Shots, Meridian Street, 12:16 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Delphi Avenue, 12:31 p.m.
• Vandalism cold, Marion Street, 12:41 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Brooks Street, 12:41 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Sheridan area, 12:45 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 1:01 p.m.
• Found property, North Jefferson Street, 1:16 p.m.
• Welfare check, Sugarland Drive, 2:48 p.m.
• Reckless driver, Main Street, 3:29 p.m.
• Dispute all other, Dana Avenue, 3:34 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Eighth Street, 3:38 p.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 3:43 p.m.
• Animal welfare, North Jefferson Street, 4:15 p.m.
• Suspicious person, West Alger Avenue, 4:20 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Sheridan area, 4:43 p.m.
• Bicycle theft, South Thurmond Avenue, 6:10 p.m.
• Various use permit, Whitney Way, 6:15 p.m.
• Various use permit, Whitney Way, 6:18 p.m.
• Trespass cold, South Thurmond Street, 6:37 p.m.
• Suspicious person, East Brundage Lane, 6:59 p.m.
• Public intoxication, East Brundage Lane, 6:59 p.m.
• Welfare check, Hill Pond Drive, 7:59 p.m.
• Animal found, Broadway Street, 8:06 p.m.
• Simple assault, East Alger venue, 8:17 p.m.
• Child neglect, Coffeen Avenue, 8:19 p.m.
• Attempt to locate, Long Drive, 8:27 p.m.
• Runaway, East Second Street, 10:14 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Scott Street, 10:26 p.m.
• DUI, North Main Street, 10:36 p.m.
• Animal found, Holmes Avenue, 10:40 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Beaver Street, 10:55 p.m.
Saturday
• Suspicious person, Marion Street, 12:14 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Yellowtail Drive, 12:23 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 2:31 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Broadway Street, 3:29 a.m.
• Accident delayed, Coffeen Avenue, 9:21 a.m.
• Animal dead, Coffeen Avenue, 10:15 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 10:34 a.m.
• Theft cold, Huntington Street, 11:10 a.m.
• Dog at large, Avoca Court, 11:16 a.m.
• Welfare check, Sugarland Drive, 11:57 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 12:24 p.m.
• Harassment, Lincoln Drive, 12:35 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, West 11th Street, 2:06 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 2:32 p.m.
• Simple assault, Big Horn Avenue, 3:09 p.m.
• Animal incident, North Jefferson Street, 3:27 p.m.
• Accident, Illinois Street, 4:23 p.m.
• Animal incident, Shirley Cove, 4:24 p.m.
• Road hazard, Coffeen Avenue, 4:50 p.m.
• Dog at large, Holmes Avenue, 5:40 p.m.
• Damaged property, Industrial Road, 6:09 p.m.
• Filthy premises, Parker Avenue, 6:16 p.m.
• Harassment, West 12th Street, 6:26 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 7 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, West Fifth Street, 10:22 p.m.
• Hit and run, North Main Street, 10:26 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:14 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:14 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:14 p.m.
Sunday
• Public contact, South Thurmond Street, 12:17 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:04 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:04 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:04 a.m.
• Noise complaint, West Seventh Street, 1:53 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 7:01 a.m.
• Animal welfare, North Main Street, 9:01 a.m.
• Dog at large, West Loucks Street, 9:16 a.m.
• Warrant service, North Main Street, 9:54 a.m.
• Welfare check, Lewis Street, 9:54 a.m.
• Animal incident, North Jefferson Street, 10:04 a.m.
• Animal found, North Main Street, 10:21 a.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 11:15 a.m.
• Custody dispute, West Fourth Street, 11:26 a.m.
• Animal found, South Linden Avenue, 1:21 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Eastside Second Street, 2:21 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 3:05 p.m.
• Dog at large, South Carlin Street, 4:42 p.m.
• Dog at large, Big Horn Avenue, 5:39 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 6:07 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 6:10 p.m.
• Dog at large, Eighth Street, 6:14 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, West Brundage Street, 6:23 p.m.
• Harassment, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 6:28 p.m.
• Suspicious person, West Fifth Street, 6:29 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Bruce Mountain Drive, 7:28 p.m.
• Found property, Hill Pond Drive, 7:47 p.m.
• Welfare check, West Fifth Street, 8:02 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Beaver Street, 9:36 p.m.
• Panhandling, Coffeen Avenue, 9:44 p.m.
• Public intoxication, Sugarland Drive, 10:07 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Summer Street, 11:26 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Burglar alarm, Highway 14 eastbound, Clearmont, 4 a.m.
• Test, West 13th Street, 8:33 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 9, Parkman, 12:57 p.m.
• Transport, Casper, 1:22 p.m.
• Theft cold, Meade Creek Road, 2:08 p.m.
• Mental subject, Coffeen Avenue, 4:43 p.m.
• Theft cold, Willow Avenue and West 15th Street, 5:17 p.m.
• Mental subject, Coffeen Avenue, 4:43 p.m.
• Theft cold, Willow Avenue and West 15th Street, 5:17 p.m.
• Mental subject, Railway Street, Arvada, 9:35 p.m.
• Records only, I-90 westbound, mile marker 17, 11:21 p.m.
Saturday
• Burglar alarm, Yellowtail Drive, 12:23 a.m.
• Animal found, West Fifth Street, 7 a.m.
• Warrant service, North Main Street, 9:42 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Red Grade Road, Story, noon.
• Assist agency, Tongue Canyon Road, Dayton, 12:21 p.m.
• Livestock loose, Ulm Road and SR-Buffalo Creek Road, Clearmont, 1:01 p.m.
• Drug other, Coffeen Avenue, 1:55 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Highway 14 westbound, Ranchester, 2:20 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, West Brundage lane, 6:10 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Rocky Lane, 6:25 p.m.
• Livestock, Sawyers Street, 7:22 p.m.
• Domestic, Jolovich Drive, Dayton, 10:25 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Highway 332, mile marker 3, 11:59 p.m.
• Assist agency, Lariat Drive, Parkman, 11:59 a.m.
Sunday
• Assist agency, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 23, 6:55 a.m.
• Verbal domestic, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 9:13 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Higby Road, 12:31 p.m.
• Found property, North Main Street and East Fifth Street, 1:51 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Red Grade Road, Story, 2:38 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 338, mile marker 2, 7:02 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Beatty Gulch Road, 7:42 p.m.
• Mental subject, Coffeen Avenue, 9:58 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Sue A. Bigleggins, 34, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Eugene M. Knode, 62, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Stephane K. McGee, 42, Boonsboro, Maryland, littering, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Joshua Winders, 28, Box Elder, South Dakota, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• Mattie Huston, 24, Sheridan, failure to appear warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Eric S. Turner, 37, Story, eluding an officer, no valid drivers license, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• Douglas S. Amend, 30, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD
• Sue A Bigleggins, 34, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, disorderly conduct obscene gesture, circuit court, municipal court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 46
Female inmate count: 8
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the weekend: 8
Number of releases for the weekend: 7
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: unavailable at press time.