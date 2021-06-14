SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Activated fire alarm, 200 block South Main Street, 7:01 a.m.
• Elevator rescue, 200 block South Main Street, 1:03 p.m.
Saturday
• Dumpster fire, 200 block North Main Street, 2:25 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1700 block South Sheridan Avenue, 9:13 a.m.
Sunday
• RMA assist, 900 block West Loucks Street, 2:17 p.m.
• RMA assist, 300 block West Whitney Street, 11:49 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday
• Accident, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 22, 10:008 p.m.
Saturday - Sunday
• No calls reported
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday - Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Subject with knife, Avoca Place, 1 a.m.
• Barking dog, Parker Avenue, 8:32 a.m.
• Animal incident, East Ridge Road, 10:01 a.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 10:06 a.m.
• Pornography, South Carlin Street, 10:37 a.m.
• Welfare check, South Carlin Street, 10:43 a.m.
• Drug activity, Sugarland Drive, 10:56 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Hawk Road, 11:20 a.m.
• Filthy premises, South Thurmond Street, 11:29 a.m.
• Filthy premises, Cheyenne Street, 11:36 a.m.
• Filthy premises, West Works Street, 12:17 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 12:32 p.m.
• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 1:59 p.m.
• Drugs scheduled surrender, South Thurmond Street, 2:14 p.m.
• Fraud, West College Avenue, 2:20 p.m.
• Civil dispute, North Custer Street, 2:41 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:19 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West Alger Avenue, 4:23 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, Coffeen Avenue, 4:48 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Illinois Street, 5:15 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Fifth Street, 5:44 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, North Gould Street, 5:52 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Park Street, 5:59 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Gladstone Street, 6:36 p.m.
• Drug activity, West Fifth Street, 6:43 p.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 6:58 p.m.
• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 7:50 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 10:07 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Shelley Lane, 10:57 p.m.
• Fraud, Absaraka Street, 11:05 p.m.
• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 11:24 p.m.
Friday
• Suspicious circumstance, Sumner Street, 12:55 a.m.
• Fight, East Third Street, 1:03 a.m.
• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 2:54 a.m.
• Animal found, Coffeen Avenue, 7:28 a.m.
• Dog at large, North Main Street, 7:41 a.m.
• Barking dog, North Linden Avenue, 8:42 a.m.
• Fraud, Sheridan area, 8:48 a.m.
• Lost property, Sheridan area, 9:22 a.m.
• Theft cold, Best Value Inn, 9:32 a.m.
• Threats cold, Double Eagle Drive, 10:01 a.m.
• K-9 request, Fort Road, 10:04 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Fourth Avenue East, 10:45 a.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 10:51 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Mountain View Drive, 10:57 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Fourth Avenue East, 11:45 a.m.
• Welfare check, Thomas Drive, 12:30 p.m.
• Fraud, West 12th Street, 12:31 p.m.
• Warrant service, Highland Avenue, 12:58 p.m.
• Animal incident, Harrison Street, 1:01 p.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 1:44 p.m.
• Accident, North Jefferson Street, 2:14 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:33 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, West Second Street, 2:55 p.m.
• Weed violation, Highland Avenue, 3:29 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Parker Avenue, 3:37 p.m.
• Fraud, East Works Street, 4:01 p.m.
• Malicious mischief, North Main Street, 4:24 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Wyoming Avenue, 4:58 p.m.
• Domestic, East Seventh Street, 6:51 p.m.
• Weed violation, West Fifth Street, 7 p.m.
• Various use permit, Whitney Way, 7:48 p.m.
• Various use permit, Broadway Street, 7:50 p.m.
• Suspicious person, North Main Street, 8:06 p.m.
• Dog at large, Absaraka Street, 8:09 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 8:24 p.m,
• Accident, North Heights Lane, 8:33 p.m.
• Barking dog, Parker Avenue, 8:35 p.m.
• Custody dispute, East Seventh Street, 8:40 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Lewis Street, 8:58 p.m.
• Animal found, First Avenue East, 9:03 p.m.
• Violation restraining order, Avoca Place, 9:13 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Coffeen Avenue, 9:33 p.m.
• Welfare check, Illinois Street, 11:44 p.m.
Saturday
• Domestic, East Seventh Street, 1:29 a.m.
• Fire other, North Main Street, 2:25 a.m.
• Civil dispute, East Seventh Street, 7:19 a.m.
• Violation restraining order, Avoca Place, 8:23 a.m.
• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:13 a.m.
• Lost property, North Main Street, 11:21 a.m.
• Hit and run, Whitney Way, 11:56 a.m.
• Lost property, Delphi Avenue, 12:30 p.m.
• Theft cold, Val Vista Street, 12:36 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Spaulding Street, 12:50 p.m.
• Gas theft, Coffeen Avenue, 1:07 p.m.
• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 1:36 p.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 1:38 p.m.
• Weed violation, Parker Avenue, 1:56 p.m.
• Weed violation, Parker Avenue, 1:57 p.m.
• Weed violation, Spaulding Street, 2:09 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 3:25 p.m.
• Weed violation, East Sixth Street, 3:29 p.m.
• Dog at large, Omarr Avenue, 3:55 p.m.
• Medical, East Burkitt Street, 4:24 p.m.
• Dog at large, North Main Street, 4:44 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Avoca Place, 6:23 p.m.
• Civil dispute, West 11th Street, 6:36 p.m.
• Probation violation, Broadway Street, 7:09 p.m.
• Drug activity, Long Drive, 9:03 p.m.
• Verbal domestic, North Main Street, 9:04 p.m.
• Civil dispute, East Seventh Street, 9:14 p.m.
• DUI, North Thurmond Street, 10:23 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Broadway Street, 11:04 p.m.
• Verbal dispute, West Brundage Street, 11:29 p.m.
Sunday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 1:21 a.m.
• Assist agency, Dunnuck Street, 2:18 a.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 8:19 a.m.
• Theft cold, Crook Street, 8:32 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 9:49 a.m.
• Suspicious person, South Main Street, 10:43 a.m.
• Domestic, West 12th Street, 11:12 a.m.
• Welfare check, West Loucks Street, 11:20 a.m.
• Welfare check, Kilbourne Street, 11:34 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 11:40 a.m.
• Found property, West 12th Street, 12:26 p.m.
• Suspicious person, East Brundage Lane, 12:27 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan Avenue, 12:44 p.m.
• Damaged property, West Timberline Drive, 12:52 p.m.
• Harassment, West Loucks Street, 1:10 p.m.
• Drug other, Taylor Avenue, 1:15 p.m.
• Animal found, Dog and Cat Shelter, 1:30 p.m.
• Civil dispute, North Custer Street, 1:37 p.m.
• Theft cold, South Carrington Street, 1:40 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Sheridan area, 3:22 p.m.
• Dog at large, Creekside Lane, 5:48 p.m.
• Simple assault, East Alger Avenue, 6:12 p.m.
• Civil standby, North Custer Street, 8:24 a.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 8:41 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, South Main Street, 10:51 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
• Records only, I-90 westbound, mile marker 40, Banner, 4:01 p.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, I-90 westbound, mile marker 40, Banner, 4:35 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Mallard Road, 9:26 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue; Highway 87, mile marker 27, 9:57 a.m.
• Warrant service, Highland Avenue, 12:58 p.m.
• Lost property, Sheridan area, 3:02 p.m.
• Motorist assist, I-90 westbound, exit 9 off-ramp, Ranchester, 4:49 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, I-90 westbound, mile marker 35, 8:01 p.m.
• Family dispute, Mobile Drive, Ranchester, 10:05 p.m.
Saturday
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 12:30 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Beckton Road, mile marker 1, Dayton, 2:24 a.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 9:30 a.m.
• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 12:19 p.m.
• Records only, Brinton Road, Big Horn, 11:48 p.m.
Sunday
• Suspicious person, Concho Court, 2:11 a.m.
• Domestic, Early Creek Road, Ranchester, 2:54 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Highway 14 westbound, Dayton, 11:09 a.m.
• Civil dispute, North Custer Street, 1:56 p.m.
• Records only, Highway 335, Big Horn, 3:54 p.m.
• Animal incident, Pierce Lane, 7:39 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday
• Austin Gertz, 19, Sheridan, battery, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Justin C. Moreland, 39, Story, child support warrant, district court, arrested by SCSO
• Veronica J. Ruiz, 20, Sheridan, possession of controlled substance/plant form, compulsory auto insurance, driving under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Justin S. Seidel, 25, Banner, DUI, driving under suspension, seat belt restraint, failure to maintain lane of travel, circuit court, arrested by WHP
• Kenneth J. Stites, 39, Sheridan, possession of marijuana, battery, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jenny Thom, 36, Sheridan, breach of peace, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Saturday
• Judith A. Barnett, 66, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Nathan S. Gainforth, 21, Sheridan, aggravated assault/battery, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Rochelle F. Pratte, 68, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
Sunday
• No arrestes reported.
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 57
Female inmate count: 20
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the weekend: 4
Number of releases for the weekend: 6
Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 61