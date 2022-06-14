SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Natural gas leak, 100 block South Main Street, 11:31 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2800 block Coffeen Avenue, 2:40 p.m.
• RMA assist, 100 block South Sheridan Avenue, 4:12 p.m.
• Odor investigation, 700 blank Clark Circle, 7:19 p.m.
• RMA assist, 100 block North Main Street, 10:11 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Suspicious vehicle, Sumner Street, 12:17 a.m.
• Parking complaint, East Fifth Street, 12:27 a.m.
• Curfew violation, Lewis Street, 2:34 a.m.
• Found property, Beaver Street, 3:03 a.m.
• Cat trap, North Carlin Street, 6:12 a.m.
• Animal injured, Tenth Street, 7:05 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, East Fifth Street, 8:08 a.m.
• Disorderly conduct, North Main Street, 8:57 a.m.
• Dog at large, Pheasant Draw Road, 9:02 a.m.
• Missing person, Sheridan area, 9:19 a.m.
• Dog at large, North Gould Street, 9:47 a.m.
• Welfare check, Lewis Street, 10:22 a.m.
• Filthy premises, Taylor Avenue, 10:23 a.m.
• Verbal dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 10:41 a.m.
• Accident, East Brundage lane, 11:32 a.m.
• Citizen assist, North Sheridan Avenue, 11:55 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, noon.
• Animal welfare, Coffeen Avenue, 12:11 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Loucks Street, 12:42 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 1:07 p.m.
• Weed violation, Park Drive, 1:39 p.m.
• Harassment, Spaulding Street, 1:58 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:13 p.m.
• Theft cold, Lewis Street, 3:34 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Long Drive, 3:39 p.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 3:44 p.m.
• Court/violation, South Mountain View Drive, 3:53 p.m.
• Theft cold, Long Drive, 3:58 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:07 p.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 4:40 p.m
• Criminal entry, South Thurmond Street, 4:41 p.m.
• Parking complaint, West Fifth Street, 5:59 p.m.
• Follow up, Beaver Street, 6:24 p.m.
• Follow up, Dana Avenue, 6:44 p.m.
• Traffic stop, Sheridan area, 8:13 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Fourth Avenue East, 11 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Custody dispute, Coffeen Avenue, 1:45 a.m.
• Animal welfare, Rosebud Lane, Banner, 7:15 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Pass Creek Road, Dayton, 12:15 p.m.
• Welfare check, Cemetery Road, Dayton, 1:19 p.m.
• Theft cold, Beatty Gulch Road, 2:49 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 17, 7:07 p.m.
• Violation of restraining order, Big Goose Road, 8:32 p.m.
• Assist agency, Fourth Avenue East, 11:28 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• Milton Sisin, 66, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 40
Female inmate count: 6
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for Monday: 1
Number of releases for Monday: 5