Sheriff's office summer stock
Buy Now
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Duck rescue, 200 block Smith Street, 9:53 a.m.

• Carbon monoxide check, 700 block West Fifth Street, 10:48 a.m.

• Dumpster fire, 600 block Broadway Street, 3:51 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• Vehicle rollover, Meade Creek Road, mile marker 4, 3:36 p.m.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 12:14 a.m.

• Animal found, North Main Street, 7:56 a.m.

• Animal incident, Smith Street, 9:34 a.m.

• Found property, Avoca Avenue, 9:36 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 9:47 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Grinnell Plaza, 10:03 a.m.

• Vicious dog, East Montana Street, 10:13 a.m.

• Dog at large, Smith Street, 10:28 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Sheridan Avenue, 10:34 a.m.

• Alarm, Highway 193, 10:34 a.m.

• Disorderly conduct, North Gould Street, 10:46 a.m.

• Accident, Beaver Street, 10:54 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:01 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:01 a.m.

• Animal welfare, West Works Street, 11:10 a.m.

• Neighborhood dispute, Demple Street, 11:10 a.m.

• Found property, South Thurmond Street, 11:15 a.m.

• Civil standby, South Canby Street, 11:24 a.m.

• 911 hang up unknown, Coffeen Avenue, 11:38 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, West Tenth Street, 11:58 a.m.

• Theft cold, North Heights Road, 12:10 p.m.

• Traffic complaint,  Big Horn Avenue, 12:19 p.m.

• Found property, North Main Street, 12:40 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Lewis Street, 12:41 p.m.

• Theft cold, North Main Street, 3:08 p.m.

• Trespass warning, Sheridan area, 3:13 p.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 3:25 p.m.

• Fire other, Broadway Street, 3:50 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:16 p.m.

• Animal found, Coffeen Avenue, 5:22 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Main Street, 5:30 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Taylor Avenue, 6:29 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Ace Self Storage, 7:05 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, Big Horn Avenue, 7:10 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Strahan Parkway, 7:29 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Sheridan area, 7:48 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Park, 8:50 p.m.

• Fight, Avoca Place, 9:56 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Park, 10:51 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Grinnell Plaza, 11:38 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Accident, Pleasant View Lane, 9:27 a.m.

• Juvenile out of control, East Burkitt Street, 10:02 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, South Third Street, Big Horn, 11:57 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 16, 1:10 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Highway 14 westbound, Dayton, 3:02 p.m.

• Accident with injuries, Meade Creek Road, 3:34 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Connor Battlefield, 5:29 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Pass Creek Road, mile marker .5, Parkman, 6:12 p.m.

• Assist agency, Avoca Place, 10:11 p.m.

• Welfare check, Red Grade Road, 10:43 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• No arrested reported.

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 53

Female inmate count: 16 

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0 

Number of book-ins for Monday: 0

Number of releases for Monday: 4

Tags

Recommended for you