SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Monday
• Duck rescue, 200 block Smith Street, 9:53 a.m.
• Carbon monoxide check, 700 block West Fifth Street, 10:48 a.m.
• Dumpster fire, 600 block Broadway Street, 3:51 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Monday
• Vehicle rollover, Meade Creek Road, mile marker 4, 3:36 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Monday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Monday
• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 12:14 a.m.
• Animal found, North Main Street, 7:56 a.m.
• Animal incident, Smith Street, 9:34 a.m.
• Found property, Avoca Avenue, 9:36 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 9:47 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Grinnell Plaza, 10:03 a.m.
• Vicious dog, East Montana Street, 10:13 a.m.
• Dog at large, Smith Street, 10:28 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Sheridan Avenue, 10:34 a.m.
• Alarm, Highway 193, 10:34 a.m.
• Disorderly conduct, North Gould Street, 10:46 a.m.
• Accident, Beaver Street, 10:54 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:01 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:01 a.m.
• Animal welfare, West Works Street, 11:10 a.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, Demple Street, 11:10 a.m.
• Found property, South Thurmond Street, 11:15 a.m.
• Civil standby, South Canby Street, 11:24 a.m.
• 911 hang up unknown, Coffeen Avenue, 11:38 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, West Tenth Street, 11:58 a.m.
• Theft cold, North Heights Road, 12:10 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Big Horn Avenue, 12:19 p.m.
• Found property, North Main Street, 12:40 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Lewis Street, 12:41 p.m.
• Theft cold, North Main Street, 3:08 p.m.
• Trespass warning, Sheridan area, 3:13 p.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 3:25 p.m.
• Fire other, Broadway Street, 3:50 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:16 p.m.
• Animal found, Coffeen Avenue, 5:22 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 5:30 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Taylor Avenue, 6:29 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Ace Self Storage, 7:05 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, Big Horn Avenue, 7:10 p.m.
• Suicidal subject, Strahan Parkway, 7:29 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Sheridan area, 7:48 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Park, 8:50 p.m.
• Fight, Avoca Place, 9:56 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Park, 10:51 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Grinnell Plaza, 11:38 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
• Accident, Pleasant View Lane, 9:27 a.m.
• Juvenile out of control, East Burkitt Street, 10:02 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Third Street, Big Horn, 11:57 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 16, 1:10 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Highway 14 westbound, Dayton, 3:02 p.m.
• Accident with injuries, Meade Creek Road, 3:34 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Connor Battlefield, 5:29 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Pass Creek Road, mile marker .5, Parkman, 6:12 p.m.
• Assist agency, Avoca Place, 10:11 p.m.
• Welfare check, Red Grade Road, 10:43 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Monday
• No arrested reported.
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 53
Female inmate count: 16
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Monday: 0
Number of releases for Monday: 4