SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1100 block North Sheridan Avenue, 4:02 a.m.
• Animal rescue, 3600 block North Main Street, 8:22 a.m.
• Unknown call (canceled in route), 1700 block Sugarland Drive, 10:28 a.m.
• RMA assist, 2400 block Aspen Grove Drive, 9:09 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• Cut gas line, Soldier Creek Road, 2:08 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 1:53 a.m.
• Animal incident, North Main Street, 7:01 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 9:03 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:35 a.m.
• Threats cold, North Main Street, 10:40 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Fifth Street, 10:58 a.m.
• Animal found, East First Street, 10:59 a.m.
• Assist agency, Grinnell Plaza, 11:13 a.m.
• Parking complaint, South Scott Street, 12:15 p.m.
• Domestic, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:41 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:48 p.m.
• Dog at large, North Main Street, 2:35 p.m.
• Dog at large, Main Street, 2:44 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Eagle Ridge Road, 2:45 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Decker Road, 3:26 p.m.
• DUI, Sheridan Avenue, 3:39 p.m.
• Damaged property, Strahan Parkway, 3:45 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Beaver Street, 3:53 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Willow Trail, 4:51 p.m.
• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 5:55 p.m.
• Welfare check, West 11th Street, 6:22 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Bowman Avenue, 6:44 p.m.
• Threat, Dana Avenue, 7:44 p.m.
• Harassment, Creekside Lane, 8:24 p.m.
• DUI, East Sixth Street, 8:37 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Dana Avenue, 9:18 p.m.
• Fireworks, Pinyon Place, 9:46 p.m.
• Found property, East Alger Avenue, 10:12 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Dovetail Lane, 10:16 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Edwards Drive, 11:57 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Probation violation, Harvey Lane, 8:03 a.m.
• Missing person, West 17th Street, 8:20 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 10:11 a.m.
• Trespass in progress, Murphy Gulch Road and Piney Creek Road, Banner, 11:41 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Allen Avenue, 12:04 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Piney Road, Banner, 12:56 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, Club House Drive, Sheridan, 1:47 p.m.
• Domestic, Big Goose Road, 2:20 p.m.
• Citizen dispute, Manawa Street, Arvada, 5:26 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Chinook Drive, 7:34 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, Highway 345, Parkman, 8:06 p.m.
• Animal incident, Coffeen Avenue, 8:29 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Halbert Street, Ranchester, 10:44 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Ronnie L. Holliman, 39, Sheridan, use/under the influence of drugs, possession of controlled substance/powder or crystal, possession of controlled substance/plant form, custody on warrant or incident, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Angela J. Moreno, 45, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Dylan I. Shelton, 19, Sheridan, DUI, following too close, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 41
Female inmate count: 6
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 3
Number of releases for Tuesday: 3