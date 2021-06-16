SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 600 block East Sixth Street, 5:18 a.m.
• Fall, 6767 Highway 14 westbound (Steamboat Rock), 5:53 a.m.
• RMA assist, 100 block West 11th Street, 5:48 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• Grass fire, Decker Coal Mine, 2:52 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Burglar alarm, Sugarland Drive, 12:13 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Sugarland Drive, 12:17 a.m.
• Hazardous conditions, First Avenue East, 1:20 a.m.
• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 2:58 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Lewis Street, 5:40 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Coffeen Avenue, 6:39 a.m.
• Dispute all other, Mydland Road, 7:57 a.m.
• Dog at large, Main Street, 8:49 a.m.
• Barking dog, Mydland Road, 9:06 a.m.
• Parking complaint, North Brooks Street, 9:56 a.m.
• Various use permit, Broadway Street, 11:32 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Grinnell Plaza, 11:33 a.m.
• Theft cold, Smith Street, 11:41 a.m.
• Assist agency, East Ridge Road, 11:57 a.m.
• Civil dispute, Sheridan area, 12 p.m.
• Lost property, Beaver Street, 1 p.m.
• Animal welfare, East Burkitt Street, 1:26 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, South Sheridan Avenue, 1:56 p.m.
• Animal found, West Heald Street, 2:08 p.m.
• Civil standby, South Canby Street, 2:16 p.m.
• Assist agency, East Ridge Road, 2:35 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:26 p.m.
• Road hazard, Clarendon Avenue, 3:35 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, Coffeen Avenue, 3:36 p.m.
• Traffic control, Big Horn Avenue, 4:54 p.m.
• Damaged property, South Thurmond Street, 5:02 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Wyoming Avenue, 5:19 p.m.
• Dog at large, North Sheridan Avenue, 6:10 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:39 p.m.
• Theft cold, West 13th Street, 9:24 p.m.
• Court/violation, North Main Street, 9:38 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 10:23 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 10:48 p.m.
• Verbal dispute, West 11th Street, 10:56 p.m.
• Drug activity, East Loucks Street, 11:06 p.m.
• Damaged property, North Main Street, 11:06 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Burglar alarm, Home Ranch Circle, 12 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Forest Service Road 226, Dayton, 2:41 a.m.
• Death investigation, Highway 14 westbound, Dayton, 5:51 a.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, Penrose Lane, Story, 12:48 p.m.
• Alarm, Home Ranch Circle 1:23 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Big Horn Avenue and Morrison Ranch Road, 2:17 p.m.
• Hit and run, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 2:27 p.m.
• Fraud, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 3:50 p.m.
• Domestic, Mobile Drive, Ranchester, 5:27 p.m.
• Trespass in progress, Railway Avenue, Parkman, 8 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Highway 193, Banner, 9:31 p.m.
• Fireworks, Kleenburn Road, Ranchester, 10:19 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Harrison B. Demontiney, 31, Dayton, interference with an officer, criminal trespass, theft, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Rudolph J. Demontiney, 39, Wyola, (x2) contempt of court/bench warrant, theft, driving under suspension, circuit court, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Douglas E. Paben, 46, Ranchester, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Gillbe A. Quintana, 63, Butte, Montana, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Jennie M. Shackleford, 43, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 56
Female inmate count: 18
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 7
Number of releases for Tuesday: 4