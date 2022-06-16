SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Activated fire alarm, 2100 block Sugarland Drive, 5:29 a.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1900 block West Loucks Street, 10:23 a.m.
• Animal rescue, 3000 block North Main Street, 12:39 p.m.
• RMA assist, 300 block College Meadows Drive, 2:55 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:18 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 12:30 a.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:50 a.m.
• Curfew violation, West Brundage Street, 1 a.m.
• Damaged property, West Brundage Street, 1:07 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 1:21 a.m.
• Minor in possession, Beaver Street, 4:21 a.m.
• Found property, Ninth Street, 6:31 a.m.
• DUI, West Fifth Street, 7:02 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, North Linden Avenue, 7:14 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Brundage Lane, 8:27 a.m.
• Assist agency, East Sixth Street, 9:37 a.m.
• Harassment, Littlehorn Drive, 10:02 a.m.
• Welfare check, North Main Street, 10:08 a.m.
• Custody dispute, Kurtz Drive, 10:30 a.m.
• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Coffeen Avenue, 10:58 a.m.
• Stalking, Sugarland Drive, 11:05 a.m.
• Bicycle theft, North Main Street, 11:08 a.m.
• Damaged property, Swan Street, 11:24 a.m.
• Weed violation, Airport Road, 11:43 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Dunnuck Street, 11:49 a.m.
• Animal found, South Thurmond Street, 12:31 p.m.
• Sex battery cold, College Meadow Drive, 12:44 p.m.
• Dispute all other, Avon Street, 2:09 p.m.
• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 2:13 p.m.
• Accident delayed, Coffeen Avenue, 2:48 p.m.
• Found property, North Main Street, 2:54 p.m.
• Harassment, North Jefferson Street, 4:02 p.m.
• Burglary occupied, South Gould Street, 4:09 p.m.
• Theft cold, Riverside Street, 4:52 p.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan area, 5:07 p.m.
• Threats cold, Strahan Parkway, 7:04 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 7:21 p.m.
• Harassment, Big Horn Avenue, 7:26 p.m.
• Theft cold, Pinyon Place, 8:34 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Marion Street, 8:44 p.m.
• Drug other, Beaver Street, 10:09 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Beaver Street, 10:51 p.m.
• Attempt to locate, Coffeen Avenue, 11:09 p.m.
• Welfare check, East Burkitt Street, 11:48 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Animal welfare, Chinook Drive, 11:47 a.m.
• Verbal dispute, Misty Moon Lane, 12:57 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Red Grade Road, mile marker 20, Story, 3:23 p.m.
• Welfare check, Deer Meadows, 4:01 p.m.
• Assist agency, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 6.5, Parkman
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Michael J. Davis, 25, Sheridan, possession of controlled substance/plant form, theft, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• James P. Endza, 59, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Melvin J. Krenzelok, 80, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Coy D. Payne, 53, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Bryan V. Smith, 26, Perry, Iowa, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 46
Female inmate count: 6
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 5
Number of releases for Wednesday:1