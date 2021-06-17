SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 800 block Lewis Street, 2:28 a.m.
• Gas odor, 1900 block Double Eagle Drive, 9:02 a.m.
• RMA assist, 700 block East Brundage Lane, 9:53 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• RMA assist, 700 block Absaraka Street, 1:16 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• Burglar alarm, East Brundage Lane, 1:54 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Lane, 3:11 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, East Brundage Lane, 3:16 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, East Brundage Lane, 3:18 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 9:20 a.m.
• Assist agency, Sheridan area, 9:43 a.m.
• Weed violation, Broadway Street, 9:47 a.m.
• Weed violation, Wyoming Avenue, 10:02 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:39 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Works Street, 11 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, De Smet Avenue, 11:20 a.m.
• Animal found, North Sheridan Avenue, 11:21 a.m.
• Road hazard, Sheridan area, 11:54 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:05 p.m.
• Theft cold, Emerson Street, 12:15 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:51 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:51 p.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, Lincoln Drive, 1:57 p.m.
• Weed violation, West 11th Street, 2:34 p.m.
• Weed violation, Holmes Avenue, 2:35 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:58 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Sheridan area, 3:01 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Wyoming Avenue, 3:36 p.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 4:40 p.m.
• Animal incident, East Fifth Street, 7:47 p.m.
• DUI, 11th Street, 8:59 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 9:10 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:14 p.m.
• Found property, Dow Street, 11:15 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Abandoned vehicle, Lane Lane, 2:03 p.m.
ARRESTS
Wednesday
• Bailey Atkinson, 24, Deaver, driving without interlock device, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Bailey S. Puckett-Hastings, 23, no address reported, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
• Cecilia M. Stanford, 53, Sheridan, DUI, possession of controlled substance/plant form, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 57
Female inmate count: 19
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 1
Number of releases for Wednesday: 0