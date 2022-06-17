SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 700 block Long Drive, 10:44 a.m.
• Smoke in building, 50 block Whitney Way, 5:19 p.m.
• RMA assist, 300 block College Drive, 9:03 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Suspicious person, West Brundage Lane and Aviation Drive, 12:04 a.m.
• Assist agency, Lower Powder River Road, Arvada, 12:16 p.m.
• Dog bite, Omarr Avenue, 2:21 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, West Brundage Lane, 7:57 p.m.
• Family dispute, Dayton Ohlman Road, Dayton, 9:35 p.m.
• Burglar alarm, Red Poll Lane, Story, 11:39 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Stefan M. Gunter, 58, Sheridan, criminal entry, theft, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Arianna L. Roth, 23, Sheridan, contempt of court.bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Kimberlee K. Salstrom, 45, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, contempt of court/bench warrant, taking prohibited or controlled substance or alcohol into jail, out of county court, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 49
Female inmate count: 6
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for Thursday: 3
Number of releases for Thursday: 5