SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 200 block South Thurmond Street, 5:02 a.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 3300 block Strahan Parkway, 7:27 a.m.
• Odor investigation, 1300 block Big Horn Avenue, 8:43 a.m.
• RMA assist, North Brooks Street and West Dow Street, 1:24 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 12:24 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Sugarland Drive, 12:28 a.m.
• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 6:39 a.m.
• Various use permit, Grinnell Plaza, 7:10 a.m.
• Various use permit, West Alger Avenue, 7:17 a.m.
• Welfare check, Kilbourne Street, 8:04 a.m.
• Barking dog, Gladstone Street, 8:38 a.m.
• Animal welfare, North Sheridan Avenue, 8:59 a.m.
• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 9:45 a.m.
• Animal welfare, East Brundage Street, 10:17 a.m.
• Tree/shrub violation, Victoria Street, 10:48 a.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Avoca Place, 11:05 a.m.
• Animal welfare, West Fifth Street, 11:16 a.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 11:30 a.m.
• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 12:27 p.m.
• Accident with injuries, Brooks Street, 1:24 p.m.
• Assist agency, Sheridan area, 2:08 p.m.
• Welfare check, Fourth Avenue East, 2:09 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:50 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:51 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:51 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:13 p.m.
• K9 PR, West 12th Street, 3:15 p.m.
• Animal incident, Avoca Avenue, 3:20 p.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Big Horn Avenue, 3:48 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Jefferson Street, 4 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 4:36 p.m.
• Illegal parking, East Brundage Street, 5:28 p.m.
• Accident, East Fifth Street, 5:42 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, First Street, 5:53 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Sherman Avenue, 6:21 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 6:56 p.m.
• Accident, Loucks Street, 7:03 p.m.
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 7:06 p.m.
• Citizen assist, North Main Street, 8:25 p.m.
• Animal incident, Long Drive, 9:12 p.m.
• Noise complaint, Beaver Street, 9:32 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:30 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:30 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:30 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Val Vista Street, 10:39 p.m.
• Theft cold, Coffeen Avenue, 10:39 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Omarr Avenue, 10:44 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Industrial Road, 11:34 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 8:24 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Decker Road; Highway 338, 10:40 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Sandstone Circle, 11:51 a.m.
• Fraud, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 11:54 a.m.
• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 12:43 p.m.
• Welfare check, North Second Street and Creighton Street, Big Horn, 12:57 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, 4800 block Coffeen Avenue; Highway 87, mile marker 46.01, 8:15 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, PK Lane, Wolf, 10:12 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Robert W. Fears, 48, Fort Collins, Colorado, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 53
Female inmate count: 17
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Thursday: 1
Number of releases for Thursday: 6