SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Tuesday
• Carbon monoxide investigation, 1300 block South Sheridan Avenue, 3:01 p.m.
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 50 block Sunrise Lane, 5:49 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Tuesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Tuesday
• Accident, Loucks Street, 7:27 a.m.
• Fraud, North Main Street, 7:28 a.m.
• Hit and run, North Main Street, 8:51 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Fifth Street, 9:05 a.m.
• Littering, East Ridge Road, 9:41 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 9:42 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, East Brundage Street, 10:09 a.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, Birch Street, 11:13 a.m.
• Accident, South Gould Street, 12:28 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Sugarland Drive, 12:28 p.m.
• Accident, Big Horn Avenue, 12:32 p.m.
• Battery, Coffeen Avenue, 1:05 p.m.
• Welfare check, First Street, 1:36 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:40 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:41 p.m.
• Sale of tobacco to a minor, North Main Street, 2:42 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Avoca Avenue, 3:04 p.m.
• Sale of tobacco to a minor, North Main Street, 3:10 p.m.
• Disorderly conduct, Beaver Street, 3:17 p.m.
• Found property, North Gould Street, 3:27 p.m.
• Alarm, Strahan Parkway, 3:32 p.m.
• Fraud, Park Drive, 4:15 p.m.
• Welfare check, West 12th Street, 4:56 p.m.
• Sale of tobacco to a minor, East Brundage Lane, 5:09 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 5:23 p.m.
• Sale of tobacco to a minor, Broadway Street, 5:51 p.m.
• Threat, North Brooks Street, 9:23 p.m.
• Neighborhood dispute, Big Horn Avenue, 9:48 p.m.
• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 10:22 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Suspicious person, Halbert Street, Ranchester, 8:12 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 8:14 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, Forest Service Road 293, 11:15 a.m.
• Trespass in progress, Cat Creek Road, 11:23 a.m.
• Harassment, Lower Prairie Dog Road, 12:17 p.m.
• Records only, Upper Prairie Dog Road, Banner, 12:22 p.m.
• Welfare check, Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 12:57 p.m.
• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 1:04 p.m.
• Theft cold, East Brundage Lane, 1:33 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstances, Upper Prairie Dog Road, Banner, 2:02 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Kleenburn Road, Ranchester, 2:16 p.m.
• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 17, 2:45 p.m.
• Citizen assist, Pierce Road, 6:41 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Hardin Street and Weare Street, Ranchester, 7:41 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Katherine M. Adkins, 41, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD
• Lisa Kocher, 21, Sheridan, (x2) interference with an officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Sara J. Nelson, 30, Sheridan, child support warrant, district court, arrested by SCSO
• Haley M. Norton, 19, Sheridan, use/under influence of drugs, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Nicholas J. Taylor, 42, child support warrant, district court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 49
Female inmate count: 13
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 4
Number of releases for Tuesday: 7