Sheriff's office summer stock
Buy Now
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Carbon monoxide investigation, 1300 block South Sheridan Avenue, 3:01 p.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 50 block Sunrise Lane, 5:49 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Accident, Loucks Street, 7:27 a.m.

• Fraud, North Main Street, 7:28 a.m.

• Hit and run, North Main Street, 8:51 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Fifth Street, 9:05 a.m.

• Littering, East Ridge Road, 9:41 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 9:42 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Brundage Street, 10:09 a.m.

• Neighborhood dispute, Birch Street, 11:13 a.m.

• Accident, South Gould Street, 12:28 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Sugarland Drive, 12:28 p.m.

• Accident, Big Horn Avenue, 12:32 p.m.

• Battery, Coffeen Avenue, 1:05 p.m.

• Welfare check, First Street, 1:36 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:40 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:41 p.m.

• Sale of tobacco to a minor, North Main Street, 2:42 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Avoca Avenue, 3:04 p.m.

• Sale of tobacco to a minor, North Main Street, 3:10 p.m.

• Disorderly conduct, Beaver Street, 3:17 p.m.

• Found property, North Gould Street, 3:27 p.m.

• Alarm, Strahan Parkway, 3:32 p.m.

• Fraud, Park Drive, 4:15 p.m.

• Welfare check, West 12th Street, 4:56 p.m.

• Sale of tobacco to a minor, East Brundage Lane, 5:09 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 5:23 p.m.

• Sale of tobacco to a minor, Broadway Street, 5:51 p.m.

• Threat, North Brooks Street, 9:23 p.m.

• Neighborhood dispute, Big Horn Avenue, 9:48 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 10:22 p.m.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Suspicious person, Halbert Street, Ranchester, 8:12 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 8:14 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Forest Service Road 293, 11:15 a.m.

• Trespass in progress, Cat Creek Road, 11:23 a.m.

• Harassment, Lower Prairie Dog Road, 12:17 p.m.

• Records only, Upper Prairie Dog Road, Banner, 12:22 p.m.

• Welfare check, Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 12:57 p.m.

• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 1:04 p.m.

• Theft cold, East Brundage Lane, 1:33 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstances, Upper Prairie Dog Road, Banner, 2:02 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Kleenburn Road, Ranchester, 2:16 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 17, 2:45 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Pierce Road, 6:41 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Hardin Street and Weare Street, Ranchester, 7:41 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Katherine M. Adkins, 41, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Lisa Kocher, 21, Sheridan, (x2) interference with an officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Sara J. Nelson, 30, Sheridan, child support warrant, district court, arrested by SCSO

• Haley M. Norton, 19, Sheridan, use/under influence of drugs, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Nicholas J. Taylor, 42, child support warrant, district court, arrested by SCSO

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 49

Female inmate count: 13

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0 

Number of book-ins for Tuesday: 4

Number of releases for Tuesday: 7

Tags

Recommended for you