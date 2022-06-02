SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Activated fire alarm, 700 block Long Drive, 5:08 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 300 block Big Goose Road, 7:50 a.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• DUI, Fifth Street, 12:10 a.m.
• Burglar alarm, Yellowtail Drive, 5:57 a.m.
• Vandalism cold, Beaver Street, 7:40 a.m.
• Accident, North Main Street, 7:57 a.m.
• 911 Hang-up unknown, North Main Street, 8:40 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 8:44 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, East Brundage Lane, 8:54 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Wyoming Avenue, 8:54 a.m.
• Animal found, Big Horn Avenue, 9:06 a.m.
• Theft cold, Mydland Road, 9:31 a.m.
• Welfare check, South Thurmond Street, 10:14 a.m.
• Dog at large, Val Vista Street, 10:31 a.m.
• Dog at large, North Main Street, 11:05 a.m.
• Dog at large, Marion Street, 11:14 a.m.
• Suspicious person, Avoca Avenue, 11:17 a.m.
• Theft cold, Emerson Street, 11:21 a.m.
• Filthy premises, Wyoming Avenue, 11:30 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:35 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Sheridan area, 11:38 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan area, 12:11 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Odell Court, 12:26 p.m.
• Drug other, East Brundage lane, 12:33 p.m.
• Animal welfare, Clarendon Avenue, 12:45 p.m.
• Animal injured, West Timberline Drive, 12:52 p.m.
• Vandalism cold, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:58 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, East Brundage Lane, 1:20 p.m.
• Weed violation, West Burrows Street, 1:32 p.m.
• K-9 request, Lewis Street, 1:46 p.m.
• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 3:10 p.m.
• Warrant service, North Main Street, 3:10 p.m.
• Trespass cold, Coffeen Avenue, 3:22 p.m.
• Prowler, Aspen Trail, 4:47 p.m.
• Welfare check, Lewis Street, 4:55 p.m.
• Dog at large, East Eighth Street, 4:57 p.m.
• Harassment, South Main Street, 5:14 p.m.
• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 5:20 p.m.
• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 5:59 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, Pheasant Draw Road, 6:20 p.m.
• Warrant service, Beaver Street, 6:21 p.m.
• Accident, South Gould Street, 7:03 p.m.
• Harassment, Saddle Lane, 7:14 p.m.
• Barking dog, North Heights Avenue, 7:17 p.m.
• DUI, citizen report, Mydland Road, 7:44 p.m.
• Dog violation, West Alger Avenue, 8:02 p.m.
• Barking dog, North Heights Road, 9:36 p.m.
• Accident, Loucks Street, 9:44 p.m.
• Driving under suspension, East Brundage lane, 10:37 p.m.
• Removal of subject, Stevens Avenue, 11:27 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:38 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:38 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:39 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Livestock loose, Highway 339, mile marker 1, Ranchester, 7:45 a.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Beaver Creek Road, 10:35 a.m.
• Welfare check, Cross Creek Court, 10:55 a.m.
• Theft cold, Mobile Drive, Ranchester, 11 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 10, Ranchester, 12:52 p.m.
• Theft cold, Soldier Creek Road, 2:30 p.m.
• Theft cold, North Piney Road, Banner, 2:44 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Dana Avenue, 3:35 p.m.
• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 3:44 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Green Meadows Drive, 6:15 p.m.
• Mental subject, Saddle Lane, 7:58 p.m.
• DUI citizen report, I-90 westbound, mile marker 24, 9:54 p.m.
• Mental subject, Stevens Avenue, 11:34 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Andrew T. Bates, 36, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Isaiah F. Beadle, 19, Sheridan, interference with an officer, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Kyle R. Bystorm, 33, Ranchester, DUI, circuit court, arrested by WHP
• Rachelle E. Cooley, 38, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, out of county court, arrested by SPD
• Leonardo Hernandez, 37, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, out of county court, arrested by SCSO
• Jonesa Othermedicine, 27, Crow Agency, Montana, custody on warrant or incident, no court reported, arrested by SCSO
• Geramy Ranta, 50, no address reported, courtesy hold for another jurisdiction, no court reported, no arresting agency reported.
• Aaonnyah Rykowski, 20, no address reported, custody on warrant or incident, no court reported, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 46
Female inmate count: 6
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 9
Number of releases for Wednesday: 4