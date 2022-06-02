Sheriff's office summer stock
SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Activated fire alarm, 700 block Long Drive, 5:08 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 300 block Big Goose Road, 7:50 a.m.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• DUI, Fifth Street, 12:10 a.m.

• Burglar alarm, Yellowtail Drive, 5:57 a.m.

• Vandalism cold, Beaver Street, 7:40 a.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 7:57 a.m.

• 911 Hang-up unknown, North Main Street, 8:40 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 8:44 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, East Brundage Lane, 8:54 a.m.

• Citizen assist, Wyoming Avenue, 8:54 a.m.

• Animal found, Big Horn Avenue, 9:06 a.m.

• Theft cold, Mydland Road, 9:31 a.m.

• Welfare check, South Thurmond Street, 10:14 a.m.

• Dog at large, Val Vista Street, 10:31 a.m.

• Dog at large, North Main Street, 11:05 a.m.

• Dog at large, Marion Street, 11:14 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Avoca Avenue, 11:17 a.m.

• Theft cold, Emerson Street, 11:21 a.m.

• Filthy premises, Wyoming Avenue, 11:30 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:35 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Sheridan area, 11:38 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Sheridan area, 12:11 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Odell Court, 12:26 p.m.

• Drug other, East Brundage lane, 12:33 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Clarendon Avenue, 12:45 p.m.

• Animal injured, West Timberline Drive, 12:52 p.m.

• Vandalism cold, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:58 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, East Brundage Lane, 1:20 p.m.

• Weed violation, West Burrows Street, 1:32 p.m.

• K-9 request, Lewis Street, 1:46 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 3:10 p.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 3:10 p.m.

• Trespass cold, Coffeen Avenue, 3:22 p.m.

• Prowler, Aspen Trail, 4:47 p.m.

• Welfare check, Lewis Street, 4:55 p.m.

• Dog at large, East Eighth Street, 4:57 p.m.

• Harassment, South Main Street, 5:14 p.m.

• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 5:20 p.m.

• Dog at large, Coffeen Avenue, 5:59 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, Pheasant Draw Road, 6:20 p.m.

• Warrant service, Beaver Street, 6:21 p.m.

• Accident, South Gould Street, 7:03 p.m.

• Harassment, Saddle Lane, 7:14 p.m.

• Barking dog, North Heights Avenue, 7:17 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Mydland Road, 7:44 p.m.

• Dog violation, West Alger Avenue, 8:02 p.m.

• Barking dog, North Heights Road, 9:36 p.m.

• Accident, Loucks Street, 9:44 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, East Brundage lane, 10:37 p.m.

• Removal of subject, Stevens Avenue, 11:27 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:38 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Livestock loose, Highway 339, mile marker 1, Ranchester, 7:45 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Beaver Creek Road, 10:35 a.m.

• Welfare check, Cross Creek Court, 10:55 a.m.

• Theft cold, Mobile Drive, Ranchester, 11 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 10, Ranchester, 12:52 p.m.

• Theft cold, Soldier Creek Road, 2:30 p.m.

• Theft cold, North Piney Road, Banner, 2:44 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Dana Avenue, 3:35 p.m.

• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 3:44 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Green Meadows Drive, 6:15 p.m.

• Mental subject, Saddle Lane, 7:58 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, I-90 westbound, mile marker 24, 9:54 p.m.

• Mental subject, Stevens Avenue, 11:34 p.m.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Andrew T. Bates, 36, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Isaiah F. Beadle, 19, Sheridan, interference with an officer, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Kyle R. Bystorm, 33, Ranchester, DUI, circuit court, arrested by WHP

• Rachelle E. Cooley, 38, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Leonardo Hernandez, 37, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

• Jonesa Othermedicine, 27, Crow Agency, Montana, custody on warrant or incident, no court reported, arrested by SCSO

• Geramy Ranta, 50, no address reported, courtesy hold for another jurisdiction, no court reported, no arresting agency reported.

• Aaonnyah Rykowski, 20, no address reported, custody on warrant or incident, no court reported, arrested by SCSO

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 46

Female inmate count: 6

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1 

Number of book-ins for Wednesday: 9

Number of releases for Wednesday: 4

