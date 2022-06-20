Sheriff's office summer stock
SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 12:28 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1100 block North Sheridan Avenue,  1:15 p.m.

• Elevator rescue, 50 block East Works Street, 5:13 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 6:33 p.m.

Saturday

• RMA assist, 200 block Smith Street, 4:41 a.m.

• RMA assist, 300 block College Meadows Drive, 10:20 a.m.

• Structure fire, 50 block McNally Lane, 1:44 p.m.

• RMA assist, 2100 block Sugarland Drive, 3:46 p.m.

• BBQ/grill fire, 100 block South Sheridan Avenue, 4:59 p.m.

Sunday

• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 8:07 a.m.

• RMA assist, 1700 block South Sheridan Avenue, 9:53 a.m.

• RMA assist, 800 block West Loucks Street, 12:37 p.m.

• RMA assist, 100 block West 11th Street, 6:44 p.m.

  

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday

• RMA assist, Cessna Road, 12:13 a.m.

Saturday

• Structure fire, McNally Road, 1:43 p.m.

Sunday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday - Sunday

• Reports unavailable at press time

 

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday - Sunday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday - Sunday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday - Sunday

• Reports unavailable at press time.

 

JAIL

Today

• Reports unavailable at press time.

