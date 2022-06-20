SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Friday
• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 12:28 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1100 block North Sheridan Avenue, 1:15 p.m.
• Elevator rescue, 50 block East Works Street, 5:13 p.m.
• Activated fire alarm, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 6:33 p.m.
Saturday
• RMA assist, 200 block Smith Street, 4:41 a.m.
• RMA assist, 300 block College Meadows Drive, 10:20 a.m.
• Structure fire, 50 block McNally Lane, 1:44 p.m.
• RMA assist, 2100 block Sugarland Drive, 3:46 p.m.
• BBQ/grill fire, 100 block South Sheridan Avenue, 4:59 p.m.
Sunday
• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 8:07 a.m.
• RMA assist, 1700 block South Sheridan Avenue, 9:53 a.m.
• RMA assist, 800 block West Loucks Street, 12:37 p.m.
• RMA assist, 100 block West 11th Street, 6:44 p.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Friday
• RMA assist, Cessna Road, 12:13 a.m.
Saturday
• Structure fire, McNally Road, 1:43 p.m.
Sunday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Friday - Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Friday - Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday - Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Friday - Sunday
• Reports unavailable at press time.
JAIL
Today
• Reports unavailable at press time.